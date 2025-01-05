2020 wasn't the most remarkable year in history, with the pandemic causing pain to millions around the world. While many would want to forget this year, it provided fans with multiple new hit movies. Even with massive delays, 2020 still offered fans entertaining, profound, and groundbreaking content to enjoy from the comforts of their home. From the movie version of Hamilton to one of the best new film franchises, Sonic the Hedgehog, 2020 was an interesting year.

It is hard to believe that it has already been five years since 2020. This anniversary makes it important to look back on all the great movies that will turn five in 2025. This list will rank the best movies that turn five this year based on their quality, story, impact, and how well they have aged in the past five years. These ten movies proved to be the best of the year and a staple of the decade, for which they ushered in a new era of cinema.

10 'Promising Young Woman' (2020)

Directed by Emerald Fennell

Promising Young Woman is a thrilling revenge story that follows Cassandra, a 30-year-old medical school dropout who lives in her parent's basement and works as a barista. However, her secret life sees her take to the night and feign intoxication to bring the men who try to abuse her to justice. A chance meeting with a former classmate gives her the opportunity to move on, but the secrets and refrets from her past prevent her from doing so.

The original ending to Promising Young Woman wasn't nearly as perfect as the one fans got, which is also the film's best part. It is a dark and cathartic release with plot twists, bright colors contrasting the tone, and complex themes. Promising Young Woman is an ideal revenge story with plenty of creativity and originality paired with some of the most impressive writing in movies, helping it earn the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

9 'Sound of Metal' (2020)

Directed by Darius Marder

Loss and change are inevitable aspects of life, and dealing with those struggles is never easy, especially when it comes to passion. Sound of Metal follows a drummer in a band whose hearing starts to go right when they begin their American tour. Now, Ruben must solely focus on his new condition but struggles to deal with the effort and allure of touring with his friends. He must choose to accept his new life or sulk in his old one.

Sound of Metal is a truly unique film that deals with deafness not as a disability but as an inevitable change, focusing on dealing with this loss at an early age. It is an empathetic film that realistically handles its subject matter while masterfully incorporating its key messages and takeaways. Sound of Metal is one of the best original Amazon movies, providing fans with an innovative film and one of the best of 2020.

8 'Tenet' (2020)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

After his work on Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan is one of the greatest directors in history. But despite announcing his new film, The Odyssey, fans shouldn't forget his previous work, Tenet. This mind-bending thriller follows a former CIA agent who joins a secret organization that investigates objects being sent into the past and future. He must quickly solve the puzzle in order to prevent World War III.

Nolan is an essential director, and every one of his movies is a must-watch. While Tenet is one of his more forgettable films, it was one of the most popular in 2020 and remains relatively well-known. Even if the film can get extremely confusing at points, it's part of its charm, delivering a surreal time-bending experience like only Nolan could. Tenet is complex and features some of the most remarkable visual effects, making it a staple of the year.

7 'Demon Slayer: Mugen Train' (2020)

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki

A bit of an unconventional pick, the anime movie Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is still a worthy choice. Over a year since the end of Demon Slayer season one, the studio decided to adapt the following arc into a movie made for the theaters. The film follows the trio of Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke as they investigate the mysterious disappearings on the infinity train alongside the Hashira, Rengoku.

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train exceeded expectations, creating a masterful work of animation with action, drama, and stunning art that helped it reach the top of the worldwide box office in 2020. While the movie doesn't feature much of a story, the fighting and stellar animation make it one of the best movies of 2020 and still stand out today. It's also perfect that Demon Slayer is ending with a movie trilogy set to begin in 2025.