Few decades in cinematic history have seen the medium undergo as drastic and defining an evolutionary period as the 1970s, a time in which more violent and daring ideas truly established themselves in mainstream pictures. A seismic year in the context of the decade, and, upon reflection, in the context of modern cinema as well, 1974 presented audiences with a vast array of incredible movies, many of which have stood the test of time and remain beloved classic icons today.

Included among them are genre-pioneering achievements, timeless comedy classics, as well as a number of brilliant films from some of the greatest movie directors the industry has seen. With the significance of many of these movies still reverberating around the cinematic landscape today, it is quite unbelievable that these films are now half a century old.

15 'Murder on the Orient Express'

Directed by Sidney Lumet

Based on Agatha Christie’s classic crime mystery novel of the same name, Murder on the Orient Express proved to be a commercial and critical hit upon release. With Albert Finney starring as Hercule Poirot, it takes place on the eponymous train with the Belgian sleuth being asked to investigate the murder of an American tycoon on board before the killer strikes again, with all the passengers having their own motivation for wanting the billionaire dead.

Director Sidney Lumet imbued the film with a mesmerizing sense of high style and elitist sophistication, presenting the picture as a lavish treat which was further heightened by its incredible ensemble cast. Ingrid Bergman won her third Academy Award for her supporting role, portraying Greta Ohlsson, while the film received a further five Oscar nominations.

14 'The Longest Yard'

Directed by Robert Aldrich

With equal measures of comedic flair and genuine toughness, and an unusual underdog story to boot, The Longest Yard coasted on the lead performance of a perfectly cast Burt Reynolds to be a rousing picture. Set inside a prison, it follows a former pro quarterback as he is ordered by the warden to assemble a football team of inmates which will face off against, and purposely lose to, a line-up of prison guards.

While there is a pretty overt political subtext throughout, which does hit its mark, what truly made the film work was its characters and its magnificent finale, even if the two-hour runtime was a tad drawn out to get there. The comedy film has been remade multiple times, with the most noticeable iteration coming in the form of the Adam Sandler movie from 2005.

13 'The Man with the Golden Gun'

Directed by Guy Hamilton

Ever since the franchise began with Sean Connery in the early 1960s, the James Bond films have always been a noteworthy cinematic event when released. As the ninth film in the overall Bond franchise, and the second of Roger Moore’s tenure as 007, The Man with the Golden Gun was no different, following Bond as he came at odds with the master assassin, Francisco Scaramanga (Christopher Lee).

While Lee’s performance earned universal acclaim, the film itself was less popular, becoming widely viewed as one of the weakest James Bond films on account of its overt campiness and the fact that Bond was comprehensively overshadowed by Scaramanga. Sadly, it hasn’t been met with high praise retrospectively, but there are those today who enjoy the more laid-back approach the film exhibits, while its stylistic flourishes, particularly from Scaramanga, remain as impressive today as they were upon release.

The Man with the Golden Gun Release Date December 20, 1974 Director Guy Hamilton Cast Roger Moore , Christopher Lee , Britt Ekland Rating PG Runtime 125

12 'Dark Star'

Directed by John Carpenter

A quiet gem of sci-fi parody, Dark Star marked what can be reflected upon as an uncharacteristic feature film debut from horror maestro John Carpenter. The comedy picture follows the crew of ‘Dark Star’, a small spaceship 20 years into its mission to destroy rogue planets, chronicling the hilarious scenarios the ragtag crew find themselves in as their aged vessel experiences frequent malfunctions.

Its mockery of 2001: A Space Odyssey was abundantly apparent, but Dark Star was still able to distinguish itself as its own, unique film through its eccentric cast, intelligent satirical gags, and embracing of the space opera narrative. Despite being poorly received upon its theatrical release, it did become a bona fide cult classic through the home video boom of the 1980s and a noteworthy science-fiction film in its own right.

11 'Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore'

Directed by Martin Scorsese

A striking against-type film from Martin Scorsese very early in his career, Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore was a successful romantic comedy defined by its tender, delicate tone. It follows a recently-widowed single-mother who yearns to be a singer who, en route to California to pursue her dream, is forced to stay in Arizona to get work. While she plans on only briefly staying in town, her goals begin to change when she starts to fall for a local rancher.

Upon reflection of Scorsese’s career, Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore is a fascinating chapter in the director’s history considering his following movie was Taxi Driver. Ellen Burnstyn won the Academy Award for her lead performance, which was one of three nominations the film received.

10 'The Sugarland Express'

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Another early hit from someone who would go on to be a Hollywood icon, The Sugarland Express was just the second feature film from Steven Spielberg. The crime drama follows a small-time crook as she breaks her husband out of jail and takes a highway patrol officer hostage, with the couple planning to steal back their son before he is lost in the foster care system.

With a substantial manhunt in pursuit of the sympathetic criminal duo, they start to become cult heroes and even begin to form a connection with the policeman they have taken hostage. A sharp blending between road movie and the moral ambiguity of crime drama, The Sugarland Express excelled as an entertaining picture first and foremost, one which has become a cult classic courtesy of Spielberg’s ensuing achievements and a solid starring performance from Goldie Hawn.

The Sugarland Express Release Date April 5, 1974 Cast Goldie Hawn , Ben Johnson , Michael Sacks , William Atherton , Gregory Walcott , Steve Kanaly Rating PG Runtime 110

9 'The Towering Inferno'

Directed by John Guillermin

One of the great disaster films which rose to prominence through the 70s, The Towering Inferno utilized an extensive ensemble cast to fill out an epic runtime, with the film going on to become the highest grossing picture of its year. It takes place at the grand opening of a new skyscraper where, due to design flaws and poor construction, a massive fire breaks out, threatening the lives of everyone trapped inside.

While its 165-minute duration was probably a bit too long for the story on offer, the film did still manage to produce consistent thrills with a strong disaster narrative and an exceptional visual spectacle to boot. Couple that with a cast which included Paul Newman, Steve McQueen, Faye Dunaway, William Holden, and Fred Astaire, and The Towering Inferno can only be viewed as one of the defining movie events of its decade.

The Towering Inferno Release Date December 14, 1974 Director John Guillermin , Irwin Allen Cast Steve McQueen , Paul Newman , William Holden , Faye Dunaway , Fred Astaire , Susan Blakely Rating PG Runtime 165

8 'Black Christmas'

Directed by Bob Clark

One of the first true slasher films, Black Christmas has become a legendary horror film for its pioneering, heart-pounding story, as well as its haunting climactic sequence. Set during the winter holidays, it follows a group of sorority girls as they are stalked by a mysterious stranger who makes disturbing phone calls to their sorority house before he strikes.

While it is largely respected for its influence and originality today, it is still capable of giving modern audiences a good fright, while Jess’ (Olivia Hussey) famous phone call with the police officer continues to endure as one of the most chilling moments in slasher cinema. Four years later, the horror subgenre would erupt off the back of John Carpenter’s Halloween, cascading into a litany of 80s hits which embedded slasher films as a core component of modern horror.

Black Christmas (1974) Release Date December 20, 1974 Director Bob Clark Cast Olivia Hussey , Keir Dullea , Margot Kidder , John Saxon Rating R Runtime 98 minutes

7 'Phantom of the Paradise'

Directed by Brian de Palma

There are few films which flaunt such reckless abandon, such stylistic dare, and such a captivating sense of horror and eccentricity as Phantom of the Paradise. A rock opera derived from ‘The Phantom of the Opera’, it follows a disfigured and betrayed composer who rises against the legendary music producer who stole his life’s work, leading him to haunt the tycoon’s new rock venue, The Paradise, while maneuvering to further the career of the singer he has fallen in love with.

With Brian de Palma’s attention-grabbing direction running in overdrive, and Paul Williams’ dazzling rock ‘n’ roll soundtrack underscoring the entire film, Phantom of the Paradise was an iconoclastic blast which both skewered the music industry while celebrating the sanctity of an artist’s creation. It underperformed upon release but has become a cult classic, with its status continuing to rise half a century after its release.

6 'The Conversation'

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

Francis Ford Coppola was nothing short of a titan of Hollywood at the peak of his powers throughout the 1970s, with 1974 marking a particularly astonishing year for him as he released two masterful pictures. Arguably an underrated film, The Conversation follows a reserved surveillance expert who is hired to spy on a young couple, but he grows paranoid when he begins to suspect they are going to be murdered.

Exhibiting a powerful intensity born from the protagonist’s paranoia, The Conversation displays the director at his sharp and meticulous best, presenting a film with an astute awareness of the dangers of advancing technology. As such, it manages to remain thematically relevant all these years later while simultaneously serving as a perfect snapshot of American paranoia throughout the 70s, particularly in the wake of the Watergate scandal.

The Conversation Release Date April 7, 1974 Director Francis Ford Coppola Cast Gene Hackman , John Cazale , Allen Garfield , Frederic Forrest , Cindy Williams , Michael Higgins Rating PG Runtime 113

5 'Blazing Saddles'

Directed by Mel Brooks

As one of the most famous comedy movies ever made, Blazing Saddles displays American comic genius Mel Brooks at his very best. Parodying Western films while also satirizing racial stereotypes in American culture, it follows a corrupt politician’s ploy to hire a black sheriff to drive people away from a frontier town, but his scheme begins to backfire when the town’s residents start to form a liking for him as he becomes their only defense against a band of thugs.

Comprised of many iconic small sequences which feed into the overarching story, it offers laugh-out-loud moments in abundance with an outstanding comedic cast performing at the peak of their powers. It was provocative and daring, even for its time, and remains a work of comedic genius with a social critique which still packs a punch today.

Blazing Saddles Release Date February 7, 1974 Cast Cleavon Little , gene wilder , Slim Pickens , Harvey Korman , Madeline Kahn , Mel Brooks Rating R Runtime 93

4 'Young Frankenstein'

Directed by Mel Brooks

Another Mel Brooks comedy classic, Young Frankenstein is a true timeless gem which lampooned the old black-and-white Frankenstein films with laugh-a-minute gags and no small degree of appreciation for what it was it was spoofing. Gene Wilder stars as Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, following him as, after years of living down his family’s reputation, inherits his grandfather’s castle where he discovers Victor Frankenstein’s experiments and starts reworking them.

The film has transcended its parody movie tag and is widely regarded to be among the best Frankenstein movies ever made, courtesy of its unique engagement with the source material and a litany of wonderful performances from its cast. While some of its content hasn’t aged phenomenally over the decades, Young Frankenstein remains a quintessential comedy as one of the greatest films the genre has ever produced.

Young Frankenstein Release Date December 15, 1974 Cast gene wilder , Peter Boyle , Marty Feldman , Cloris Leachman , Teri Garr , Kenneth Mars Rating PG Runtime 106 minutes

3 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre'

Directed by Tobe Hooper

50 years on since it was released, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre remains not only one of the most remarkable titles in horror cinema, but one of the most terrifying films the genre has ever seen as well. A pioneering film in the slasher genre, it follows Sally (Marilyn Burns) and her friends as they run out of gas while driving to her grandfather’s house where, while stranded, they come at odds with a masked, chainsaw-wielding murderer and his psychotic family.

With a tight-script and raw, documentary-style cinematography, the film is still able to strike a sickening, unnerving tone which disturbs even the most hardened horror movie fans today. While it received mixed reviews from critics upon release, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre has since earned acclaim as a brilliant display of cinematic tension and one of the most influential and daring horror movies of all time as well.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Release Date October 1, 1974 Director Tobe Hooper Cast Marilyn Burns , Allen Danziger , Paul A. Partain , William Vail , Teri McMinn , Edwin Neal Rating R Runtime 83

2 'Chinatown'

Directed by Roman Polanski

As one of Hollywood’s most revered crime dramas, Chinatown stands as a defining masterpiece of American cinema in the ‘70s. The acclaimed neo-noir mystery follows J.J. “Jake” Gittes, a private investigator in 1930s Los Angeles who takes on a seemingly clear-cut infidelity case involving the chief engineer at the L.A. Department of Water and Power, only to find himself embroiled in a treacherous web of deceit and corruption.

Thriving off the back of Robert Towne’s Oscar-winning screenplay – which was the only Oscar the film won from 11 nominations – Chinatown excelled as a cynical, convoluted triumph of noir cinema. Bolstered further by Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway’s tone-perfect performances, it has endured as a crime classic which effectively took old Hollywood noir, strengthened it with a more modernized story and flow, and perfected it with the gritty, grimy realness of 70s cinema.

Chinatown Release Date June 20, 1974 Director Roman Polanski Cast Jack Nicholson , Faye Dunaway , John Huston , Perry Lopez , John Hillerman , Darrell Zwerling Rating R Runtime 130

1 'The Godfather Part II'

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

Heralded as being among the greatest movies ever made, The Godfather Part II remains a picture of immense cultural significance some 50 years after it was first released. It simultaneously follows Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) as he struggles to run the mob in 1958 and Vito Corleone’s (Robert De Niro) rampant rise up the criminal underworld having arrived in America as a child immigrant in 1917.

An all-encompassing look at corruption in America throughout the 20th century, the film runs as an entrancing, tragic epic of majestic brilliance which many would suggest surpassed the original picture. In addition to earning universal acclaim and being ingrained as an all-time cinematic classic, The Godfather Part II also went on to win six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, from 11 nominations.

