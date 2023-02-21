Sharper, the most recent Apple TV+ thriller, focuses on four individuals and their con jobs as they navigate the world of money in New York City. This film shares the same subject as many other cons movies, but it also contains intriguing non-linear storytelling and fascinating characters that fans may want some more after finishing watching.

Every year, a large number of films and television programs in this genre are produced, with plenty of similarities between them. The world of con artists is full of possibilities, and so are these films which are a great place to start if you are itching for some more of Sharper’s action.

1 'The Brothers Bloom' (2008)

The Brothers Bloom follows the titular pair, played by Mark Ruffalo and Adrien Brody, who were orphaned at a young age and started doing confidence tricks. The brothers became the most successful con artists in the world 25 years later. They've now made the decision to take on one final job: giving a stunning and quirky heiress the time of her life with a passionate journey that takes them all over the globe.

Since the influential people in The Brothers Bloom are also the major target of the con, Sharper aficionados may recognize the story. Nevertheless, since Knives Out director, Rian Johnson, helmed the project, it’s quite smart and quirky. Even though it’s set in the present time, the film still has a nice retro vibe.

2 'The Swindlers' (2017)

The Swindlers is a South Korean crime action film that starts when a con man who had been accused of grand fraud is presumed deceased but is allegedly still alive. When prosecutor Park (Yoo Ji-Tae), who colluded with the man, needs to get rid of him in order to prevent a corruption scandal, encounters a second fraudster sharing the same goal. Thus, they resolve to collaborate, but each has ulterior motives.

The Jang Chang-won film is packed with mind-bending action that will keep the audience captivated by the screen. The film, unlike Sharper, adopts a new genre strategy and turns the tables on the criminal, yet its pacing and atmosphere will unmistakably bring to mind viewers of the latest Apple TV+ thriller.

3 'Confidence' (2003)

Confidence follows Jake Vig (Edward Burns), a skilled con artist who is driven to carry out his elaborate plan and devises a strategy to exact revenge for the passing of his friend. Sadly, despite his skill and experience, his previous ploy fails, and he must now pay back a vicious mafia lord before being gobbled up by his scary henchman.

If Sharper’s depiction of con artists’ impulsive thinking captured fans’ attention, Confidence ought to be added to their watchlist. The movie, which skirts the edges of hardcore and lighthearted, ends up being a fast-paced, enjoyable escapade. Moreover, with Dustin Hoffman leading the cast, Confidence’s filled with confident performances.

4 'The Grifters' (1990)

The Grifters follows Roy (John Cusack), a con man who has to support either his new sweetheart or his absent mother who works for a bookmaker and places wagers to alter the odds at the track. When he is admitted to the hospital following an unsuccessful scam and the ensuing beating, his mother shows up and causes both his and her job to go wrong.

The Grifters will likely win over viewers who enjoyed the non-linear storytelling in Sharper by a wide margin. It does considerably better than its literary precursor and is a slick and sophisticated neo-noir criminal drama with three outstanding lead performances.

5 'I Care A Lot' (2020)

I Care A Lot follows a con artist (Rosamund Pike) who works for a court as an appointed guardian, seizing the assets of elderly individuals who are at risk, including the mother of a deadly mobster (Peter Dinklage).

The movie is a great option for fans who are interested in strong female con artists like those in Sharper as well as their interesting male adversaries. I Care A Lot is original and incredibly unorthodox. It has a devilishly delicious way of balancing sharp social satire with harsh black humor, all the while Pike anchors the whole ludicrous situation with astounding control and dedication.

6 'Inventing Anna' (2022)

Inspired by the life story of Anna Sorokin and the New York Magazine article titled "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People" by Jessica Pressler, Netflix’s Inventing Anna follows the titular character, played by Julia Garner, as she cons her way to the New York upper-class society.

Fans of Sharper will definitely be reminded of high stakes con as well as the harsh world of the privileged in New York by Netflix’s 2022 miniseries. It's an unpleasant and unsettling con narrative that keeps viewers wondering right up until the very end. It's also a genuine delight to watch Garner perform, and her accent is just as electrifying as one would imagine.

7 'The Dropout' (2022)

The Dropout is a miniseries that follows the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes (played by Amanda Seyfried) and her company, Theranos, based on the ABC Audio podcast of the same name. The show covers events that most likely drove Holmes's fabrications and lies in chronological order, beginning with her adolescence and ending with her discovery as a liar.

The Dropout demonstrated that horrible individuals can create compelling characters and exposed Silicon Valley's abuse of virtue through the tragic story of Holmes and Theranos. Seyfried gives Holmes a human face and shows sympathy for her. Even while the audience occasionally supports her, the show eventually points out her flaws.

8 'Imposters' (2017-2018)

Imposters centers on a mysterious character known only as "The Doctor" (Ray Proscia) who has con artist teams working for him in many locations, and Maddie Jonson (Inbar Lavi) is one of them. Their strategy is to infiltrate their targets' lives and make them fall in love with Maddie. Then, as soon as they get married, they quickly steal all of their belongings.

Imposters' premise is very similar to how Madeline (Julianne Moore) pulls her con in Sharper but there will be additional episodes for fans to enjoy. Additionally, the show has the ideal balance of dark humor, emotional stakes, vivid characters, and twists that can please the hardest viewers.

9 'Hustle' (2004-2012)

Hustle follows a group of skilled con artists that pull off a convoluted scheme with multiple twists every week. They specialize in "long cons" which are extended versions of deceptive scams that demand more effort but yield greater rewards than straightforward confidence tricks.

Fans of the latest Apple TV+ movie may notice some similarities between the movie and Hustle since Hustle's con jobs frequently include extensive preparation and scheming, much like Madeline’s long game plan. Moreover, this is a show that demands your whole attention since it develops so swiftly through never-ending turns.

10 'Leverage' (2008 - 2012)

Leverage centers on Nathan Ford (Timothy Hutton), a former insurance claims investigator, who is the leader of a group of former top criminals. They deal with "unorthodox" instances involving individuals who are unlikely to succeed in obtaining justice through the usual avenues. It frequently entails sting operations or other types of scams.

A flamboyant hour of entertainment is created by quick action, intelligent dialogue, astute acting, and great special effects which will definitely remind viewers of the latest Apple TV+ movie. However, unlike Sharper, they don't just victimize anyone with their scams; instead, the go after the wealthy and powerful who mistreat regular people, which makes for an intriguing motive.

