There's nothing like a quick trip to the 70s through film and television to make viewers nostalgic for a time they may not have even lived. The brightly patterned collared shirts, flared jeans, blowouts and afghan jackets make any viewer want to cleanse their wardrobe and redesign it based solely on Stevie Nicks' signature 'whimsigoth' style.

With the upcoming release of the television adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's novel Daisy Jones & the Six, the desire to relive the 70s in all its wonderfully musical glory will be stronger than ever. So whether it's for research purposes before the series is released on Prime on March 3rd, or searching for the magic of the show in other things, watching movies and television series set it in the 70s is always a good idea.

10 Almost Famous (2000)

Cameron Crowe's semi-autobiographical film Almost Famous is the quintessential 70s-based film. Telling the story of aspiring music journalist William Miller (Patrick Fugit) as he tours America with fictional band Stillwater, this film showcases the ecstasy and heartache of life on tour, heightened by an era-defining soundtrack and Penny Lane's enviable wardrobe.

But like Daisy Jones & the Six, which anchors itself in its depiction of music as able to convey more than words in matters of love, loss and identity, Almost Famous focuses on music as the heart of its story and of the decade, answering the question of what's to love about music by saying, "to begin with, everything."

9 Licorice Pizza (2021)

Like Daisy Jones & the Six, Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza explores the complicated relationship between its leads, Gary and Alana who, for many reasons, should not be together, but find themselves drawn to one another time and time again in their youthful search for meaning and adventure.

Beautifully set against the backdrop of a sunkissed San Fernando Valley in the 1970s, made wacky and wonderful by Fat Bernie's waterbeds and pinball palace, Licorice Pizza explores what it is to be a dreamer and a lover, notions that are intrinsic to capturing the magic of the 70s in film.

8 Minx (2022-)

Image Via HBO Max

Minx tells the story of Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), a devout feminist and aspiring writer in her quest to publish her own feminist publication in the 1970s, and finding herself publishing the first erotic magazine for women. Unashamedly fun, Minx showcases a wilder side of the decade in its focus on sex and gender, doing so in a way that is empowering and sex positive.

Like Daisy Jones and the series' other female characters, the women in Minx are passionate and unafraid to fulfill their truths, finding their place among second wave feminists in their quest to uplift female voices, and the backlash that women often experience when they embrace their sexuality.

7 20th Century Women (2016)

Image Via A24

Though it's less grand in scale than the storytelling of Jenkins Reid's novel and television adaptation, 20th Century Women similarly showcases the tribulations of being a woman in the 70s, echoing the ongoing struggles still faced by women today and doing so through its focus on questions of motherhood and female relationships.

Importantly, and in a similar way to Daisy Jones & the Six, 20th Century Women showcases a spectrum of womanhood, focusing not only on the maternal single mother protagonist, but on the free-spirited artist type and the teenager, each finding themselves, amidst 1970s California freedom, and their love and support for one another.

6 Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Whilst the fictional band at the heart of Daisy Jones & the Six is not real (much to the heartbreak of fans), Bohemian Rhapsody's portrayal of the career and personal journeys of Queen's band members bares strong similarities to those faced by Daisy, Billy and the band.

Showcasing the trials and tribulations of fame, the breakdown of personal relationships, the pain of concealing important truths and the impacts of addiction, both the film and the series encapsulate the multifaceted experience of life as a successful band in the 1970s and beyond.

5 Boogie Nights (1997)

Image via New Line Cinema

A film which never shies away from portraying the 1970s at its most raw is Paul Thomas Anderson's Boogie Nights, which shows how quickly lives can be built up only to be torn down again by substance abuse and ego. But aside from its more negative portrayals of the decade, Boogie Nights also foregrounds the magic that comes with having a gift, and finding the right people to support and nurture it.

And with lavish pool parties, roller skates and matching collared shirts, Boogie Nights captures the freedom and effervescence often associated with the 70s, making any viewer wish they were invited to a (perhaps more PG) 70s pool party, with a Reed Rothchild margarita in hand.

4 Rocketman (2019)

Image via Paramount Pictures

When thinking of the 1970s and the musical figures that defined the decade, Elton John is likely the first to come to mind, whether it's his bejeweled glasses, glitzy Dodger's outfit, or his many timeless songs.

Rocketmanperfectly encapsulates this magic, and in doing so, harnesses the otherworldly liveliness infused into his music, through the film's historically accurate costuming, surrealist elements and perfect casting. But as well as the energy and joy so often associated with Elton John's music and persona, the film also delves into the lows of his career and personal journey, delving into the capacity for addiction, toxic relationships and fame to strip a person of their spark, concerns which are echoed by Jenkins Reid in her characterization of musical powerhouse Daisy Jones.

3 Vinyl (2016)

It's not too often that a show detailing the music industry is made by one of the biggest names to spring from that industry, but that's exactly what Vinyl is. Produced by Mick Jagger and Martin Scorsese, Vinyl tells the story of a hungry music executive in the 70s, and his quest to find the artist who can encapsulate the decade's essence of "crime, drugs, sex, guns, madness."

And starring Mick Jagger's own son, James Jagger, this series may seem like one giant nepotism project, but Jagger's involvement only aids in giving the show its authenticity, able to accurately portray the madness of the 70s scene better than anyone and shedding light on the horrors of the industry and those behind it in the process.

2 Dazed and Confused (1993)

Richard Linklater's Dazed and Confused serves as a snapshot of a moment in time when teenagers are on the cusp of adulthood, relishing in the freedom and possibility that comes with being young, without suffocating viewers with endless sentimentality.

For those fortunate enough to have lived it, the film's accurate portrayal of youth in the 70s masterfully transports them back to their glory days, and gives those who didn't the chance to experience what it was like to be a teenager running wild in the 1970s, surrounded by friends, underage drinking, warm summer nights, and not a care in the world.

1 Battle of the Sexes (2017)

Based on the 1973 tennis match between world number one tennis player Billie Jean King and ex-champion Bobby Riggs, Battle of the Sexes captures a momentous occasion in 1970s history. Paying close attention to the details of the 70s, the film captures the decade's essence in its brilliant costuming and hairstyles, down to the last extra, and in every facet of its mise-en-scène, making it a film which not only transports viewers to the 70s, but feels as though it could have been made then.

As well as its aesthetic authenticity, the film also speaks to the gender inequalities of the era, showcasing a woman's fight to silence the misogyny faced by women in sport, and the timeless desire to prove an arrogant man wrong.

