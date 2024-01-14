As the foundation of modern cinema as we know it, the silent era is revered for its pioneering ingenuity and its enthralling mastery of visual storytelling. Additionally, silent cinema also served as the launchpad of film as a universal source of entertainment, with the early part of the 1920s seeing the industry receive a significant influx of financial investment which enabled the medium to expand and flourish.

As such, many of these 10 films excelled not only as astounding artistic accomplishments but as landmark box office achievements in the expansion of cinema as well. From films starring some of the silent era’s greatest icons to international classics which remain awe-inspiring classics to this day, they also stand as some of the best movies of the medium’s early stages.

10 'The Saga of Gosta Berling'

Directed by Mauritz Stiller

A Swedish film which, above all else, is famous for serving as the domestic breakthrough for Greta Garbo, The Saga of Gosta Berling has become an unsung gem of international cinema in the silent era. It focuses on a disgraced, alcoholic priest who is hired by a countess to tutor, and ideally eventually marry, her daughter, a plan which begins to unravel when her foolish son returns home Italy with his young bride.

Based on Nobel Prize-winning author Selma Lagerlöf’s novel ‘Gösta Berling’s Saga’, the film was originally released in two parts in Sweden, Finland, and Norway while a shorter, one-part edit was released to the rest of the world. It has since been recut numerous times as interest in the film has remained steady, with a comprehensive restoration of the film being released in 2018 which got closer to the runtime of the original release.

9 'The Hands of Orlac'

Directed by Robert Weine

While Robert Wiene isn’t as well-known as he should be, the German filmmaker has a solidified legacy as one of the most important creatives in early horror cinema, with The Hands of Orlac an obvious highlight in his body of work. Based on the 1920 novel ‘Les Mains d’Orlac’ by Maurice Renard, it has come to be celebrated as a brilliant and pioneering achievement in the very beginnings of body horror cinema.

It follows a pianist whose injured hands are operated on and replaced with the hands of a recently executed murderer, a procedure which brings with it some unexpected consequences which alter the course of the musician’s career and personal life. Complimented by a powerhouse lead performance from Conrad Veidt, the silent horror has become a brilliant example of German Expressionism which, while dated today, still has an intriguing thematic focus on the nature of violence.

8 'The Navigator'

Directed by Donald Crisp and Buster Keaton

A riotously funny silent comedy, The Navigator presented many elements of Buster Keaton at his iconic best, from his astounding physicality to his charming stories, and his pioneering efforts in film-making. Keaton stars as Rollo Treadway, a kindly man born into wealth who, despite having his marriage proposal rejected by his next-door neighbor, intends to go on the cruise he booked as their honeymoon. A mix up on the dock, however, sees the two socialites stranded alone on the wrong ship which is adrift in the Pacific Ocean.

While the film isn’t regarded as being among Keaton’s absolute best, it still presents an engaging comedy adventure rife with plenty of laughs and some unforgettable moments of genius. It would endure as Keaton’s greatest commercial success of the silent era and was one of Keaton’s two favorite films of his own work as well.

7 'Peter Pan'

Directed by Herbert Brenon

The first Peter Pan film ever made, the 1924 adaptation of J. M. Barrie’s stage play kick-started a now century-spanning interest in the titular character which has seen him become an immortal icon of the screen. The film actually starred actress Betty Bronson as Peter Pan, following the boy from Never-Never Land as he takes the young Darling siblings back to his fantastical homeland where they must face off against the nefarious Captain Hook (Ernest Torrence).

Succeeding in executing a child-like sense of wondrous adventure throughout its 105-minute runtime, Peter Pan was praised upon release for its engaging, youthful excitement and dare, something which remains completely intact a century on from the picture’s release. It was also lauded as a technical masterpiece, namely for the special effects which allowed it to bring Tinkerbell to the screen. It remains among the greatest Peter Pan movies ever made.

6 'The Last Laugh'

Directed by F. W. Murnau

An admirable feat of silent film-making and visual storytelling, The Last Laugh is renowned for its refusal to use title cards to help tell the audience what is happening, unfolding as a brilliantly realized picture defined by its physical performances. The German film follows an elderly doorman proud of his station in a nice hotel, only to find his self-respect and social status diminished when he is demoted to the position of a washroom attendant.

