Gladiator would go on to win Best Picture, Mission: Impossible II was the highest-grossing movie of the year, and Faith Hill’s “Breathe” topped the charts; and that was—come the beginning of 2025—a quarter of a century ago. As shocking a fact as that may be—and as painful as it may be to realize such a time was so long ago—reflecting on the highlights of past years is of paramount importance, not only for remembering time-tested classics, but for finding enduring gems that didn’t get the praise they deserve upon release.

A fun though unfortunate byproduct of such exercises is the re-emergence and remembering of some all-time misfires as well, and 2000 was a year that had its fair share of those in a cinematic sense. From cataclysmic comedies to shambolic sci-fis and frightful fantasies, the worst movies of the year 2000 present quite the array of underwhelming pictures.

10 'The Next Best Thing' (2000)

Directed by John Schlesinger

One of the lesser movies that littered Madonna’s unfruitful endeavor to transition from a music icon to a movie star, The Next Best Thing is an unsparing presentation of surface-level LGBTQIA+ discourse that never manages to weave its elements into a compelling story. Having grown tired of the endless disappointments of their respective relationships, Abbie (Madonna) and her gay best friend Robert (Rupert Everett) find themselves sharing an impassioned night together. When it leads to Abbie falling pregnant, however, they find themselves struggling as they try to embrace the possibility of parenthood.

The movie starts with a certain light touch that may have made it a soft guilty pleasure flick had it endured, but the onset of a more dramatic tone pivots the film towards being unwatchable. Couple that with the fact that Madonna and Everett lack on-screen chemistry and the apparent lack of depth concerning its focus on sexuality, and The Next Best Thing is an exhausting and unrewarding rom-com that feels dreary even with its refreshed focus.

The Next Best Thing Release Date March 3, 2000 Cast Madonna , Rupert Everett , Benjamin Bratt , Malcolm Stumpf , Josef Sommer , Suzanne Krull , Linda Larkin , Illeana Douglas , Michael Vartan , Lynn Redgrave , Neil Patrick Harris , Mark Valley , Stacy Edwards , John Carroll Lynch , Fran Bennett , Ricki Lopez , Tiffany Paulsen , Jack Betts , Irene Roseen , Frank James , Caitlin Wachs , Jessica Sara , Kimberley Davies , Laurent Schwaar , Rebekah Hoyle Runtime 108 minutes Expand

9 'Highlander: Endgame' (2000)

Directed by Douglas Aarniokoski

While the original film—1986’s Highlander—has endured as an underrated cult classic from the 80s, its sequels have not received quite the same reception from the fanbase. The fourth movie in the saga, Highlander: Endgame is a mishit endemic of a franchise that has long outstayed its welcome. It suffers as a woeful cacophony of jumbled storytelling, atrocious dialogue, weak performances, and confusing action sequences that doesn’t even manage to pass as so-bad-it’s-good B-movie fare.

Trying to continue the trajectory of the movies while also incorporating elements from Highlander: The Series and its spin-off, Highlander: The Raven, the 2000 film follows two Highlanders as they band together to stand against an unconquerable immortal hellbent on winning the game of the Highlanders at any cost. It released as a critically lambasted box office failure that also served as Christopher Lambert’s last appearance in the saga. A franchise reboot is in the works, however, with Henry Cavill set to star under director Chad Stahelski.

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 1, 2000 Cast Adrian Paul , Christophe Lambert , Bruce Payne , Lisa Barbuscia , Donnie Yen , Jim Byrnes , Peter Wingfield , Beatie Edney , David J. Nicholls , John Medlen , Adam Copeland , Donald Douglas , Thomas Lockyer , Charmian May Runtime 87 minutes Expand

8 'Lost Souls' (2000)

Directed by Janusz Kamiński

Following a surge in apocalypse movies in the 1990s, Lost Souls was a misguided attempt to bring a horrific edge to the trend with a star-studded cast and a story rich with biblical themes. It follows Maya Larkin (Winona Ryder), a devoted Catholic and schoolteacher who is led to believe that Satan is planning to walk the Earth. When she learns that Peter (Ben Chaplin), a true crime journalist who writes about serial killers, is to be the devil’s vessel, she tries to convince the atheist writer to find God.

While there is an enticing visual style employed, Lost Souls gets lost between its horror overtones and its desire for dramatic intrigue. The result is a horror picture bereft of scares that also lacks the depth or insight to function as an engrossing drama. It received widespread derision from critics and failed to appeal to audiences, making just $31.3 million against a budget of $50 million.

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 13, 2000 Cast Ben Chaplin , Winona Ryder , Sarah Wynter , Anna Gunn , Philip Baker Hall , John Hurt , K.K. Dodds , Elias Koteas , John Diehl , Alfre Woodard , Victor Slezak , John Beasley , Bob Clendenin , Michael Mantell , Brad Greenquist , Ming Lo , W. Earl Brown , Cyd Strittmatter , James Lancaster , Ashley Edner , Connie Ray , Kate Beahan , Robert W. Castle , Susan Mosher , Maureen Grady Runtime 97 minutes Expand

7 '3 Strikes' (2000)

Directed by DJ Pooh

A comedy calamity that opened to moderate financial success but was abruptly forgotten, 3 Strikes was made in an attempt to either criticize or lampoon (it is unclear which the film sets out to do) the habitual offender law that sees three convictions result in an automatic life sentence. Having just been released from his second stint in prison, Rob (Brian Hooks) is determined to get his life back on track. However, when he finds himself embroiled in a shooting and a car theft, he sets out to prove his innocence before he is arrested again.

