It is simply wild to think it has already been ten years since 2014. The film industry has vastly changed since, with current cinematic trends such as streaming only just getting warmed up back then. 2014 was an incredible year for all kinds of movies, delivering some of the best of the 2010s.

From films that would kick off billion-dollar franchises to Oscar darlings that have become modern classics, so many great movies are celebrating their tenth anniversary in 2024. What better way to celebrate than by taking a trip down memory lane? Whether on a rewatch or first-time viewing, it is definitely worth digging up these 2014 hits: they're quirky comedies, harrowing dramas, action-packed sci-fi adventures, and everything in between.

15 'Whiplash' (2014)

Director: Damian Chazelle

Acclaimed director Damien Chazelle burst onto the scene in full force thanks to the relentless and unflinching music drama Whiplash. The film follows Andrew (Miles Teller), an aspiring jazz drummer who enrolls in a music conservatory. His teacher, Terence Fletcher (J.K. Simmons), is unconventional, cutthroat and frankly abusive in his teaching methods, pushing Andrew over the edge.

Whiplash is highly acclaimed as one of the best modern movies of all time, taking audiences on an adrenaline-filled and anxiety-inducing ride through this toxic relationship between student and mentor. J.K. Simmon's terrifying performance is one for the ages and deservedly won him an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, alongside the film's other wins for Editing and Sound Mixing. Whiplash cemented Chazelle as one of the most prominent new filmmakers and allowed him to produce his next masterpiece, La La Land.

14 'The Lego Movie' (2014)

Directors: Chris Miller, Phil Lord

It marks ten years since everything was awesome in the surprise animated hit The Lego Movie. Based on the iconic construction toys, the film follows ordinary construction worker Emmett (Chris Pratt). When Emmett is prophesied to be special, he leads an epic quest to stop the evil President Business (Will Ferrell) from destroying the Lego universe.

Few expected a movie like this to be a hit. Indeed, The Lego Movie could have easily been a cheap two-hour toy commercial; instead, it succeeded as one of the freshest, funniest, and most heartfelt animated movies of the past decade. The script is piled with razor-sharp wit and gags, the visuals are full of creative ingenuity, and the story is surprisingly resonant. The Lego Movie introduced a slew of memorable characters, including Batman (Will Arnett), who became such a fan favorite that he got a spin-off movie. Plus, to this day, "Everything Is Awesome" remains a banger.

13 'Guardians of the Galaxy' (2014)

Director: James Gunn

In 2014, moviegoers met Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Groot (Vin Diesel) in the beloved Guardians of the Galaxy. Directed by the now-head of DC Studios, James Gunn, this modern space opera follows a group of criminals who join forces to protect their galaxy from Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace).

At the time, people who weren't familiar with the comic books had never heard of the Guardians of the Galaxy, so the film could have easily flopped. However, Guardians of the Galaxy proved to be a worldwide hit and a turning point for the MCU. Thanks to its misfit characters, quirky visuals, delightful humor and heartfelt themes, the film instantly impressed audiences, even those who usually avoid superhero movies. The Guardians would go on to become the most beloved and reliably entertaining characters in the MCU, almost as popular as the Avengers themselves.

12 'Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)' (2014)

Director: Alejandro González Iñárritu

The Academy Award winner for Best Picture at the Oscars in 2015, Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) is a biting black comedy about showbusiness. It marked a glorious comeback performance for Michael Keaton, who plays Riggan Thomson, a washed-up superhero actor looking to revive his career with a Broadway production.

Directed by acclaimed Mexican filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu, the film is a remarkable technical achievement, edited to look like one single take for the entirety of its runtime. Birdman's aesthetic is bold and rich, enhanced by a uniquely dark and surreal comedic tone that is wildly entertaining. Riggan's journey is reminiscent of Keaton after his Batman days, adding a level of meta-commentary to its narrative. Joining him is a stellar cast that includes Edward Norton, Emma Stone, Naomi Watts, Zach Galifianakis and Andrea Riseborough.

11 ‘Interstellar’ (2014)

Director: Christopher Nolan

Oppenheimer may now be considered Christopher Nolan's best film, but many would argue that Interstellar is his magnum opus. The epic and ambitious sci-fi film sees Earth become uninhabitable for humans. Joseph Cooper (Matthew McConaughey), a farmer and ex-NASA pilot, leads a crew of researchers on a journey into space to find a new planet for humans to call home.

