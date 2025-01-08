The 2020s have somehow not been at all kind to the film industry. The decade so far has been marked by pandemics, strikes, and uncertainty. This divisive and troubled period is duly represented by the first year of the decade, which had some incredibly terrible films that would set a precedent for what audiences could expect when they weren't getting astounding projects like Everything Everywhere All at Once.

While every year is bound to have rough movies, with the ones released in 2020 turning five in 2025, it's natural that viewers will find themselves looking back on them. But just what were the worst projects of the year? It's hard to put them up against each other, but some are truly far worse than any others published at the time. These are the worst movies turning five in 2025, from misguided comedies to cringe-worthy erotic dramas and everything in between.

10 'Like a Boss' (January 10th)

Directed by Miguel Arteta

What's unfortunate about Like a Boss is that the intended message is actually splendid and, if executed a bit better, could have allowed it to be a phenomenal film. Sadly, the film can't seem to decide exactly which way it wants to take the message about how women can be in business together. With a cast including genuine talent like Rose Byrne, Billy Porter, and Salma Hayek, it's surprising that it didn't do better.

Like a Boss was doomed to fade into obscurity from the moment it was released, being forgettable and without anything unique to really keep it in viewers' heads. The script feels like it's a few rewrites away from something really great, and that makes its failure to deliver even more of a letdown.

9 'The Tax Collector' (August 7th)

Directed by David Ayer

David Ayer can't seem to catch a break when it comes to his film releases. The Tax Collector was a very cliché and predictable film that was not compelling to many audiences. Unfortunately, the supporting players are actually interesting and left viewers wishing the rest of the cast had been written like that.

This is surprising, as Shia LaBeouf has had a really solid streak in the late 2019s and early 2020s—for example, he also starred in the Oscar-nominated Pieces of a Woman in 2020. Some audiences seemed to enjoy the film, but overall, The Tax Collector really fell flat, especially with critics. Like other Ayer movies, this one thinks too highly of itself to realize its true nature. It's tiresome and needlessly convoluted, especially considering the overly simplistic execution.

8 'Inheritance' (May 22nd)

Directed by Vaughn Stein

Inheritance is a mystery/thriller film starring a tragically miscast Lily Collins and the usually reliable Simon Pegg. Many were actually surprised and pleased to see Pegg playing against type. The famous actor typically takes comedic roles, so to see him in a more dramatic one really enticed viewers to see this film.

However, many were disappointed by the final product. The biggest letdown in Inheritance is the characters. Their motivations don't make any sense, and they feel like cardboard cut-outs of people who should be well-written and compelling. Inheritance has interesting ideas but doesn't know what to do with them; it squanders all its potential by delivering a sub-par product that isn't silly enough to be entertaining or weird enough to be compelling.

7 'Artemis Fowl' (July 8th)

Directed by Kenneth Branagh

Based on the critically acclaimed, world-renowned book series, Artemis Fowl was negatively received almost immediately, as it's filled with many problems. Because of how much audiences enjoyed the eight-novel saga, the poor quality disappointed everyone, from loyal fans of the series to casuals just wanting to see a good fantasy movie. The performances are bland, the story is indeterminate, and the lack of creativity in the visuals makes it feel more like a film made for television.

Unlike many bad movies, which go on to live in infamy, this misfire faded into obscurity incredibly fast. Artemis Fowl had the potential to be the next Harry Potter, or so many believed. It's even more disappointing given that director Kenneth Branagh has helmed some really great films over the years, and this kind of quality is quite unlike what everyone knows he can produce.

6 'Jiu Jitsu' (November 20th)

Directed by Dimitri Logothetis

Jiu Jitsu is an interesting case when it comes to the worst films of 2020. Some audiences actually liked it, but critics ripped it apart. With a crushing 27% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 64% from audiences, the Nicolas Cage movie is critically known as one of the worst movies of 2020. Whether audiences agree or not, the numbers can't be denied.

Many claimed that the action sequences, which one would believe should be the best part of a movie named Jiu Jitsu, were bland and uninspired. Cage was the highlight, as he usually is, especially in B-movies like this one. However, he's pretty much all Jiu Jitsu has going on for it; everything feels tacky and hard to enjoy, like a cheap movie that airs on network television on that obscure channel no one ever sees.

5 'Brahms: The Boy II' (February 20th)

Directed by William Brent Bell