As either satire or absurdity, 3 Strikes misses its mark, resulting in a painfully unfunny movie that reciprocates gags that didn’t garner much of a laugh the first time around. Its commitment to excess only makes the viewing experience that much more unbearable, and its tone-deaf approach ends up cheapening whatever comment it may have wanted to make about the judicial system. It also has the unwanted honor of holding a 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

6 'Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2' (2000)

Directed by Joe Berlinger

While Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 is certainly not the only uninspired, cash-grabbing sequel cinema has ever seen, it is one of the more tasteless and egregious. Repulsively derivative of both its iconic predecessor and other horror classics, the ill-fated sequel follows a group of people enticed by the legend of the Blair Witch who travel to the Black Hills to launch their own investigation. Unsurprisingly, their venture soon takes a dark and disturbing turn.

There is hardly a single element of the original film’s identity that Book of Shadows doesn’t bastardize and cheapen, with its planned message of mass hysteria and media exploitation being lost entirely in the post-production process. The end result is a disingenuous film that is the worst sequel of its year by some margin, and remains among the worst horror films of the century thus far.

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 27, 2000 Cast Kim Director , Jeffrey Donovan , Erica Leerhsen , Tristine Skyler , Stephen Barker Turner , Kurt Loder Runtime 90 minutes

5 '2001: A Space Travesty' (2000)

Directed by Allan A. Goldstein

Leslie Nielsen’s spoof movies of the 1980s are nothing short of all-time comedy classics, with Airplane! and The Naked Gun enduring highlights of parody humor and slapstick gags. Sadly, Nielsen’s shtick had grown tiresome by the turn of the century, a fact proven in excruciating fashion in the sci-fi spoof movie 2001: A Space Travesty. Nielsen stars as Richard “Dick” Dix, a U.S. Marshal sent on an intergalactic mission to rescue the president when reports emerge indicating that he has been arrested on a clandestine lunar base.

Admittedly, the film may have some appeal to certain audiences who are sent into bouts of laughter with every mention of the words linked to genitalia. Everyone else will likely be offput by its relentless and obnoxious juvenile humor that has a complete lack of the acidic wit and charismatic grace that made Nielsen’s earlier forays into parody so rewarding and iconic. The end result is an appallingly unfunny movie that is the single worst comedy to be released in 2000.

2001: A Space Travesty Release Date October 31, 2000 Cast Alexandra Kamp , Leslie Nielsen , Verona Pooth , Ophélie Winter , Ezio Greggio , Peter Egan , Damien Masson , Pierre Edwards , David Fox , Sam Stone , Tommy Schnurmacher , Teresa Barnwell , Michele Scarabelli , Una Kay , Ellen David , Betsy Soo , Natalie Gray , Reid Asato Runtime 99 minutes Expand

4 'The In Crowd' (2000)

Directed by Mary Lambert

A mind-numbingly monotonous potboiler that reeks of the glossy falsity of B-grade soap opera drama of early 2000s network TV, The In Crowd is a cringe-worthy time capsule of turn-of-the-century teenage drama. Its damning flaws are plentiful, with the story’s pacing, the weak acting, and the total lack of originality of the film all glaring pitfalls. However, for all its promise of scandal and suspense, it is the movie’s ceaseless dreariness that stands as its most egregious fault.

It follows a young woman recently released from a mental institution whose efforts to live a reserved life take a turn when she takes up work at a lavish country club and falls in with an ensemble of wealthy brats who have some dark secrets to hide. Even the most forgiving of viewers would struggle to embrace the film’s camp overtones, with the most joy it provides coming in the form of the laugh-out-loud moments that were not intended to be comical. A box office dud, a critical abomination, and an instantly forgotten catastrophe, The In Crowd is a cosmic misfire of misguided audience pandering that is only remembered for being among the worst movies of the early 2000s.

buy *Availability in US Release Date July 19, 2000 Cast Lori Heuring , Susan Ward , Matthew Settle , Nathan Bexton , Tess Harper , Laurie Fortier , Kim Murphy , Jay R. Ferguson , Katharine Towne , Ethan Erickson , Erinn Bartlett , Daniel Hugh Kelly , Taylor Negron , A.J. Buckley , Charlie Finn , Peter MacKenzie , Heather Stephens , Joanne Pankow , David Reinwald , Julia Wright , Ron Clinton Smith , Ronald McCall , Tree O'Toole , Keith Kuhl , Leland L. Jones Runtime 105 minutes Expand

3 'Dungeons & Dragons' (2000)

Directed by Courtney Solomon

Not even the greatness of Jeremy Irons could rescue Dungeons & Dragons from being a colossal failure of film-making across every discipline. From its atrocious direction to its outrageously poor performances, its abysmal visual effects work, its horrendous screenplay, and even its quietly racist and absurdly stereotyped inclusion of Marlon Wayans’ thief, Snails, Dungeons & Dragons is completely bereft of redeeming qualities.

Based on elements of the role-playing game, it follows two thieves who are hired by an empress to retrieve the mythical Rod of Savrille to be used against the evil magician, Profion (Irons). Somehow, despite its critical derision and its financial failure, the film launched a fragmented, disconnected trilogy through the release of a made-for-TV sequel and another direct-to-DVD follow-up. It remains the worst high fantasy movie of all time, and has become infamous for how horrifically it squanders the immensity and intrigue of its source material.