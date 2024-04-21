It’s never fun to be sick at home. But when the inevitable arrives, it’s time to cuddle under the covers with hot tea, a box of tissues, and a good movie (or a few good movies!) Whether it’s something mindless and funny or so intriguing that it holds attention long enough to forget about symptoms, a good movie can be therapeutic.

But the decision of what to watch can lead to endless scrolling through a streaming service menu. This can be a frustrating task, especially while dealing with the usual brain fog that comes with a cold. There are a few movies in particular that are perfect to watch on a sick day.

10 ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’ (2001)

Created by Richard Curtis, Andrew Davies, and Helen Fielding (Based On Bridget Jones’s Diary by Helen Fielding)

A fabulous modern-day interpretation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice and arguably Renée Zellweger’s most memorable performance, Bridget Jones’s Diary is one of the best British rom-coms fans love to watch again and again. The title character is a single woman in her 30s who is constantly worried about her weight and attractiveness. When she meets handsome lawyer Mark (Colin Firth) at a family party, they butt heads. But Mark’s view of her inspires Bridget to change her ways and try to improve herself. Meanwhile, she can’t help fantasizing about her equally handsome boss Daniel (Hugh Grant).

Bridget Jones’s Diary is a wonderful story about a woman taking back her power and coming into her own. Predictable but deeply funny throughout, Bridget Jones’s Diary has all the necessary rom-com elements to help get anyone out of a funk.

9 ‘The Princess Bride’ (1987)

Created by William Goldman (Based on The Princess Bride: S. Morgenstern’s Classic Tale of True Love and High Adventure, The “Good Parts” Version by William Goldman)

A classic go-to movie for sick day, The Princess Bride has been watched by individuals and families for decades. The fantasy adventure comedy takes viewers on a journey alongside Wesley (Cary Elwes), a farmhand who steps up to the plate to rescue his true love Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright) from the evil Prince Humperdinck (Chris Sarandon). Delivered as a bedtime story told by a grandfather (Peter Falk) to his grandson (Fred Savage) at bedtime, The Princess Bride is a great movie that can help lull just about anyone to sleep thanks to its comforting and heartwarming story.

With elements of action, romance, and humor all interwoven into a movie with a star-studded cast, The Princess Bride is widely considered to be one of the best movies of the 1980s. The best thing about it is that most people have watched this movie multiple times, so even falling asleep halfway through once the medication kicks in still makes it satisfying.

8 ‘Mamma Mia!’ (2008)

Created by Catherine Johnson

With fun, show-stopping musical numbers to lift spirits and a killer cast, Mamma Mia! is a timeless story that can put anyone in a good mood. Amanda Seyfried is Sophie, a young woman preparing for her pending nuptials. She wants to have her father present at the wedding, but her mother has only ever presented the possibility of three men she once dating as being the dad. So, Sophie does the unthinkable and invites all three of them. As luck would have it, they are all single and all set their sights on their old flame, Sophie’s mother Donna (Meryl Streep) in hopes of rekindling a romance (and being the lucky biological dad).

With the backdrop of Greece, the soundtrack of ABBA songs, and a fabulous cast, Mamma Mia! can get even the most groggy sick person out of bed and dancing. At the very least, it will elicit smiles, a welcome mood booster during a debilitating cold.

7 ‘Back to the Future’ (1985)

Created by Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale

Back to the Future is one of the best movies to watch at any time, but the thrills, excitement, and futuristic (for the time) technology is just the distraction needed while sick. Michael J. Fox is memorable as Marty McFly, a teenager who gets sent back to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean built by his scientist friend Emmett “Doc” Brown (Christopher Lloyd). While there, he accidentally stops his parents from falling in love, which threatens his future existence. Now, Marty has to try and rekindle their romance so he can return to the future intact, and at all.

Back to the Future is without question one of the best movies ever made. It’s easy to doze off within the 116-minute run time, wake back up, and keep up with the plot. But chances are, even the sickest individual will stay awake to watch this movie the whole way through, even those who have seen it a million times before.

6 ‘The Goonies’ (1985)

Created by Chris Columbus (screenplay), story by Steven Spielberg

Another classic that is worth watching again and again, The Goonies is like Stranger Things for kids who grew up in the ‘80s. A group of kids band together when they learn that their homes may be foreclosed. They try to follow an old treasure map that they hope will lead them to the lost fortune of legendary pirate One-Eyed Willy. But the kids get much more than they bargained for when they meet with older bullies, deadly booby traps, and a deformed man called Sloth (John Matuszak).