While there is a comedic overlook throughout the picture, it transcends genres several times over with its central tragedy and its commentary of status and power in the workforce, an idea beautifully symbolized by its focus on uniforms. Its enticing story was bolstered by Karl Freund’s ground-breaking cinematography, which sees it remain a visually engrossing film to this day, one which was even a major inspiration on the work of Alfred Hitchcock.

5 'He Who Gets Slapped'

Directed by Victor Sjöström

As the first film to be entirely produced by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, and the first film to feature the company’s now iconic roaring lion mascot, He Who Gets Slapped is a pivotal achievement in the history of one of Hollywood’s greatest production houses. Starring Lon Chaney, the psychological thriller focuses on a scientist who, when betrayed by his patron and his wife, finds a new job as a circus clown and endeavors to protect his new love when the man who betrayed him shows a romantic interest in her.

Chaney offered a more subdued and glum starring performance as the perpetually defeated protagonist, one which imbued the film with a great power and poignance which has come to define it as one of his all-time best pictures. Also bolstered by Victor Seastrom’s confident and immersive direction, He Who Gets Slapped is among the greatest silent thrillers ever made.

4 'Die Nibelungen: Siegfried' & 'Die Nibelungen Kriemhild’s Revenge'

Directed by Fritz Lang

Compiling two 1924 releases into one item, Fritz Lang’s two Die Nibelungen films served as an epic fantasy drama. The first picture, Die Nibulungen: Siegfried, follows a fearless warrior who is permitted to marry King Gunther’s (Theodore Loos) sister Kriemhild (Margarete Schön), but in return he must help the meek king win the love of the formidable warrior queen Brunhild (Hanna Ralph) with deceit and magic. With Siegfried (Paul Richter) slain for his part in the plot, the second chapter follows Kriemhild’s conquest for vengeance against her own brothers and Siegried’s murderer.

A phenomenal odyssey of myth, magical intrigue, and revenge which plays out across a stage of operatic grandiosity, the two films marked an awe-inspiring highlight of 1920s fantasy cinema. Additionally, they also served as the last films Lang released before his iconic sci-fi epic Metropolis was released in 1927.

3 'The Thief of Bagdad'

Directed by Raoul Walsh

A triumphant, beautifully romantic, swashbuckling gem, The Thief of Bagdad excelled as a rollicking and exciting viewing experience while its technical achievements remain impressive. It follows a notorious thief who, while stealing from the royal palace, falls in love with a princess and pretends to be a prince to woo her, leading him to fight against other princes to as he strives to appease the woman he loves.

At 155 minutes, the film is a touch overlong and excessive in parts, but it hits the ground running with a wondrous, fantastical opening act rich with a sense of fun-loving adventure. With Douglas Fairbanks in the leading role and typically brilliant direction from Raoul Walsh, The Thief of Bagdad is a must-see picture for all lovers of classic cinema and fantasy films.

2 'Greed'

Directed by Erich von Stroheim

Based on Frank Norris’ 1899 novel ‘McTeague’, Greed has come to be viewed as a brilliant example of psychological drama in the silent era. It focuses on Trina McTeague (ZaSu Pitts), a housewife who wins the lottery which seems to be a dream come true for her and her dentist husband John (Gibson Gowland). However, tensions rise when she begins to grow paranoid as a deceitful friend to the couple enters the fold.

With its commitment to realism, in terms of the narrative and performative style, Greed was a striking film for its time and has endured as a masterful depiction of American society’s dangerous and debilitating obsession with wealth. Even with director Erich von Stroheim’s original eight-hour cut of the film being lost to history, the reduced theatrical and remastered releases present a fantastic, character-driven drama which still has a poignant relevance today.

1 'Sherlock Jr.'

Directed by Buster Keaton

One of Buster Keaton’s defining masterpieces and an acclaimed classic of silent cinema, Sherlock Jr. has overcome an underwhelming release to be celebrated as one of the most influential and technically important pictures in film history. It focuses on a lovestruck though unfortunate film projectionist who is framed for the theft of his fiancé’s father’s watch. An aspiring detective, the projectionist sets his mind to unraveling the case, leading to him dreaming himself into a mystery movie being shown at his theater.

At just 45 minutes long, the film underwent drastic revisions throughout the post-production process as Keaton battled to find a cut of the movie that contemporary test screening audiences found consistently funny. It has since become one of the most distinguished films of the 1920s as well as one of the most outstanding slapstick comedies ever made.

