How great is it to be living in a time when an endless selection of movies are available for you to stream on any of your devices with just the push of a button? For those of you old enough to remember, not too long ago, seeing one of your favorite older movies required a trip to a store to rent or buy. But in 2022, you don’t even need to leave your bed if you want to watch anything from The Godfather to SpongeBob Squarepants.

And now, popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and of course, HBO Max, continue to make the best movies from the past and present easily accessible and available. However, those titles, as I’m sure you know by now, don’t stick around forever. Streaming channels want to make sure you’re getting a new batch of options every month and by doing so, they need to make room by eliminating others.

Of course, most of us live busy lives and can’t just sit around watching movies all day. With that being said, you’re most likely not going to get to the ones you want to watch, before they are gone. So here, we have a simple guide to make sure you jump on the best titles available, before they are wiped away at the end of this month. So here you go: some of the best movie titles available on HBO Max that will be gone at the end of March:

The Running Man

HBO Max is surely good at adding high-concept movie titles to their streaming option list. And that is definitely the case with 1987's The Running Man. Set in 1997 (the future!), the story follows Ben Richards (Arnold Schwarzenegger), who is a bulky and dangerous cop who becomes the scapegoat of a governmental massacre, solely because he refuses to be the one to pull the trigger. But convicts like him don’t just simply go to prison. Sometimes, they have the option to go on the highest rated TV game show, "The Running Man."

In this "all or nothing" show, convicted felons get to make their way through a maze of life or death challenges in order to win their freedom.

With an American Gladiators feel to it, "stalkers" are the famous human-obstacles standing in Richard’s way to freedom. However, with "The Running Man," there’s a bigger-picture goal to these falsely accused contestants. For some of them, along with their rebellious friends, it’s time for the world to know exactly how lives are being manipulated, simply just for ratings. Check out this quality Schwarzenegger flick before it runs off of your option list.

Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure/Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey (1989/1991)

Image via Orion Pictures

If you were these two dudes from San Dimas, there would be no reason to worry about these movies coming off the HBO Max list at the end of this month. That's because you'd be able to place a simple phone-booth call to go back in time and watch it whenever you want. Unfortunately, you don’t have a time-machine phone booth at your disposal, so you’re going to have to squeeze these two films in before it’s too late.

Starting with the original, Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure follows Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) as they take the first steps towards their destiny. That destiny? Just simply saving the world in order to achieve perpetual world peace. But first, they need to pass an oral history exam so they can graduate from high school. With the help of Rufus (George Carlin), the guys manage to triumph by using the type of visual aids only radical-time-travelers can use. So, everything is going to be excellent!

That is, until you get to the second movie, Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey, where everything is totally, well, bogus. That’s because the evil forces of the future also want to take advantage of time travel to make sure they are the ones in charge. That means killing Bill and Ted. Although it may sound like a bad thing, the bogus journey takes us on hilarious interdementional trip that features the help of the Grim Reaper (William Sadler) himself.

Ted (2012)

Image via Universal Pictures

OK, let’s get this out-of-the-way first: it’s a talking bear. Yes, a real life talking bear. But this Ted is not what you expect it to be. Coming from the mind and voice of Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy), this movie is as hilarious as it is R-rated. For sure, this one’s not for the kiddos. The movie follows John Bennett (Mark Wahlberg), who, when he was a kid, made a birthday wish for his stuffed best friend to become alive. Well, that wish came true and real-life Ted was suddenly in existence.

We flash forward to years later and both John and Ted are adults, living in Boston as roommates. The toy/human hijinks never stop, as John tries to balance his life as an adult, while being a supportive best friend to a stuffed teddy bear. Don’t let the silly facade of this movie trick you. The film truly pulls on the heartstrings, while dealing with the importance of friendship and love, no matter what you're stuffed with. So, if you've got some time to squeeze this sidesplitting comedy in, Ted is worth a watch.

