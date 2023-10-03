On Thursday, October 5th, the second season of Loki featuring the titular character, played by Tom Hiddleston, the beloved God of Mischief from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will premiere. The second season is reported to continue the story of the timeline's collapse and the chaotic multiverse's inception where season one left off.

Thus, there is a lot for MCU fans to brush up on before watching Loki's latest season, much like with the other MCU productions. Therefore, waste no time, here is the complete guide for fans to watch before the premiere of the show in order to understand and not miss a single interesting Easter Egg.

11 ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ (2021)

Serves as the third installment in the MCU Spider-Man franchise, No Way Home continues after Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) identity as Spider-Man was revealed at the end of Far From Home. Thus, he asks Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to employ magic to keep it a secret. However, Parker’s constant interruption causes the spell to become corrupted, which opens up the multiverse and lets people from other dimensions into Parker's world.

Despite the fact that the movie doesn't directly involve Loki, it's still a significant chapter in the multiverse saga that the MCU fans shouldn't overlook and should keep to their watchlist for future investigation.

10 ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ (2022)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the second film in the same-name franchise and continues to follow Dr. Strange as he teams up with an enigmatic teenage girl (Xochitl Gomez) who possesses the unique ability to traverse multiverses. Together, they confront numerous threats, including alternate versions of himself from different universes, all of which pose a grave danger to countless lives across the multiverse.

Although there is no mention of any of the Loki variants in this film, the concept of incursions is introduced, and Season 2 is likely to revisit or expand on this concept. Therefore, Multiverse of Madness is a bonus installment that fans can decide to watch or not, and regardless of their choice, it will have no impact on how they will watch Season 2.

9 ‘Thor’ (2011)

Thor is the first installment in the same-name film series and it follows the titular character, played by Chris Hemsworth, a brash and arrogant god of thunder and heir to the throne. However, Thor's reckless behavior and disobedience lead to a dangerous confrontation with the Frost Giants, ancient enemies of Asgard. As punishment, Odin (Anthony Hopkins) strips Thor of his powers, banishes him to Earth, and sends his enchanted hammer, Mjolnir, with him.

The first Thor film introduces viewers to Loki, Thor’s adopted mischievous younger brother who desires control over his father's kingdom. This prompted him to become more and more wicked, setting him up to be the main antagonist in Avengers.

8 ‘Avengers’ (2012)

Avengers opens with Loki arriving on Earth through a cosmic portal created by the Tesseract, a powerful energy source. He intends to use the Tesseract to conquer Earth and rule as its new leader. In response, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), the director of the spy agency S.H.I.E.L.D., assembles a team of extraordinary individuals who have been introduced in the previous MCU installments to stop Loki's plan.

Loki’s character and complexity were further delved into in this movie, paving the way for more profound exploration in subsequent films and numerous allusions across the MCU, even in productions where the character is absent.

7 ‘Thor: The Dark World’ (2013)

Thor: The Dark World picks up after the events of The Avengers with Thor is busy restoring peace to the Nine Realms after Loki's attempted invasion of Earth. Meanwhile, on Earth, Thor's love interest, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), discovers a mysterious and powerful substance known as the Aether. Unbeknownst to her, this substance is coveted by the dark elf Malekith (Christopher Eccleston), who seeks to use it to plunge the universe into darkness.

Although The Dark World primarily centered on Jane and Thor's relationship, it also continued the journey of the Odinson brothers, further developing their sibling dynamic and banter. The film provided Loki with an opportunity to reveal a more authentic side of himself, which Thor acknowledged, ultimately leading to a team-up that delved deeper into Loki's true intentions and emotions.

6 ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ (2017)

Serves as the third installment in the Thor franchise, Ragnarok begins with Thor searching for the Infinity Stones and trying to prevent the prophesized "Ragnarok," the destruction of his home world, Asgard. After Odin passes away, Thor and Loki discover that their sister, Hela (Cate Blanchette), the Goddess of Death has been released after millennia of being imprisoned. Thor is defeated and ends up stranded on the distant planet of Sakaar, ruled by the eccentric and flamboyant Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum).

The significance of the movie comes from Loki's initial move toward atonement and his stronger-than-ever relationship with Thor. However, given his unshakable bond and fixation with the Tesseract, which ultimately leads to his demise, Loki is still just Loki.

5 ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (2018)

In Avengers: Infinity War, Loki makes a brief appearance at the start of the film, yet this moment holds immense significance for his character development across the Marvel cinematic journey. He demonstrates remarkable growth by selflessly sacrificing himself for Asgard and his brother, marking a transformative and pivotal moment in his evolution.

Loki's demise left fans utterly heartbroken. Consequently, Loki season 1's announcement just a few months after the film's release came as an even more astonishing revelation, catapulting its popularity and drawing a massive viewership right from the outset.

4 ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2019)

Avengers: Endgame picks up where Infinity War left off as the remaining superheroes grapple with the effects of Thanos's snap on the Earth and themselves. Thus, the Avengers embark on a mission to travel back in time to collect the Infinity Stones before Thanos can acquire them, with the goal of using them to reverse his destructive snap.

While Loki was killed in the last movie, Endgame's time heist allowed fans to meet a 2012 Loki to flee with the Tesseract following the Battle of New York in Avengers. Loki’s escape in Endgame sets up the beginning of Loki and the show even starts with the fallout from Loki's Tesseract journey, showing Loki right away on the other side of the portal that allowed him to flee.

3 ‘What if…?’ (2021)

After the multiverse is established in the season one finale of Loki, What If...? delves into a multitude of alternate timelines within the multiverse. In these timelines, significant events from the MCU films unfold differently, all under the watchful observation of the Watcher (voiced by Jeffrey Wright).

The series provided viewers a glimpse of Loki in all his ice giant glory, which had only been hinted at briefly in Thor and had never really been addressed before. Additionally, it demonstrates to viewers how the multiverse functions and what occurs when they collide.

2 ‘Loki’ Season 1

It goes without saying that this is the most significant plot to review in order to understand the God of Mischief before season two. Loki takes place right after the 2012 version of Loki seizes the Tesseract in Endgame and escapes, leading to his immediate capture for disrupting the timeline.

Loki joins the TVA during the first season, interacts with many other variants of himself, falls in love with his female variant called Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), and destroys both the TVA and the multiverse. After Sylvie murders He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) in the season finale with the multiverse being established, Loki returns to a different TVA where Kang is the new ruler, piques viewers' interest, and sets up for his next appearance in another MCU project.

1 ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ (2023)

Serves as the third installment in the Ant-Man franchise, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania continues to follow the titular characters as they try to rescue Hope’s (Evangeline Lilly) parents and Cassie (Kathryn Newton) after they are dragged into the Quantum Realm. There, they encountered the mysterious entity named Kang.

Before the start of season 2, viewers should see this movie since it will provide them insight into Kang's history, his strength, and his motivation. Additionally, Quantumania provided an unforeseen teaser for the second season of Loki, as a snippet from the upcoming season surfaced in the film's second post-credit scene. This brief moment establishes the core concept of the Kang storyline in the upcoming season, in which a variant of Kang named Victor Timely becomes a source of conflict for our protagonists.

