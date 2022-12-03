Throughout the years, many films and TV shows have tackled these delicate themes with care, handling mental health with precision and refusing to stigmatize these sensitive issues. As our society becomes more understanding of mental health, and as efforts are made to decrease stigma, it makes sense that popular culture does a better job of reflecting reality.

Some, like What About Bob?, are fictional, humorous looks at what it is to live with a mental health condition. Others, like A Beautiful Mind, are well-crafted biographical examinations of the challenges and stigmas faced by previous generations. At best, having accurate portrayals of mental health in movies and TV shows can bring audiences comfort and show them that they are not alone in their journey. Ranked from least great to incredible with all things considered, these are some of the best movies and shows that deal with mental health, providing audiences with the best examples of psychological disorders in television and film.

20 'Moon Knight' (2022)

Created by Doug Moench

Marvel's top-notch television series Moon Knight showcases a little-known Marvel hero, Marc Spector. Spector lives with Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID). This manifests as Marc having at least three alter-egos that have different powers and abilities. He is the avatar of the Egyptian god Khonshu. The talented Oscar Isaac plays each of Spector's alters.

While the adventure TV show didn't delve too deeply into the realities of DID, it did showcase how profound childhood trauma can influence mental health into adulthood. Here, Spector is the victim of childhood abuse. Overall, Moon Knight is touching and accurate, especially considering that the lead protagonist's mental health condition is shown as protecting Spector from this abuse when he needs it most.

19 'Shame' (2011)

Directed by Steve McQueen

Starring Michael Fassbender, Shame is a British erotic psychological drama film directed by Steve McQueen and co-written by McQueen and Abi Morgan. Its plot revolves around the carefully cultivated private life of a sex addict, which comes crashing down as his sister (Carey Mulligan) arrives for an extended stay.

Although certainly not everybody's cup of tea, the divisive Shame provides viewers with an insightful, unconventional take on trauma and its consequences, including how distinct it can look and the ways it can manifest for different people. It is brilliantly acted (Fassbender and Mulligan's performances elevate the movie to higher grounds), provocative, and even hard to watch at times.

18 'black-ish' (2014 - 2022)

Created by Kenya Barris

As a comedy, black-ish never shied away from portraying serious issues, which is part of what makes it so great. The Black-led sitcom TV show handled racism and sexism, and the COVID-19 pandemic was among the many real-world issues the series' characters encountered during the series' run. Furthermore, Tracee Ellis Ross received critical acclaim for her role as Dr. Rainbow Johnson.

Rainbow was always one of the show's strongest characters, and her experience with post-partum depression after the birth of her youngest son, DeVante, is handled with grace and honesty. This is an experience that is so often spoken about too little, so any attention to this very common mental health condition will hopefully make others feel less alone.

17 'Spencer' (2021)

Directed by Pablo Larraín

In Pablo Larraín's thought-provoking Spencer, viewers are invited to take a look inside the life of the late and honorable Lady Diana Frances Spencer in a well-executed, emotionally charged biography. Kristen Stewart seamlessly steps into the shoes of the people's princess and the film follows her during the Christmas holidays with the Royal Family at their Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England.

Apart from depicting Princess Diana's existential crisis during a very poignant period in 1991 (when the issues she was faced with reached a boiling point and evidently began to disintegrate), the compelling and beautifully shot Spencer shines a light on Diana's internal and externalized pain related to bulimia (loosely based on specific facts) and extreme loneliness.

16 'What About Bob?' (1991)

Directed by Frank Oz

Frank Oz's What About Bob? tells the story of Bill Murray's Bob who has a massive list of phobias that interfere with his everyday life. His therapist, Dr. Leo Marvin (Richard Dreyfuss), is certain that the answer to all of Bob's problems is his own best-selling book, "Baby Steps." Chaos ensues when Bob can't leave Dr. Marvin alone, even following him while the doctor tries to take a family vacation.

There are several aspects of What About Bob? that are incredibly accurate to the experience of mental health. Bob's experience of experiencing such heavy anxiety that it impacts his daily life is relatable to anyone who has experienced something similar. What may be even more accurate is seeing a mental health practitioner who holds themselves up as having all the answers, exclusively.

15 'A Beautiful Mind' (2001)

Directed by Ron Howard

A Beautiful Mind is an inspiring biographical look at the life of John Nash (Russell Crowe in one of his best performances, for which he earned an Academy Award nom). Nash was a mathematician who lived with schizophrenia. The movie acknowledges the many contributions Nash made to the field of mathematics while acknowledging the very real struggles he faced when his mental health was at its worst.

Evidently, John Nash spent many years in mental health facilities to treat his schizophrenia. His recovery and subsequent successes were what inspired Sylvia Nasar's biography on which the movie was based. His return to academic work in the 1980s following his many years of treatment featured some of his best work for which he would become known. No doubt, Ron Howard's touching movie is essential viewing when it comes to mental health-related films.

14 'Ted Lasso' (2020 - 2023)

Created by Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Bill Lawrence

There is a lot to love about the comedy series Ted Lasso and the American coach who brings his unique brand of optimism to coaching AFC Richmond. Jason Sudeikis leads this lovable football team. In Apple TV's original series, each character is painted as incredibly complex, with their stories that reflect their personalities. One of the most authentic parts of Ted Lasso, however, is its lead's experiences with panic attacks.

