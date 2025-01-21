As we look ahead to 2025 and all the highly anticipated titles released this year, it's the perfect time to look back at some of the most beloved films of the past that are reaching big milestones. Movies of the early 2000s are no exception, and it's particularly difficult to believe that some of them will turn 20 years old in 2025, mostly because of how timeless they feel.

To celebrate some of the best cinematic gems from the past, we look back at a few of the best and most memorable movies from 2005 that stand the test of time and continue to resonate with audiences. From horror flicks like The Descent to tear-jerking romance films such as Brokeback Mountain, these are the best movies turning 20 this year. Through their influence on audiences and their ever-popular stories, they remain influential in modern cinema.

10 'The Descent' (2005)

Directed by Neil Marshall

Beautifully shot and well-acted, The Descent is claustrophobic cinema at its finest, delving into themes of trauma and grief through its haunting storyline. The Neil Marshall film sees a caving expedition gone terribly wrong as the explorers become trapped and are ultimately pursued by a strange breed of predators.

Horror enthusiasts would agree that this film is one of 2005's most memorable. Featuring a unique concept and setting that combines psychological horror and survival elements with the claustrophobic fear of being trapped underground, The Descent will certainly send a chill down viewers' spines. It keeps audiences on edge, thanks to its gripping narrative. Praised by critics and audiences alike, Marshall's movie is a masterclass in building horror through atmosphere, tension, and the fear of the unknown.

9 'Good Night, and Good Luck.' (2005)

Directed by George Clooney

Directed by George Clooney and starring the actor himself alongside lead David Strathairn in an incredible performance, this political drama is set during the early days of broadcast journalism in 1950s America. It illustrates the real-life story of broadcast journalist Edward R. Murrow as he looks to bring down Senator Joseph McCarthy.

Featuring great style and astounding acting, the Oscar-nominated Good Night, and Good Luck does not disappoint, providing audiences with an entertaining time in front of the screen for a brisk 93 minutes. Fans of historical dramas—particularly those who enjoy immersing themselves in a period-accurate project—are likely to appreciate Clooney's movie, as it meticulously recreates the look and feel of the decade, especially when it comes to TV production.

8 'Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit' (2005)

Directed by Nick Park, Steve Box

Directed by both Nick Park and Steve Box, Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit is an Oscar-winning claymation film. It follows Wallace and his loyal dog as they set out to discover the mystery behind the garden sabotage that plagues their village and threatens the annual giant vegetable growing contest.

When it comes to the best animation films of 2005, Wallace & Gromit's installment certainly deserves the title. Whether it is due to its engaging story or the wonderfully executed stop-motion technique, this beloved film entertains audiences of all ages and demographics, blending humor, a heartfelt narrative, and beautiful visuals. Furthermore, it solidified Wallace and Gromit's place as cultural icons while simultaneously showcasing the power of traditional animation in a growing digital world.

7 'Batman Begins' (2005)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

This Christopher Nolan action epic is the first installment of the treasured Nolanverse, with The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises following up years later. The Christian Bale-led superhero movie sees the iconic protagonist learning the art of fighting to confront injustice following the death of his parents. When he returns to Gotham, he must stop a secret society that seeks to destroy the city.

Although not the best entry of all three (with some plot holes to blame), Batman Begins is a groundbreaking and defining film that opened doors for other superhero franchises and elevated the genre to new heights. It influenced how comic book adaptations would be made in the years to come and became a moderate box office hit, setting the stage for one of the most beloved and renowned superhero films. For these reasons, Nolan's movie deserves its place among 2005's best.

6 'A History of Violence' (2005)

Directed by David Cronenberg

Viggo Mortensen takes the lead role in David Cronenberg's adaptation of the 1997 DC graphic novel A History of Violence. This crime drama follows a man who becomes a local hero through an act of violence, setting off repercussions that will shake his family to its core.

Celebrated for its strong performances and clever writing, A History of Violence delves into themes of identity and the cycle of violence, showcasing how the character's inability to escape his past affects everything he has in the present, including his family. Cronenberg's movie was an important watch for many reasons, including its approach to the thriller and crime genres and its analysis of complex psychological themes, contributing, in a way, to how identity and violence are portrayed in film.

5 'Grizzly Man' (2005)

Directed by Werner Herzog

Chronicling the life and death of bear enthusiast and conservationist Timothy Treadwell and his girlfriend Amie Huguenard, who were killed while living among grizzly bears at Katmai National Park in Alaska, this Werner Herzog documentary biography is a thought-provoking documentary that explores themes of man vs. nature. The illusion of control, with the tragic fate emphasizing the unpredictable and scary force of nature, is also a major theme.

Grizzly Man is certainly one of the most memorable 2005 films for several reasons. Its unique story and Herzog's incredible direction that elevates the story to more than a simple documentary often feels philosophical and insightful, challenging audiences to think and keeping them entertained. Using raw footage of real interactions with the bears, Grizzly Man can be a chilling and, at times, even eerie watch, especially if audiences go into the documentary aware of its closure.