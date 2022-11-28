When Don't Worry, Darling came out, it garnered many mixed reviews. Some viewers loved it, some didn't - but why might that be? For some people, movies that depict the simulation of a perfect life feel far too realistic; others might argue that selling a dream would be wrong in the first place, justifying realistic, although a bit depressing, endings.

However, the idea of a "happy wife, happy life" seems popular among audiences, especially when that trope hides something more sinister and secretive behind its meaning. Numerous (great) movies portray this, giving the phrase an entirely new meaning. Some have directly influenced Don't Worry, Darling, while others are slightly under the radar, but still excellent viewing material.

'The Stepford Wives' (1975)

Some may have watched the Nicole Kidman version of The Stepford Wives from 2004, but many are aware that this movie was a remake of an earlier movie from 1975, based on the 1972 novel. The older version stars Katharine Ross (The Graduate) from a novel by Ira Levin (Rosemary's Baby).

There's something strange in the town of Stepford. The men plot behind the curtains, and the women act like the perfect mothers, housewives and companions. However, one newcomer starts seeing things she shouldn't; the idyllic Stepford loses its facade and the truth is revealed. Without spoiling the film too much, there are heavy similarities between this and Don't Worry, Darling but the culmination is fairly different. The 1975 version is slightly better rated on IMDb, but the 2004 version was directed by Frank Oz and has an all-star cast.

'Gone Girl' (2014)

One of David Fincher's most incredible achievements, and a stunning performance by Rosamund Pike as Amy, Gone Girl is not easily digestible. In this story, the "happy wife, happy life" trope gets dismantled by the wife itself. Amy's descent into plotting evil scenarios gets triggered by her husband's affair, yet some viewers can't help but cheer for her.

This movie takes audiences on an emotional rollercoaster. It's a fantastically made movie (based on Gillian Flynn's book of the same name) with a gut-wrenching twist. It doesn't just show how married life isn't all that it seems for this married couple, but that anger and trauma can reveal a lot about the human psyche.

'Mother!' (2017)

Darren Aronofsky's 'Mother!' truly isn't for everyone's taste in cinema. In this movie, Javier Bardem and Jennifer Lawrence star as a happy couple living outside the city, on what seems to be an idyllic farm in the country. Their marriage seems happy, wonderful and inspired; the Husband is an artist, and the Wife is the muse.

But, the ideal life that she imagined never stood a chance. When two strangers enter their home one night and don't seem to want to leave, life and fate intertwine in some of the most bizarre and symbol-bearing movie sequences. This movie made many people wonder what the point was, but if audiences in short learned that it was all about glorifying mother nature, God, and the environment - will it make more sense? In any case, this wife wasn't too happy about her married life, for sure.

'Rosemary's Baby' (1968)

It's not surprising that another creation from the brilliant mind of Ira Levin made its way to the list. If the discussion circled unsuspecting wives, this movie would be the champion. Rosemary and Guy move into an apartment in Central Park West, which looks perfect, but it's a bit old and aged - and filled with creepy tenants.

Although Rosemary and Guy both have no clue what might be happening behind their back, Rosemary still gets taken aback by some actions her neighbors take. This film can't only be described as creepiness galore; it's also a psychologically strung-out depiction of a woman expecting a child, and trying her best to keep her future child safe. For audiences that enjoy horror movies about cults, Rosemary's Baby is quintessential.

'The Girl on the Train' (2016)

Although The Girl on the Train starring Emily Blunt didn't garner so much critical praise (it has a 44% on Rotten Tomatoes) it's not the worst depiction of an image of the perfect marriage falling apart. Rachel travels by train to work every day, and during her trips, she observes a seemingly perfect married couple outside the window. Divorced herself, Rachel fantasizes and can't seem to let go of the life she once had.

However, she sees the couple's argument escalate during one of her trips, and she tries to convince anyone of what she saw. This psychological, convoluted story ends with Rachel realizing stuff about her former marriage, too; the entanglement deepens, although the unraveling seems to fall flat. Nevertheless, The Girl on the Train can keep viewers excited about what might happen next.

'A Simple Favor' (2018)

A Simple Favor is a pretty interesting story involving a happy marriage, and obsession going too far. Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) a single mother with, seemingly, too much time on her hands befriends an upper-class socialite Emily (Blake Lively) whose life is shrouded in mystery. Emily's appeal can't seem to escape Stephanie, either, and she digs deeper into Emily's past and present to find out more.

Emily goes missing and Stephanie becomes determined to find her and find out more. Since Emily seems to be loved by absolutely everyone, her perfect life should have been enough for her. But, in this marriage (and friendship) too, things aren't completely as they seem. Anna Kendrick manages to bring some comedy into the trope and give the movie more character, while Blake Lively gives it class and sophistication.

'The Paramedic' (2020)

The only international feature on the list, The Paramedic is a Spanish movie and a gripping story of a wife taking care of her bedridden husband. Mario Casas thrills as Angel, the injured and now wheelchair-bound husband whose jealousy and possessiveness start coming out to the surface. His wife Vane, to everyone invested in their relationship, is seen as brave and strong for taking care of him.

But as Vane tries to be happy, and Angel descends into madness with every move she makes, it's hard for her to keep up the perfect life charade. Angel becomes aggressive and violent, and she has little choice later on. Although The Paramedic could have had more tension and excitement (considering its excellent storyline) it was a pretty great Spanish-language feature on Netflix.

'Vivarium' (2019)

Although Vivarium doesn't show any wives being happy and husbands being deceitful, it does show the dangers of living life in a mold. Sometimes, idyllic isn't pretty, and this stylish and visually beautiful sci-fi horror shows it best. It was even among the best horror movies of 2020.

Gemma and Tom are on the lookout for the ideal home to start a family and begin a comfortable life outside the noise. Although they do find a house that suits their needs, when they try to get out, they realize all the houses look just like theirs. Suddenly, the perfection loses its shine and gets stripped down to what it is - horror. The couple is stuck in a sort of loop, making the tranquil life feel like hell or a nightmare.

'Little Children' (2006)

In this star-studded feature with Kate Winslet, Jennifer Connelly and Patrick Wilson, the housewives left on their own the entire time struggle to make their suburban lives a bit more interesting. And although they seem to have it all at home, for some characters, it's not enough.

This movie could be ruined in an attempt to explain it. Because it's very intertwined and contains a lot more than just bored and unhappy housewives, it's best to give it a shot. Most people's reaction after watching it was that it was twisted. Yet, despite its twisted nature, it's also an analysis of loneliness that doesn't leave viewers neutral by any means.