What Ted Lasso does so well is showcase that mental health conditions can exist under the surface, so it is not shocking for people who are struggling to seem like they are doing "fine." What makes this storyline poignant is the fact that Ted's friends, including Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham), fully support him when he discloses the fact that he experiences panic attacks. Watching Ted become more honest about his reality is inspirational and, undoubtedly, heartwarming.

13 'Sex Education' (2019 - 2023)

Created by Laurie Nunn

Sex Education is one of the most popular TV shows about mental health (and physical health, too). It features head boy Jackson Marchetti (Kedar Williams-Stirling) as he navigates his experiences at Moordale Secondary School. Despite being a championship swimmer and having a plethora of successes under his belt, Jackson still has to face anxiety and panic attacks.

Jackson's experience with both these struggles is illustrated authentically. The fluctuations in his mental health, depending upon whether he is accessing the right support and is on the correct medication, are very true to life; he is able to continue living his life with these conditions if these supports are in place. The series also offers viewers a complex portrayal of what Black queer teenage years can potentially look like with Eric's (Ncuti Gatwa) equal parts heartwarming and heartbreaking, and groundbreaking LGBTQ+ storyline on the show.

12 'The Perks of Being a Wallflower' (2012)

Directed by Stephen Chbosky

Based on Stephen Chbosky's best-selling young-adult novel, The Perks of Being a Wallflower is one of the most beloved mental health movies out there. In the Logan Lerman-led film, the endearing 15-year-old Charlie is anxious about starting high school. When he befriends his seniors, he learns to deal with his friend's suicide, how to cope with his first love, and how to navigate his turbulent life.

By accurately depicting the signs of PTSD and depression in a young person who had the trauma of sexual abuse as a child, The Perks of Being a Wallflower makes for a deeply moving watch that will likely not leave anyone indifferent. It is worth noting that, like some other films on this list, it features scenes about substance use, suicide, and self-harm that some viewers may find upsetting.

11 'Silver Linings Playbook' (2012)

Directed by David O. Russell

Silver Linings Playbook is a top-tier romantic comedy film starring Jennifer Lawrence (in her Oscar-winning performance) and Bradley Cooper. Cooper plays Pat, a man living with bipolar who's just been discharged from a mental health facility. His character attempts to reconcile with his wife while developing his friendship with Lawrence's Tiffany.

Bipolar disorder is another often misunderstood mental health condition that is often portrayed inaccurately. However, Cooper approaches it through a compassionate and authentic lens in Silver Linings Playbook. Rather than descending into stereotypes about people with bipolar, he brings Pat to life in a very understated way. Furthermore, the film combines humor and drama with incredible results, making for a fun (but also heartbreaking) watch.

10 'What's Eating Gilbert Grape' (1993)

Directed by Lasse Hallström

Frequently praised for the astounding performance from a young Leonardo DiCaprio who steps into the shoes of an autistic teenager, the moving and inspirational What's Eating Gilbert Grape tells the story of a young man (Johnny Depp) in a small town who struggles to care for his family while also attempting to carve his own path and find happiness for himself.

Lasse Hallström's movie doesn't solely tackle themes of familial responsibility versus the search for freedom and hope in the face of hopelessness — What's Eating Gilbert Grape offers audiences two thoughtful mental-health-focused narratives: one that illustrates the consequences of prolonged grief, which can sometimes lead to obesity, and the other that sheds light on the challenges of autism. It's a must-watch when it comes to mental health-related films.

What's Eating Gilbert Grape? Release Date December 17, 1993 Director Lasse Hallström Runtime 118 minutes

9 'Girl, Interrupted' (1999)

Directed by James Mangold

Girl, Interrupted is based on the book of the same name by Susanna Kaysen. Set in a mental health facility, the film is an autobiographical story of Kaysen's experience of being hospitalized, and subsequently being diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder. The movie has an all-star cast, including Winona Ryder, Angelina Jolie (who won an Oscar), Elisabeth Moss, and Whoopi Goldberg among others.

Borderline Personality Disorder is still one mental health condition that is poorly understood and frequently stigmatized. The fact that this was discussed so openly and in such an honest way in 2000 is a credit to Kaysen, and her courage to share her own story. Additionally, this Girl, Interrupted captures the reality of hospitalization for mental health, and it's sobering.

8 'Requiem for a Dream' (2000)

Directed by Darren Aronofsky

Darren Aronosfky's Requiem for a Dream deserves a place on this list, too, for its sincere portrayal of drug addiction. The 2000 movie tells the story of four Coney Island addicts — Sara (Ellen Burstyn) is addicted to amphetamines, while Marion (Jennifer Connelly), Tyrone Love (Marlone Wayans), and Harry (Jared Leto) are all addicted to heroin — whose lives are completely shattered when their seemingly irreversible dependency take charge.

Requiem for a Dream is an intriguing, surrealist movie about mental health in that it explores the terrifying, absolutely devastating consequences of addiction, particularly the abuse of substances, which range from PTSD to depression. Loneliness, desperation, and alienation are three predominant themes explored in Aronofsky's feature that perfectly depicts how drugs affect one's physical and emotional states.

7 'Mommy' (2014)

Directed by Xavier Dolan