Sliver (1993)

What do you get when you mix together an erotic thriller with unsettling, voyeuristic crimes? You get 1993's Sliver. Released right smack dab in the middle of the early 90s "nudity-riddled-crime thrillers" (thank you Basic Instinct), Sliver closely watches Carly Norris (Sharon Stone), who is a savoy editor, who recently moved into an exclusive apartment building complex.

Just like most luxury apartment complexes in the early 90s, the building is managed by a sexy Baldwin. Zeke Hawkins (William Baldwin), has surely got his work cut out for him as he isn’t just focusing on the normal collecting rent, garbage pick up, and noise complaints. No, there's also plenty of mysterious murders and unexplained happenings to deal with, as well. Of course, nothing makes a job like that easier than a steamy love affair with Sharon Stone. As the plot unfolds, there are enough twists and reveals that make this film worth a look, especially if you like to see beautiful people in black-and-white security footage.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

For most, The Dark Knight Rises will be most likely be a re-watch, rather than a first time go. But either way, there’s still enjoyment to be had with this third installment of Christopher Nolan‘s adaptation of the "caped crusader." This time around, Gotham is not only terrorized, but held hostage by Bane (Tom Hardy), and of course, it’s Batman (Christian Bale) to the rescue. However, it takes awhile for that obvious conclusion to even begin, since Batman has been out of commission for years. Of course, this winged hero has good ol' Alfred (Michael Caine) and Fox (Morgan Freeman) helping the cause, along with the addition of other players such as Selina (Anne Hathaway) and Blake (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). There’s been much debate where this movie falls, in comparison to the first two, but no matter what, there's plenty of action to enjoy with this one.

In & Out (1997)

Image via Paramount Pictures

When it comes to most movie fans, there’s a fairly good chance that 1997's In & Out slipped under the radar when it first was released. But for those who caught it back then, most will remember it’s got a clever and hilarious plot that smartly tackles, at the time, a touchy subject. Howard Brackett (Kevin Kline), is a high school English teacher who has the appreciation and respect of just about every student and colleague surrounding him. Not only is he great at what he does, but he has a wedding coming up with his fiancée (Joan Cusack), and a past pupil, Cameron Drake (Matt Dillon), becoming a famous actor. However, that all takes an odd, unexpected turn when Cameron wins an Oscar and during his speech outs Howard as being gay.

This unauthorized proclamation not only is a surprise to all the students, teachers, and his fiancée, but it's just as shocking to Howard. Initially, Mr. Brackett is adamant about proving that Cameron is wrong with his assessment and makes as much effort as possible to prove that. But is he really gay? Well, that’s the journey Howard goes on, while simultaneously trying to hang on to the life he now believes is going to be ripped away from him. Kevin Kline has had plenty of great performances over the years, and this one is no exception. Definitely give this one a look before it's thrown back into the HBO Max closet.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

via Orion Pictures

Steve Martin and Michael Caine in a 1980s comedy? How can you go wrong? The answer is, you can't. And that’s a good enough reason to peek at this movie before it goes on vacation. In Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, British con artist, Lawrence Jamison (Caine), specializes in getting very close to rich women, then swindling them out of their money. The scheme always works, that is, until Freddy (Martin), who is a con artist himself, enters his life.

Seeing an opportunity, like the most great con artist do, Lawrence decides to shape Freddy into a proper, distinguished gentleman to use him as a partner in his next job. But, two cons don’t equal a right and Freddy is ready to go off on his own. However, Lawrence, who has now staked a claim at a French Riviera resort, wants Freddy to leave. With Freddy not budging, the two decide to make a $50,000 bet that whoever cons a new target, Janet Colgate (Glenne Headly), will not only get the money, but must leave town. Check out this classic comedy (which was also made into a live Broadway show), before it blows town.

The Best Movies on HBO Max Right Now

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Jason Shomer (21 Articles Published) My name is Jason Shomer. I write for Collider. I am also a tv/film writer and have sold multiple screenplays. I have also written for geekgirlauthority.com and gadgetreview.com. More From Jason Shomer