A heartwarming come-of-age story, The Goonies helped launch the careers of actors like Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman, and Martha Plimpton. The movie also stars Ke Huy Quan, who recently made his decades later comeback in the Academy Award winning movie Everything Everywhere All At Once. Chances are watching this movie will lead to watching a stream of others of the same vein from that decade and later, from Stand By Me to The Sandlot. It’s the perfect jumping off film for a full day of binge-watching.

5 ‘Happy Gilmore’ (1996)

Created by Tim Herlihy and Adam Sandler

Arguably Adam Sandler’s best comedy movie, Happy Gilmore has returned to public conversation with rumors that Sandler is writing a sequel. For now, watch the original that will have anyone, regardless of mood, in stitches. Sandler plays the title character, an aspiring pro hockey player whose dreams are dashed. When he discovers he has a talent for golf, he begins working with former professional pro golfer Chubbs Peterson (the late Carl Weathers) to hone his skills and enter a tournament.

Sandler is perfect as a hot-headed man trying his best to win money to save his grandmother’s home while reconciling his short-tempered hockey attitude with the more peaceful sport of golf. Christopher McDonald is equally fitting as Shooter McGavin, the pompous star golfer who becomes Happy’s biggest rival. With so many one-liners, memorable scenes, and a happy (pun intended) ending, Happy Gilmore is feel-good from start to finish.

4 ‘Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery’ (1997)

Created by Mike Myers

“Yeah, baby!” Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery kicked off a popular spy comedy series that led to two more sequels centered around the title character. Powers (Mike Myers) is a British spy who voluntarily becomes cryogenically frozen so he can return when his arch nemesis Dr. Evil (also played by Myers), who has also done the same, does as well. Thirty years later, Powers is unfrozen to fight the now returned Dr. Evil, who wants to hold the world hostage for a ransom of one million dollars.

A parody of spy films, particularly James Bond, Austin Powers is ridiculous humor filled with double entendres, sexual innuendos, and unique fight scenes with characters like the memorable fembots. Combined with the second and third movie, Austin Powers can entertain for a full sick day.

3 ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ (2019)

Created by Quentin Tarantino

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood might not be the first movie that comes to mind to curl up to while sick in bed. But the comedy-drama has all the usual Quentin Tarantino elements that make it a compelling watch to draw viewers in and serve as fun escapism. The ‘60s set movie is about a fading actor and his stunt double who are trying to navigate the changing world of the movie industry.

Covering topical stories from the time like the Tate murders and the end of the Golden Age of Hollywood, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has a fabulous cast that includes Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, and the late Luke Perry, among many others, many of whom play characters inspired by real actors and Hollywood personalities. The movies takes viewers back to 1960s Hollywood in a way that even those who weren’t around during the time can feel the tension and excitement.

2 ‘The Fifth Element’ (1997)

Created by Luc Besson and Robert Mark Kamen

Those who want to completely immerse themselves in a complicated movie to take the mind off symptoms like a runny nose, coughing, and sneezing, will find they forget all about that once diving deep into The Fifth Element. The sci-fi action movie is set in the 23rd Century when Earth is under attack. The goal is to recover four mystical stones that can purportedly help save the planet from a cosmic entity.

Intriguing with tons of special effects to reinvigorate the senses, The Fifth Element is both campy and cerebral, easily distracting through its more than two-hour runtime. It can get someone whose feeling ill through at least part of the day. It’s one of those sci-fi movies that gets better with age.

1 ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ (1986)

Created by John Hughes

It’s a challenge to find someone who hasn’t watched Ferris Bueller’s Day Off at least a dozen times. And it’s the type of movie fans want to watch a dozen more. It’s particularly perfect for a sick day, reliving the hilarity of popular student Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick) and his elaborate schemes to successfully skip school and have a day filled with fun, educators and parents none the wiser. He isn't sick but he sure is able to convince everyone that he is, so much so that the kids at school start a "Save Ferris" campaign, believing him to be gravely ill and showing concern, much to his annoyed older sister Jeanie's (Jennifer Grey) chagrin. Alongside his girlfriend Sloane (Mia Sara) and his anxious best friend Cameron (Alan Ruck), the trio go on various adventures that involve fine dining, visiting museums, attending a baseball game, and even joining a parade.

Those who are sick will relate most to Cameron, a hypochondriac who is dealing with a cold (or so he says) but is dragged along with Ferris, encouraged to let go and live his best life. For those at home doing their best Ferris sick impression just because a day off is needed, this movie will be mischievously funny to watch with feet up and snacks in hand. Cathartic, entertaining, and downright fun, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is a classic that fans never tire of.

