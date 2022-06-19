In cinema, one of the most often told storylines revolves around the father-child relationship. For most protagonists in film, the lack of love and attention from their father leads to their downfall or the paternal affection and approval allows them to rise up in the world. It’s cliché at this point. It has become so common that many of these storylines now feel fairly ham-fisted. In other words, it’s easy to find a movie about fatherhood, but hard to find one that asks big questions and makes us really think of the paternal figures in our own lives. For this Father’s Day, don’t waste your time with Daddy Day Care and instead watch one of the movies on this carefully curated Father’s Day list!

Life is Beautiful (1997)

Not many movies can have you laughing all through the first half and crying through the second. Life Is Beautiful begins in the 1930s as the young Jewish waiter Guido (Roberto Benigni) arrives in Tuscany and soon falls in love with Dora, a Gentile teacher betrothed to another, richer man. The first half of the movie shows the comical lengths he goes to win her affection and the second half opens when the two are happily married with a young son. Unfortunately, Guido and his son are rounded up and taken to a concentration camp where Guido must lie to him and make him think this horrible atrocity is just one big, fun game. Based on director and star Benigni’s own father’s experiences in the Bergen Belsen Concentration Camp, this film is an homage to the lengths parents go to shield their children from harm and ensure they live long fruitful lives.

With Robin Williams in the starring role, you can be sure you will laugh until your sides hurt, and you will end up seeing the world with more sympathetic eyes. Mrs. Doubtfire follows loving but irresponsible father Daniel (Williams) who, during his divorce, loses primary custody of his three children. In order to see his kids every day, he has to be a little bit more creative, so he disguises himself as an older, British, female nanny named Mrs. Doubtfire. This is not your average “angry divorced dad” movie. By being Mrs. Doubtfire, Daniel realizes his own shortcomings as a father, understands how his wife’s strict nature is good for his kids and stops clinging to the hope of returning to his old life. We could all use a little bit of Mrs. Doubtfire in our lives!

Beginners (2010)

Many may be familiar with Mike Mills’ other directorial venture, 20th Century Women which explored his adolescent relationship with his mother in the 1970s. His previous film, on the other hand, focuses on his adult relationship with his elderly father. We meet the protagonist of Beginners, Oliver (Ewan McGregor) when his father, Hal (Christopher Plummer) has passed away, and he meets and falls for flighty but lovable Anna (Melanie Laurent). This new love triggers constant flashbacks to his aging father, who following the death of Oliver’s mother, came out of the closet at age 75. It’s a touching portrait of the joys and struggles that come when you get to know your father, not as an authority figure, but as a person with a past you never could have fathomed.

Many may be familiar with Tim Burton’s work exploring supernatural occurrences, weird bodies, and darker sides of Disney stories, but Big Fish showed a very different side of his artistic lexicon. Though Big Fish is not without its odd, supernatural elements, the story only uses those effects to flesh out a complicated father-son relationship. Big Fish follows William Bloom (Billy Crudup), the son of Edward Bloom (Ewan McGregor) who remains a mystery to his son due to his penchant for telling tall tales. When his dad gets sick, William finally starts to seriously investigate his dad’s life and realizes his dad may stretch the truth, but he’s no liar.

With Paramount Pictures having bought the rights to a remake of this film not even a year after its release, it’s easy to tell that this German film has universal appeal. Toni Erdmann centers on Ines (Sandra Huller), the work-addicted daughter of Winfried (Peter Simonschek) a divorced music teacher with a penchant for pranks. When Winfried visits her and sees she is living a life devoid of any fun, he takes over her life with the help of his alter ego, Toni Erdmann. The film is hilarious but even when making you laugh with crude or irreverent humor, it never loses sight of the very real emotional stakes.

Many may remember this film as simply a nostalgic baseball film, but this Kevin Costner vehicle offers so much more than home runs. Field of Dreams opens when Iowa farmer Ray Kinsella (Costner) hears a mysterious voice telling him to turn his cornfield into a baseball diamond. Even though everyone thinks he’s crazy, he does it anyway and the payoff is magical. The movie not only teaches viewers about the often forgotten history of the unfairly scapegoated men who made up the infamous 1919 Chicago White Sox team, but it also mirrors that injustice with the protagonist’s own personal and harsh judgments. Through understanding the unfairly maligned baseball players of the past, maybe Ray can forgive his own father.

Coming off the tail of the second wave of feminism in the US, Kramer vs Kramer explores what happens when a mother gets bogged down by society’s and her husband’s expectations and rules, leaves, and forces a father to pick up the slack. Kramer vs Kramer begins when Joanna Kramer (Meryl Streep) announces to her husband Ted (Dustin Hoffman) that she fears for her mental health if she stays and is leaving her family. Though Ted used to be a workaholic who cared little for parenting, he now has to learn how to care for his young son Billy and fight for him when his mother returns. At times, the movie does promote a rather regressive form of meninism, but at its heart, this is a movie that shows it's never too late to become a good father.

Starring Tatum O’Neal, the youngest Oscar winner of all time, alongside her real-life father Ryan O’Neal, this is an incredibly touching Great Depression story with a comfortable and classic feel. Paper Moon tells the story of a Depression-era con man who finds himself saddled with a young girl claiming to be his daughter. Whether they’re related or not, the two make quite a pair. Back in 1973 when director Peter Bogdanovich made this film, he was in the middle of a non-stop hit run of films that combined Old Hollywood style with New Hollywood sensibility. That’s what makes the father-daughter relationship in Paper Moon so compelling. It’s a depression-era story that may not be as dark as They Shoot Horses, Don’t They, but it is certainly not as corny as Annie.

One of the only criticisms that is ever aimed at critical darling Wes Anderson is that he chooses style over substance, creating iconic set designs and quirky characters, but not enough heart. The Royal Tenenbaums deserves no such criticism. The ensemble film begins when the patriarch of an eccentric family announces he is dying and his children must reunite for the first time in two decades. Through this fatherly reunion, Wes Anderson gives the audience a story of reconciliation that examines the universal fears of growing old, not being remembered, and worst of all not being loved. With a cast that includes the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Bill Murray, and Luke Wilson, this is a must-see!

Bicycle Thieves (1948)

One of the most significant film movements in the history of the art form is Italian Neorealism. This genre born out of postwar Italy brought the world stories with real people, real experiences, and most of all real misery. The best film from this era is the father-son tale, Bicycle Thieves. The film follows Antonio, an unemployed man in postwar Rome who finally gets a job. Unfortunately, the same day he receives this piece of great news, his bike is stolen, and thus his ability to work. The movie centers around the journey he and his son take to try and retrieve their stolen property and their dignity. It’s a heartbreaking story about how poor economics and destruction can change the way you see your world and your father.

