Fans of the plastic fantastic world can't wait for Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie. The film may be referencing other Barbie films and using similar movies as inspiration for the upcoming spectacle, and fans online have been sharing Margot Robbie's supposed watch list for the project.

RELATED: 'Barbie' Will Feature Multiple Versions of Barbie and Ken, Including Simu Liu and Issa Rae

For those who can't wait for Barbie to hit theaters next year, pass the time by watching some movies that may be used as inspiration for the upcoming film.

'Legally Blonde' (2001)

Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) wants nothing more than to be Mrs. Warner Huntington III. There is one thing stopping her boyfriend (Matthew Davis) from proposing: he claims she’s too “blonde.” Elle, determined to win him back, manages to get into Harvard Law School, but she finds a passion for law and for herself that has nothing to do with her ex.

Legally Blondeis a powerful movie about a woman finding herself without giving up all her girly, “superficial” interests. Elle is a badass, despite being clad in hot pink 24/7. It’s the perfect movie to get you ready for the glitz, glam, and feminist take that fans expect from Barbie.

RELATED: From Annalise Keating to Elle Woods: 11 of the Best Female-Led Legal Dramas

'Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen' (2004)

Mary Elizabeth Cep (Lindsay Lohan), AKA Lola, dreams of becoming a famous broadway actress. She feels betrayed when her family moves from New York City to suburban New Jersey. Trying to make the best of it, Lola lands the lead role in their high school musical, which causes her to clash with Carla Santini (Megan Fox).

In Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen,Lola lives in a dream world and often gets reality tangled with her grand perception of life. It seems like Barbie might be going down a similar route, with Barbie living in somewhat of a fantasy world but then having to deal with the harsh realities of the real world.

'The Truman Show' (1998)

He may not know it, but Truman Burbank's (Jim Carrey) life is all a part of a massive TV show. Everyone he interacts with is actors, and everything he’s done since birth has been broadcasted on television. As Truman gradually discovers the truth, he must decide what to do about it as the world watches.

The Truman Showwas one of the movies on Margot Robbie'sLetterboxd to prepare for her role in Barbie. This has made fans theorize that the movie will be heavily inspiring the upcoming film, where Barbie will realize she’s living in a made-up world and must decide whether or not to leave her fantasy land.

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (2020)

After Harley Quinn’s (Margot Robbie) explosive breakup with the Joker, she finds herself with a huge target on her back. Quinn faces the wrath of the crime boss Black Mask and every other criminal in the city. But soon, Harley becomes unexpected allies with three deadly women.

Birds of Preyis a must-watch Margot Robbie film before the release of Barbie. It’s a fun, colorful film with all female protagonists. It is about girls helping each other and sticking up for one another.

RELATED: 8 Margot Robbie Roles That Live In Our Heads Rent Free

'Enchanted' (2007)

In the fairy-tale land of Andalasia, Giselle (Amy Adams) lives a perfect life with her woodland friends, but when she falls in love with Prince Edward (James Marsden) and arrives at the castle to marry him, his evil stepmother sends the princess-to-be to where there are "no happy ever afters": New York City.

Enchanted is both an homage and a parody of Disney fairytales. The movie is about a woman thrust out of her fantasy land and into the harsh real world; this seems to be what Barbie will be about, so Enchanted is the perfect film to watch as fans get ready for the upcoming movie.

'A Cinderella Story' (2004)

Sam (Hilary Duff), a teenager in California, is stuck living with her cruel stepsisters and working for her stepmother (Jennifer Coolidge) after the death of her Father. Sam begins an anonymous online relationship, and they finally meet at a school dance, but when Sam finds out that her pen pal is Austin Ames (Chad Michael Murray), the popular quarterback, she panics.

A Cinderella Story is a twist on the classic tale of Cinderella but told in modern-time California. Since Barbie has been around since the '50s, this upcoming movie will also serve as a sort of modern retelling of a classic character.

'Splash' (1984)

Allen (Tom Hanks) is saved from drowning by a beautiful mermaid named Madison (Daryl Hannah) and falls in love with her, not knowing what she truly is. Allen must decide whether he wants to stay on land or live a life underseas with Madison. They also have to escape the meddling of a scheming scientist.

Splashwas also on the list of movies for Robbie to watch to prepare for her role. Perhaps her character will be falling for someone in the real world, all while being tracked down by some kind of person or agency who seek to control her.

KEEP READING: The 5 Best Barbie Films, Ranked