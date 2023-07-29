Fandom is a serious business. Once a mainstay of geek and alternate culture, being a fan in the era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, and Harry Potter is these days considered practically mainstream. Not to mention the long-established tradition of religious fandom fever around popular singers and sports teams.

The depiction of fandom itself in movie comedies and TV shows reflects the changing attitudes — where once an obsessed fan could be an object of ridicule, now they’re often a character (such as Abed in Community) the audience is meant to (at least partially) relate to. Movies such as Clerks II and Scream (2022) capture popular fandom debates of their era, while TV shows like Episodes offer a darkly humorous take on fans-turned-stalkers.

10 ‘Scream’ (2022)

This fifth film in the Scream franchise sees Ritchie (Jack Quaid) and Amber (Mikey Madison) revealed as the Ghostface killers. Their motive? Righteous-fandom-rage over Stab 8, the latest film in the fictional Stab franchise within the Scream universe. The pair, who met online, planned the murders hoping it would reunite the original cast.

The darkly funny reveal is a direct nod to Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, which was hugely divisive among the fandom. Not the least because Stab 8 is depicted as being made by Rian Johnson, the director of The Last Jedi.

9 ‘The Big Bang Theory' (2007-2019)

Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Sheldon (Jim Parsons), Howard (Simon Helberg) and Raj (Kunal Nayyar) are four scientifically brilliant but socially stunted young men living in Pasadena. They are passionate about physics, science, Star Trek, Star Wars, and comic books.

While The Big Bang Theory ended up revolving around relationships and love interests, the early seasons were a loving homage to geek and fandom culture. The characters attend medieval fairs, cosplay for conventions, and even get to meet their idols. A hilariously simple example is when Leonard is bereft after his girlfriend walks out on him. His whole face lights up in happiness when Sheldon tells him to look on the bright side — “Only nine more months to Comic-Con.”

8 ‘Fever Pitch’ (1997)

Paul (Colin Firth), a life-long fan of Arsenal Football Club, clashes with fellow teacher Sarah (Ruth Gemmell) over his noisy classroom. The pair end up falling in love, but Paul’s obsession with Arsenal continues to get in the way. Things are further complicated when Sarah falls pregnant.

Based on Nick Hornsby’s novel (and later adapted into an American version), Fever Pitch shows the highs and lows of sports fandom. Paul thrives on the vibrant camaraderie of live spectatorship but is crushed every time Arsenal lose. The film was one of Firth’s first leading roles after Pride and Prejudice, and it’s a shock (but great fun) to see the repressed Mr Darcy suddenly become a swearing, slightly mad football fan.

7 ‘Community’ (2009-2015)

Abed (Danny Pudi) is devastated when Cougar Town is paused mid-season, then rendered catatonic when the original British version of Cougarton Abbey (a satire of Downton Abbey) ends with the whole cast dying. Fellow study group member Britta (Gillian Jacobs) redirects him to Inspector Spacetime (a parody of Doctor Who). This instantly revives Abed, who asserts, “This is the best show I’ve ever seen in my entire life.”

While Community has abundant pop culture references, the fandom experience is never better or funnier, as demonstrated by Abed’s desperate need for a new show to obsess over. His immediate adoption of Inspector Spacetime leads to Troy (Donald Glover) joining Abed in memorably cosplaying the Inspector and his sidekick, Constable Reggie.

6 ‘I Wanna Hold Your Hand’ (1978)

It’s 1964, and teenagers Pam (Nancy Allen), Rosie (Wendie Jo Sperber), and Grace (Theresa Saldana) will stop at nothing to see the Beatles perform on The Ed Sullivan Show. Meanwhile, Janis (Susan Kendall Newman) and Tony (Bobby Di Cicco) hate the Beatles, with the latter determined to find a way to sabotage the show. A whirlwind of bribery, blackmail, and robbery unfurls amidst the slapstick backdrop of classic Beatlemania.

I Wanna Hold Your Hand was warmly received by critics, who noted the ingenuity of a film all about the Beatles that never actually shows them. In a darkly ironic twist on intense fandom, Saldana was attacked and almost killed by a fan-turned-stalker only four years later.

5 ‘Episodes’ (2011-2017)

British writing team Sean (Stephen Mangan) and Beverly (Tamsin Greig) are slowly but steadily disillusioned by an American adaptation of their hit sitcom. This includes casting Matt LeBlanc (who won a Golden Globe for his fictionalized performance of himself) as the lead. Matt has his own problems, not the least his fan-turned-stalker, Labia (Sophie Rundle).

Episodes thrives on dark comedy, with Labia’s backstory being a typical example. She had cancer as a child and met Matt through the Make-A-Wish foundation when he took her to Disneyland. Labia recovered but grew up obsessed with Matt, continually violating restraining orders and breaking into his house. Matt, nonetheless, sleeps with her a couple of times. In Season 3, when he discovers Labia has moved on with a new boyfriend, his ego is wounded.

4 ‘Clerks II’ (2006)

10 years after Kevin Smith's first Clerks film, Dante (Brian O’Halloran) and Randal (Jeff Anderson) work at a fast food restaurant. Their colleague Elias (Trevor Fehrman) is an obsessive Lord of the Rings fan who pretends the restaurant’s onion rings are the One Ring.

The petty bickering between Randal and Elias is a hilarious reflection of the Star Wars/Lord of the Rings fandom rivalry indicative of the time. Elias and a fellow Hobbit-enthusiast customer (Kevin Weisman) tease Randal about the Star Wars prequels. Randal retaliates that The Lord of the Rings is just “Three movies of people walking to a f**king volcano.”

3 ‘Flight of the Conchords’ (2007-2009)

Bret McKenzie and Jermaine Clement play fictionalized versions of themselves in this quirky HBO sitcom. The musical pair move to New York seeking fame and fortune, which steadfastly eludes them. They are aided – poorly – by their clueless manager Murray (Rhys Darby). The Conchords attract one fan — Mel (Kristen Schaal), a married woman who quickly becomes their stalker.

Much of the humor around Mel’s obsession with Bret and Jermaine is in their deadpan, matter-of-fact acceptance of her. This includes politely ignoring her sexual advances and not being too bothered by her disturbing behavior (such as waiting outside their apartment with a photoshopped family portrait showing “if you had a baby what the baby would look like coming out of you guys”).

2 ‘Galaxy Quest’ (1999)

The cast of the '80s sci-fi show Galaxy Quest (a thinly veiled parody of Star Trek) relies on fan conventions and low-key promotional gigs to make a living. The Thermians, a race of kind, naive aliens, believe the Galaxy Quest TV show to be real-life “historical documents” from Earth. They recruit the washed-up actors for protection, much to the latter’s initial confusion and terror.

When the actors decide to step up to the challenge, they recruit teenage mega-fan Brandon (Justin Long, in his first movie role) to guide them. Brandon is thrilled to discover “it’s all real” and enlists his friends in the fandom for help. Galaxy Quest is, at its heart, a sweet and funny homage to sci-fi fans, who, in this case, really do save the day.

1 ‘Spaced’ (1999-2001)

Tim (Simon Pegg) and Daisy (Jessica Stevenson) pretend to be a couple to rent a North London flat. Tim is an aspiring comic artist and former comic book shop employee (fired for screaming at a child trying to buy a Jar Jar Binks doll). Daisy is a wannabe freelance writer with writer's block.

Spaced is awash with pop culture references — from Scooby Doo to The Shining. Best of all is the homage to Star Wars, including Tim's hilariously petty fandom gatekeeping of the franchise from prequel fans (something the grown-up latter now ironically does to sequel fans).

