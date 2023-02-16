Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is here and with it comes the reminder that you should probably know what's going on in Scott Lang's life before the events of the movie. Played by Paul Rudd, Scott Lang (and therefore Ant-Man) have been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2015 when he got his own standalone movie. From there, he was quickly brought into the Avengers in Captain America: Civil War, and the rest is history.

Quantumania makes for Scott's third standalone film, but there are plenty of movies and shows that are connected to Scott, Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and the rest of the Ant-family. So, if you're heading into Quantumania and want to learn all about Scott (or refresh yourself on his journey prior to this movie), you have a bit of homework to do to get it all in.

To be fair, there are parts of Scott's story that you can probably skip and still be fine but let's talk about which movies and shows are must-sees to keep you in the know! Beware, at least one of the movies you have to watch is over three hours long, so you might need a whole day dedicated to catching up on Scott Lang's life.

RELATED: The MCU's B Sides: The 10 Most Underrated Films of the MCU So Far

As is always the case with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, knowing everything is probably the best bet, and so we're going to list everything you should watch prior to seeing Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. You don't have to watch everything — and we'll note which is the most important — but it is still nice to have a complete picture of Scott Lang's journey through the MCU.

Ant-Man

Obviously, we get a lot of our information about Scott Lang in our first introduction to Scott and his daughter Cassie (Abby Ryder Fortson). In Quantumania, she's played by Kathryn Newton but in the first Ant-Man movie, she's a young girl who loves her father a lot. We learn a lot about how Scott was missing from Cassie's life and watch as he attempts to put his life back together before Hank and Hope come into it.

The movie is important because it's where we meet everyone and get to know them and their dynamic. And it is the first time that we see Hope and Scott together. Directed by Peyton Reed (as all the Ant-Man movies are), it's a nice start to Scott Lang's story and a genuinely fun movie anyway. This one should be a must-watch if you're trying to head into Quantumania knowing anything about Scott and the team.

Captain America: Civil War

It's not required to watch Captain America: Civil War before Quantumania, but it is a fun movie and also ties into Scott's second standalone film. So, it would help tell you the rest of his story. In this, he's obviously not the main character, but he is recruited by the Avengers (or in this case, Team Cap) to help in the big fight at the airport against Team Iron Man.

But Scott going to help Team Cap does violate Scott's parole, which ties into what happens with Ant-Man and the Wasp, so it is worth watching for that. It's also great to see how Scott becomes friends with the Avengers outside his run-in with Sam Wilson from the first Ant-Man movie.

Ant-Man and the Wasp

The second standalone film for Scott is Ant-Man and the Wasp, which begins to explore the Quantum Realm and is a great refresher before we spend a movie in it! Further exploring Scott and Hope's relationship, the movie is also directly following what happened when Scott left the country to go fight with Team Cap, but. It also happens in the time between Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War (which Scott was not a part of).

But this movie is important because it is the first time we see Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne and how she got out of the Quantum Realm prior to Scott heading in himself. So if you don't have time to watch the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe post-Scott's showing up before your screening, you can just add this to your list of a rewatch and reacquaint yourself what happened when Scott, Hope, Hank, and Janet Van Dyne start messing with the Quantum Realm again.

Avengers: Endgame

Image via Marvel Studios

Now look, I am aware this movie is long, but it is frankly important for Quantumania for a number of reasons. Taking place five years after Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Endgame is heavy on the Quantum Realm and what happened to Scott there. But more than that, it shows how Scott and Cassie's relationship changes when she lives in a world without Scott.

After the events of Avengers: Infinity War, Scott's entire family think that he was one of the people who perished from Thanos' snap and so when he suddenly shows up five years later without anyone else, he finds that his little girl is now a teenager and has grown up these last five years without him. The movie also cements Scott's position among the Avengers.

Loki

Yes, you probably should watch an entire television show if you haven't yet, and it's all because of Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. In the series Loki, we get to see how He Who Remains (one of Kang's variants) fairs when he comes in contact with Loki. Plus the show itself is really good and so it's not like you'll be having a bad time.

A fun addition, if you had time, would be to rewatch Ms. Marvel because it is through that series that we learned all about Scott's podcast and his new career of telling the world about his time as an Avenger. But it's not required. From Loki though, you should have all the knowledge you need for Scott Lang and his journey, and it will make a perfect time to head into the Quantum Realm!

Read More About ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’: