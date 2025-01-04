A lot of different movies celebrate their 50th anniversary every single year, so it's nothing remarkable or ground-breaking to say that 2025 is not going to be any different. The only different thing will be the lineup of films to receive this honor of being half a century old, yet just as fun and refreshing now as much as they were then. These movies cover a multitude of different genres but have one thing in common: they all came out in the year 1975.

If you're looking for something to watch sometime this year, fear not, because here are some movies that are celebrating 50 years in 2025. These classics will surely be enjoyable whether you're watching them for the first time or revisiting an old favorite. It's hard to believe that some of these movies really are 50, but that only speaks to how they refuse to age and how they are still perfect in nearly every regard.

10 'A Boy and His Dog'

50th Anniversary: March 15, 2025

Image via LQ/JAF

A Boy and His Dog occurs in a post-apocalyptic wasteland following a global nuclear conflict. A young man named Vic (Don Johnson) struggles to survive in the wasteland along with his telepathic dog, Blood, voiced by Tim McIntire. Vic and Blood embark on some pretty comical misadventures, encountering one bad situation after another, as a nuclear apocalypse is likely to bring.

The movie is the epitome of gallows humor and presents a unique yet much-needed story that came out at exactly the right time--it was a necessary, if implausible, story to tell during the Cold War to at least understand the dangers nuclear war would bring for the survivors. Even without this macabre implication, A Boy and His Dog has become a cult classic in the sci-fi and post-apocalyptic genres. At its heart, it's about the heartwarming relationship between humanity and man's best friend.

9 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show'

50th Anniversary: August 14, 2025

Image via 20th Century Studios

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is a musical comedy horror film based on a Broadway musical of the same name and is widely considered one of the most influential and important counter-culture movies ever made. The movie features many sexual concepts, many of them brazen rather than implied and features queer themes and plenty of performers in drag. It's a shocking film for some, but that's because it's supposed to be.

The story follows a couple whose car has a flat tire on their way home, which causes them to seek help from a nearby spooky castle. Within is the cross-dressing Dr. Frank-N-Furter, played by Tim Curry, which became one of the most legendary performances in his entire career, which is really saying something. The Rocky Horror Picture Show is wacky and weird and absolutely wonderful, becoming an icon of queer culture and a beloved film among Broadway enthusiasts.

8 'Nashville'

50th Anniversary: June 11, 2025

Image via Paramount Pictures

Nashville is a musical comedy taking place in the eponymous city of Tennesee, which is typically associated with country music. As such, much of the film is also centered around country music, forgoing the typical poppy, explosive Broadway numbers for a bit of classic Southern twang. Even though musical films aren't for everybody, Nashville is easy to love and even earned a place in the US National Film Registry, being dubbed "culturally significant."

The story revolves around a political convention and an ensemble cast who are all related to the event in one way or another. Some are staff members, politicians, or attendees, and all have their own unique and rhythmic roles to play in this large gathering. Though it was criticized at the time by country enthusiasts, Nashville has gradually evolved into a classic musical film that is still loved by country lovers, even 50 years later.

7 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail'

50th Anniversary: April 3, 2025

Image via EMI Films

Monty Python and the Holy Grail is a satirical comedy based on Arthurian legend. King Arthur (Graham Chapman) is given a quest by God to find the legendary Holy Grail, encountering many ridiculous situations along the way. With him are his trusty Knights of the Round Table, each of whom is uniquely hilarious and memorable. There's Sir Lancelot (John Cleese), who constantly kills innocent people; Sir Robin (Eric Idle), who is terrified of everything; and Sir Bedevere (Terry Jones), who fancies himself an intellectual but is actually rather stupid.

The lads at Monty Python's Flying Circus have come up with some real knee-slappers over the years, but this movie is easily the funniest thing they've ever made. The stellar dialogue and punchlines never get old, with impeccable comedic timing and timeless observational humor. In fact, it wouldn't be wrong to call Monty Python and the Holy Grail the funniest fantasy movie ever made. This wild and timeless comedy is sure to split anyone's side from start to finish.

6 'The Man Who Would Be King'

50th Anniversary: November 26, 2025

Image via Allied Artists

Based on an 1888 novella by Rudyard Kipling, The Man Who Would Be King is set in 19th Century India and comes with two heavy hitters in its main roles: Sir Sean Connery and Sir Michael Caine. The two play a pair of exhausted British soldiers who decide that they will set out for Kefiristan, where no White man has set foot since the conquests of Alexander the Great over 1000 years ago. There, they plan to make themselves kings.

This movie was nominated for four Oscars but was unfortunately robbed of every single one of them; still, the nominations are plenty to speak to its quality. Even without an Oscar win, Sir Caine's and Sir Connery's chemistry on set together is excellent and is something of a match made in heaven. Any fans of British films simply must see The Man Who Would Be King, if not for how fun it is, then for its criticisms of colonialism.

5 'Dog Day Afternoon'

50th Anniversary: September 21, 2025

Image via Warner Bros.

Dog Day Afternoon is a movie about a bank heist gone horribly wrong, resulting in a stalemate and hostage crisis, along with a bunch of clueless robbers who have no idea what to do next. It is actually based on a true story, with Al Pacino playing Sonny, based on the real-life bank robber John Wojtowicz. The heist occurred in New York and began to spiral out of control in hilariously ironic fashion.

First, one of the members gets cold feet and backs out. Then, the robbers are informed that the daily cash pickup has already happened, and there are only about 1000 dollars in the register. Then, the police surround the place, causing the heisters to take hostages out of panic. This crime-comedy is a bit over-the-top, yet bears a phenomenal screenplay, which it won an Oscar for. The chemistry and infighting amongst the crew is where the movie truly shines, making for some high-stakes action and clever dialogue that never gets boring for a second