Interstellar is a complex exploration of time, space, causality, and even fate. Science and emotion clash in one of Nolan's most humane plots, making this a stand-out in both Nolan's filmography and the science fiction genre as a whole. Like all of Nolan's films, Interstellar is a technical marvel with unforgettable visuals, an unwavering sense of tension, and a breathtaking score by Hans Zimmer.

10 'John Wick' (2014)

Director: Chad Stahelski

In 2024, John Wick is a billion-dollar franchise with four installments, a prequel TV series and a spin-off movie in the works. However, it all started with the original John Wick in 2014, courtesy of a stuntman making his directing debut and a beloved actor whose career had been going through something of a slum; thus, nobody was betting on its success. Keanu Reeves returned to his action roots as John Wick, a former assassin who returns to his old ways after his car is stolen and his puppy is killed.

It quickly becomes clear that Mr. Wick is not somebody you want to mess with as he tracks down those who took everything from him. What could have easily been another generic action film became something more, thanks to the casting of Reeves and creatively violent, kinetic stunts and choreography. John Wick became a cinematic action phenomenon and redefined what an action thriller could be.

9 'Big Hero 6' (2014)

Directors: Don Hall, Chris Williams

At the height of the MCU's popularity, Disney adapted another obscure Marvel property with the animated superhero family film Big Hero 6. Set in the fictional city of San Fransokyo, the film follows robotics prodigy Hiro (Ryan Potter), who forms a bond with Baymax (Scott Adsit), an inflatable robot gifted to him by his late brother Tadashi (Daniel Henney). To avenge Tadashi's death, Hiro and Baymax team up with his friends to form the superhero group Big Hero 6.

At the time, Big Hero 6 was a stylistic departure from classic Disney releases, with an aesthetic inspired by Japanese anime animation. Audiences everywhere wanted their own Baymax after watching the film, and it won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature at the Oscars in 2015. Now that ten years have passed, it feels like an appropriate time for a sequel announcement.

8 'Gone Girl' (2014)

Director: David Fincher

Perhaps the buzziest and most talked about movie of 2014 was the David Fincher-directed thriller Gone Girl, based on the popular page-turner by Gillian Flynn. When Nick Dunne's (Ben Affleck) wife Amy (Rosamund Pike) goes missing on their anniversary, the media turns their attention towards him as a suspect. Dark, unnerving, twisted and deeply psychological, Gone Girl contains all the essential ingredients that make a great Fincher film, and some more.

The character study and deconstruction of a seemingly perfect marriage are both fascinating and shocking, and the narrative is full of twists and turns that have viewers questioning everything until the final frame. The moody cinematography and creepy score elevate the viewing experience to another level, and Pike's phenomenal performance as the mysterious Amy deservedly earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

7 'Paddington' (2014)

Director: Paul King

British icon Paddington Bear made his big screen debut in 2014's Paddington, one of the most wholesome and whimsical family movies to come out in years. In the film, Paddington (Ben Wishaw) travels to London from Peru and is adopted by the kind-hearted Brown family. Having found a home, Paddington adventures in the new city, only to be hunted down by a museum taxidermist (Nicole Kidman).

While Paddington was released in the U.S. in January 2015, it was released internationally in December 2014. The film marked a return to the innocent and warm family films that rarely get made anymore, with Paddington becoming an international star in his own right. Along with its 2017 sequel, which is arguably even better, watching Paddington feels like a giant warm hug after a rough day. A third Paddington is on the way, which will surely be just as sweet.

6 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' (2014)

Director: Wes Anderson

2024 marks ten years since audiences visited The Grand Budapest Hotel, arguably the best film of director Wes Anderson's career to date. The film tells the story of Gustave H (Ralph Fiennes), a concierge at a high-class European hotel, and his friendship with lobby boy Zero (Tony Revolori). When Gustave is framed for murder, the pair must prove his innocence.

The Grand Budapest Hotel is the very best example of all the great elements of a Wes Anderson film. Striking cinematography, eccentric characters, colorful production design and costumes, symmetrical shots, quirky humor and rhythmic dialogue are just a few of the elements that overflow from this charming picture. Fiennes is hilarious in one of his rare humorous turns, supported by usual Anderson collaborators, including Tilda Swinton, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, and Jason Schwartzman. Anderson mixes his distinctive tone with a genuinely funny and heartfelt story, producing an instant classic.

5 'Boyhood' (2014)

Director: Richard Linklater

Richard Linklater's Academy Award-nominated drama Boyhood isn't just a movie but a unique and unprecedented cinematic experiment. Filmed between 2002 and 2013, Linklater used the same actors over twelve years to create his epic odyssey into growing up. Also set over twelve years, the film follows Mason (Ellar Coltrane) from early childhood to college. The slice-of-life narrative focuses on Mason's relationships with his mother (Patricia Arquette), father (Ethan Hawke) and sister (Lorelai Linklater).

On paper, Linklater's ambitious idea sounds almost impossible, but the director pulled it off with astounding results. Having the cast, particularly young Coltrane, grow up alongside their characters over the filming period undeniably adds a layer of authenticity to the performances and film as a whole. Thoughtfully capturing moments in time, Boyhood is unlike anything out there.

4 'Selma' (2014)

Director: Ava DuVernay

Acclaimed director Ava DuVernay brought a pivotal moment from the Civil Rights Movement to life in the moving and important historical drama Selma. The film follows the three-month lead-up and execution of the march from Selma to Montgomery in 1965, led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (David Oyelowo). The daring march was in aid of equal voting rights, with President Lyndon B. Johnson signing the Voting Acts Right of 1965 as a result.

Selma is equally inspiring and heartbreaking, focusing on the strength of Dr. King and other allies while also highlighting the horrific violence and oppression at the time towards people of color. The lack of deserved awards recognition for DuVernay and star Oyelowo prompted the #OscarsSoWhite movement in 2015, reiterating the importance of representation and what Dr. King stood for. Selma's themes and messages, unfortunately, remain timely but also instill hope.

3 'Nightcrawler' (2014)

Director: Dan Gilroy

Jake Gyllenhaal's filmography is full of memorable and complex roles, but none as creepy as his turn as a psychotic photojournalist in 2014's Nightcrawler. Gyllenhaal plays Lou Bloom, a con man who turns to crime journalism. He films and sells footage of violent stories, night crawling in the dark streets of L.A. Lou has no boundaries and will do anything to get a good story, eventually becoming more than an observer to do so.

Gyllenhaal's performance is unsettling and engrossing, with the actor losing twenty pounds for the role and fully embodying Lou's unhinged nature. Nightcrawler also features Riz Ahmed in one of his first Hollywood roles as Lou's assistant and Rene Russo as a veteran news director. Fans were furious at his Oscar snub, but Nightcrawler remains a career highlight for Gyllenhaal.

2 'Edge of Tomorrow' (2014)

Director: Doug Liman

Taking a break from his Mission: Impossible duties, Hollywood daredevil Tom Cruise led the thrilling sci-fi action flick Edge of Tomorrow alongside Emily Blunt. Cruise plays a soldier fighting an alien invasion who wakes up to relive the same day over and over when he is killed in battle. With each repeated day, he becomes more skilled and one step closer to defeating the enemy.

While Edge of Tomorrow may not be Groundhog Day (though it does have some surprising humor and levity), it is adrenaline-fuelled and one of the most original sci-fi movies in recent years. The time-loop concept is brilliantly executed and fresh, thanks to snappy editing and clever storytelling. While Cruise reliably carries this blockbuster, Blunt is even more of a force of nature. There have been talks of a sequel for years, but nothing has come of them.

1 'Ex Machina' (2014)

Director: Alex Garland

Alex Garland's directorial debut, Ex Machina, gave audiences one of the most thought-provoking films of the last decade. An early hit for A24, the film follows Caleb (Domhnall Gleeson), a computer programmer who is invited to a remote retreat to meet Nathan (Oscar Isaac), the CEO of his company. There, he participates in an experiment where he must interact with and assess an artificial intelligence female robot, Ava (Alicia Vikander).

Garland's film is eerie and deeply intelligent, questioning the very essence of what it means to be human, as well as the danger of technological advancement. With the rise of A.I. in the last year and being a hot topic of conversation, Ex Machina is even more relevant and timely now than when it was released. Alicia Vikander stunned audiences in one of her first major leading roles, and Garland cemented himself as a modern sci-fi great.

