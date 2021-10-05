Over Tom Hardy’s career as a leading man, he’s been no stranger to acting in blockbuster films. From his parts in Christopher Nolan films like Inception to his lead role in Mad Max: Fury Road to his unorthodox performances in the two Venom features, big-budget fare doesn’t intimidate Hardy. Of course, this is far from Hardy’s only domain as a silver screen performer. He’s also made plenty of time for smaller-scale features like The Drop and Locke over the years. Still, thanks to his work as characters like Bane in The Dark Knight Rises, Hardy has also turned into a fixture of post-2009 blockbuster cinema.

It’s thanks to that prominence that Hardy has become someone that Hollywood studios regularly target for roles in potential major blockbusters. In recent years, Hardy has been approached for a wide swath of big-budget features that have ranged from a DC Comics adaptation to a remake of 1980s classic to even the lead role in a motion picture based on a work by Tom Clancy. Unfortunately for the producers of these productions, Hardy passed on these films, leaving moviegoers everywhere with seven blockbuster movies one can only imagine Hardy inhabiting.

Suicide Squad

In October 2014, Warner Bros. immediately put Suicide Squad on everyone’s radar by giving the film an all-star cast headlined by Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Jared Leto, and Tom Hardy. The latter actor would be tasked with playing Rick Flag, the military general in charge of corralling the various supervillains sent on a dangerous mission. Unlike other blockbusters Hardy was in talks for but ended up not appearing in, Hardy actually signed on the dotted line to show up in Suicide Squad. However, complications emerged when Hardy's movie The Revenant went severely overtime in its shooting schedule. As the months went on, it became apparent that Hardy would have to stick to his first commitment and drop out of Suicide Squad. That’s just what happened at the start of 2015, a development that led to Hardy expressing public frustration over losing out on a major role like Flagg. Eventually, Joel Kinnaman took over the role and Hardy got his only Oscar nomination for his unending work on The Revenant. Some might say that Hardy dodged a bullet with the way things turned out.

Doctor Strange

For a moment, it looked like Marvel Studios was looking over all of Hollywood for somebody to take on the titular role of Doctor Strange. Among the very first names considered for the part was Tom Hardy, who’d already been in contention for other superhero movie roles at the time given his memorable work in projects like Inception. Given that Hardy had played self-serving, intense characters in movies like Locke, it’s easy to see that he might have been a proper fit for Strange’s origin story. Though Marvel was apparently enthusiastic about this concept, Hardy fell over to the wayside and Benedict Cumberbatch eventually emerged as the favorite to play the Sorcerer Supreme. Though there were never official reasons divulged for why Hardy didn’t secure this role, it’s likely Hardy’s initial participation in Suicide Squad, a 2016 comic book movie from rival distributor Warner Bros./DC, helped slam the door shut on the possibility of Hardy entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell

Film adaptations of Tom Clancy properties almost always seem to attract top-shelf acting talent. Everyone from Ben Affleck to Chris Pine to Michael B. Jordan has appeared in these types of productions. There was a moment where it appeared Tom Hardy was set to join these actors by headlining a movie adaptation of the Tom Clancy video game series Splinter Cell, once set to be helmed by Doug Liman. First planned all the way back in November 2012 when Hardy was fresh off his work in The Dark Knight Rises and Lawless, the film languished in development hell for years. Constant setbacks, like the loss of Liman as a director, kept sending Splinter Cell back to the drawing board. Though in 2017 the film’s producer said Splinter Cell was close to becoming a reality, with Hardy still on board to star, that was the last major development on the project. No concrete reasons have ever been given for why Hardy’s Splinter Cell ran out of gas, though given the track record of video game movies, perhaps Hardy should be grateful that this never became a reality.

Sinister Six

One thing the leaked emails from the Sony Pictures Entertainment hack gave the general public was a glimpse into the creative process behind Sony’s initial plans for Spider-Man movies before Marvel Studios stepped in to set a new cinematic course for the web-crawler. Among those initial plans were casting ideas for Drew Goddard’s Sinister Six movie, which was full of studio executives shooting off big-name actors they hoped to attract for the film. In addition to the likes of Denzel Washington and George Clooney, another A-lister bandied about as a potential cast member was Tom Hardy. Goddard really wanted Hardy to take on the role of Sandman and even referenced in one email how much cooler this villainous role would be compared to taking on the part of Doctor Strange, which Hardy was being courted for at the time. None of these actors were ever approached for Sinister Six, though, and the project as a whole eventually fell apart through the fingers of Sony executives like, well, grains of sand.

X-Men: Apocalypse

Oscar Isaac has made his displeasure in his experience portraying the titular villain of X-Men: Apocalypse no secret. Trapped in layers of blue makeup and a restrictive costume, Isaac, according to his co-star Tye Sheridan, couldn’t even sit down on the set when he was in character. However, it was almost Tom Hardy, rather than Isaac, that took on the immensely uncomfortable part of Apocalypse. In a trade report in October 2014, it was noted that Hardy was the favorite to portray the villainous Apocalypse, though it’s unknown if a formal deal was ever sent Hardy’s way. Between Hardy and Isaac, it’s apparent that the producers of this project wanted a big name for the X-Men to tackle in their 2016 solo outing. Hardy could’ve certainly fit the bill in terms of star power and he also had prior experience playing superhero movie baddies in The Dark Knight Rises. It wasn’t even the first time the First Class era of X-Men movies had thought about using Hardy, as Matthew Vaughn’s original vision for a First Class sequel entailed casting Hardy as a young Wolverine. But of course, Isaac would eventually be the one to take on the role of Apocalypse. In retrospect, it’s likely Isaac wishes Hardy had managed to secure the role instead.

The Legend of Tarzan

If you’re going to get an actor to play the seminal character of Tarzan, you need a beefcake who won’t look bad swinging around in only a loincloth on-screen and you need a performer who can lend some emotional tangibility to a movie starring a guy who can talk to apes. Thus, it’s no surprise that, once David Yates signed on to direct The Legend of Tarzan, he and distributor Warner Bros. were looking at a slew of dramatic heartthrobs to take on the titular lead role. Though eventual leading man Alexander Skarsgard was among the earliest picks for the role, this initial list also included Tom Hardy. Hardy playing Tarzan under the direction of Yates was an especially interesting notion since, just two years prior to the casting of The Legend of Tarzan getting underway, Hardy and Yates were set to collaborate on an Al Capone movie named Cicero. That production fizzled out but Hardy did end up starring in a biopic of the gangster titled Capone directed by Josh Trank. It’s easy to imagine a topless Hardy with long hair swinging through the jungle, but for whatever reason, Hardy never signed on to portray the Lord of the Apes, with Skarsgard instead getting called up to handle the blockbuster instead.

Escape From New York

The concept of remaking Escape from New York has been bouncing around Hollywood for a long while now. In 2013, an iteration of this project got far enough along for two major stars to be considered as the favorites to portray Snake Plissken: Jason Statham and Tom Hardy. It’s easy to see Statham more in the tough guy vein of Kurt Russell while Hardy seems more like the choice you’d bring on to ensure that you're bringing something new and fresh to the part. Considering Mad Max: Fury Road was already filming at this point, it’s also likely producers thought it’d be a good idea to bring in somebody with experience headlining films rooted in 1980s pop culture. Of course, despite initial ambitions to have somebody cast in the role by the end of the summer of 2013, neither Statham nor Hardy took on the lead role in this remake, as this version of Escape from New York never made it off the drawing board. Hardy fans looking to see him in a modern take on a classic 1980s film will have to settle for revisiting Fury Road.

