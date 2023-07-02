Have you ever watched a movie that left you questioning everything you just saw? Movies that manipulate the viewer and make you doubt your own perception of reality are unsettling yet fascinating. Reddit users recently discussed films that effectively trick the audience and make them double guess what they just saw.

These mind-bending movies drop hints and red herrings to keep you guessing, then pull the rug out from under you with a dramatic reveal that makes you question if you were ever in control. By the end, you'll be wondering if anything you saw was real or just an illusion.

10 'Total Recall' (1990)

In Total Recall suggested by Redditor Thirty_Helens_Agree, Douglas Quaid (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is haunted by a recurring dream about Mars and a mysterious woman there. He goes to Rekall, a company that can implant fake memories of exciting vacations. But something goes wrong — the procedure unlocks Quaid's real memories of being a secret agent.

This mind-bending thriller really makes you question your own perception of events. As the viewer, you go through the same confusion as Quaid. You start to doubt everything you see and can't trust your own eyes. The movie does a fantastic job of submerging you in Quaid's paranoia and making you feel as lost as he does in discerning fantasy from reality.

9 'Fight Club' (1999)

Fight Club is the ultimate mind-bender mentioned by Redditor ShoppingCartTheory. This cult classic from 1999 follows an insomniac office worker (Edward Norton) who starts an underground fighting club with a soap salesman (Brad Pitt) as a form of therapy. But soon, the club evolves into something much more sinister.

The film is a psychological thriller that plays with your perception of what's real and what isn't. As the story progresses, the plot becomes more and more twisted. It is a dark, gritty film that satirizes consumerism and masculinity. It cemented director David Fincher as a master of suspense and features Brad Pitt in one of his most memorable roles. The story is intense, unsettling, and will leave you with lots to ponder after the credits roll.

8 'The Game' (1997)

Image via PolyGram Films

The 1997 cult classic psychological thriller The Game stars Michael Douglas as Nicholas Van Orton, a wealthy investment banker who is given a mysterious gift by his brother on his 48th birthday: a live-action game that consumes his entire life. "One of the most mind-blowing and satisfying endings. 10/10," said Redditor Cal_Culus23.

The film is a masterclass in manipulating the audience and keeping you off balance. Just when you think you have it figured out, another twist is thrown at you. The ending is especially confounding and open to interpretation.

7 'The Prestige' (2006)

Mentioned by Redditor Apart-Training9133, The Prestige is a mind-bending film directed by Christopher Nolan about rival magicians in Victorian-era London. As the rivalry between Robert Angier (Hugh Jackman) and Alfred Borden (Christian Bale) intensifies, their tricks become increasingly dangerous and deadly. By the end, you'll be left wondering what's real and what's illusion.

The movie is told through flashbacks and unreliable narrators, so you're never quite sure who or what to believe. Nolan expertly crafts a mysterious thriller that leaves many questions unanswered and the truth open to interpretation. But in the end, the movie suggests that sometimes we prefer to be deceived and believe in the spectacle. After all, “You want to be fooled.”

6 'The Illusionist' (2006)

According to Redditior Minimum-Fox, The Illusionist, is a mind-bending film set in early 1900s Vienna. Edward Norton stars as Eisenheim, a magician who captivates audiences with his illusions and tricks. However, his forbidden romance with Duchess Sophie von Teschen (Jessica Biel) angers Crown Prince Leopold (Rufus Sewell), who will stop at nothing to debunk Eisenheim’s magic and win back his lover.

The movie ultimately suggests that in life, as in magic, not everything is as it seems. What we perceive as real may just be an illusion, and the truth remains elusive and open to interpretation. Like Eisenheim’s tricks, the movie casts a spell, drawing you into a web of mystery, romance and intrigue that challenges your assumptions about the world.

5 'Lost Highway' (1997)

Redditor proftokophobe sang the praises of David Lynch and one film in particular: Lost Highway. Lost Highway is a surreal, mind-bending psychological thriller that will leave you questioning what is real. In the film, jazz musician Fred Madison (Bill Pullman) is accused of murdering his wife, Renee (Patricia Arquette). While awaiting his execution, he is suddenly replaced by (or transformed into?) a young mechanic named Pete Dayton (Balthazar Getty), who gets entangled with a gangster (Robert Loggia) and his girlfriend, Alice (also Arquette).

This bizarre, unsettling film is a hallucinatory journey into the dark recesses of the subconscious. Lynch masterfully manipulates and subverts the viewer's expectations at every turn. We're left unsure of what actually happened and what was a product of Fred or Pete's troubled mind. The nonlinear storytelling, ominous score, and surreal imagery create a nightmarish tone that stays with you.

4 'The Handmaiden' (2016)

The Handmaiden is a South Korean psychological thriller that will leave your head spinning suggested by Redditor vanillacamillachanel. Set in 1930s Korea under Japanese rule, this film tells the story of a con man (Ha Jung-woo) who hires a pickpocket (Kim Tae-ri) to help him seduce an heiress (Kim Min-hee) out of her fortune. However, the pickpocket and heiress end up falling for each other, complicating the con man’s devious plans.

Full of plot twists and turns, Park Chan-wook's The Handmaiden is a masterclass in manipulation and deception. The story is told in three parts, with each part showing events from a different character’s perspective. This structure results in many revelations that make you question everything you thought you knew. As a viewer, you feel as disoriented as the characters themselves.

3 'Shutter Island' (2010)

Shutter Island is a psychological thriller that will leave you questioning everything. As U.S. Marshal Teddy Daniels (Leonard DiCaprio) investigates a missing patient at a remote island asylum, strange happenings make him start to doubt his own sanity.

On the surface, Shutter Island seems like a standard mystery thriller. But beneath the layers of intrigue, it’s really a psychological exploration of perception and reality argues Redditor willpostbondd. The movie does an excellent job a deceiving the audience by making us question whether what we’re seeing is real or a product of Teddy’s troubled mind. Like the protagonists, we’re left unsure of the truth until the final act. A rewatch is almost required to pick up on all the clues.

2 'I'm Thinking of Ending Things' (2020)

The 2020 film I’m Thinking of Ending Things is a surreal psychological thriller that will leave you questioning everything. The story follows a young woman (Jessie Buckley) who is taken by her new boyfriend (Jesse Plemons) to meet his parents at their farm. However, as a snowstorm traps them at the farm, strange events start to make the woman question her own reality and identity.

Director Charlie Kaufman, known for mind-bending films like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, crafts a bizarre and unsettling experience. The film employs strange transitions, time jumps, and breaks in logic to intentionally confuse the viewer. By the end, you’ll be left unsure of what was real and what was imagined. Some Redditors like uleekunkel found the film too strange and nonsensical. The creepy atmosphere, haunting music, and Toni Collette’s performance as the eccentric mother will stick with you long after the credits roll.

1 'Devil's Advocate' (1997)

In the psychological thriller mentioned by Redditor lpbdc, Keanu Reeves stars as Kevin Lomax, an up-and-coming lawyer who is recruited by a prestigious New York law firm. At first, the new job seems too good to be true. But soon, strange events make Kevin question whether the firm is all that it seems.

Details of the movie are revealed in a slow, disjointed fashion, making you doubt your own judgment about what’s really happening. The surreal, ominous tone preys on your anxieties and insecurities. Devil’s Advocate is a chilling reminder of how easily we can be deceived when blinded by ambition, flattery or the promise of power and success. What seems like a dream come true could turn into a nightmare if you don’t watch your step.

