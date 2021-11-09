If you’ve ever found yourself watching a movie or TV show about a family and thinking, “wow, they look like they could actually be related!” you may be right on the money. From the three young real-life siblings on Everybody Loves Raymond to Leslie Mann starring alongside daughters Iris and Maude Apatow in Knocked Up, acting can often be a family affair that eventually makes its way in front of the camera.

A number of iconic performances have worked, at least in part, due to the relationships actors had off-screen. Parents and children, brothers and sisters, even tenth cousins once removed (it’s true, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are distant branches on the same family tree!)

Some families appearing together are ones you may be aware of, while others might surprise you. We’ve compiled a list of just a few gems that will have you revisiting these films and series, now that you know the cast comes from the same clan.

Maid

One of the most talked-about releases on Netflix this year features the fraught relationship between Paula and Alex on the series, played by real-life mother-and-daughter duo Andie MacDowell and Margaret Qualley.

The frustration that Alex feels with her mother is juxtaposed with the patience she shows when trying to support her. Despite the tension between these two, Paula still does what she can to care for her daughter and granddaughter, doing things like painting a mural in granddaughter Maddy’s room as a gift and a sign of what she’s capable of. Alex and Paula’s bickering, combined with the love they share on-screen, is the stuff of a true mother-daughter relationship.

Schitt's Creek

Eugene Levy shares the spotlight with son Dan and daughter Sarah in this groundbreaking series that showcases genuine family affection, despite the odds often being against them.

The relationship between father Johnny and son David is especially fun to watch, both when David is upset by Johnny and when Johnny is supporting him. It’s neither constant fighting nor is it always viewed through rose-colored glasses (perhaps that’s where the Rose family surname comes from?) The ups and downs are what make this dynamic feel so incredibly true to life. The addition of Sarah Levy’s Twyla, while not a member of the Rose family on screen, adds a different kind of levity that’s refreshing, and blends well with her true life kin.

Tiny Furniture

Not only does writer, director, and star Lena Dunham’s feature include Laurie Simmons (her mother) and Cyrus Grace Dunham (her sister), she even shot the film in the family’s actual New York City apartment.

Simmons plays an artist, a loose version of herself, while Grace Dunham’s character is based on him as well. The dynamic between these family members works especially well because they aren’t all professional actors, and they’re existing in a familiar space which adds to the sense of realism. It’s easy to understand the struggles Dunham faces as her character, Aura, returns home after graduating from film school. The uncomfortable tension between Aura and her family members is relatable to recent college grads – or anyone trying to find themselves. It’s no wonder the film led to Dunham’s successful run on HBO’s Girls.

Master of None

In a brilliant and somewhat unconventional casting choice, Aziz Ansari cast his real parents to play the mother and father of Dev Shah, and the results are truly hilarious.

Similar to what Lena Dunham did with Tiny Furniture, Ansari opted to create something loosely autobiographical, and mother Fatima Ansari and father Shoukath Ansari fit the mold perfectly. These two aren’t actors – Shoukath is a doctor and Fatima manages his office in real life – but you wouldn’t know it from their performances. Their comedic timing is spot on and their dynamic with Dev is as relatable as it is funny. It’s worth watching the series again just to see these two steal every scene they’re in, harping on Dev in a way that feels natural while still being incredibly entertaining.

The Great Buck Howard

Tom and Colin Hanks play father and son in this movie about Troy, an aspiring writer, working for a washed-up and slightly unhinged mentalist named Buck Howard (played brilliantly by John Malkovich.)

As Troy’s father, Mr. Gable (he’s never given a first name, which keeps him at somewhat of a distance) is hard on his son, urging him to go to law school rather than work in entertainment. Of course it helps that these two look alike when they appear on screen together, but there’s something familiar about watching a father just want what’s best for his son in a way that only these two can play it. The erratic behavior that Howard expresses drives a wedge even deeper between Troy and Mr. Gable, creating just the right kind of tension between a couple of very talented actors.

The Pursuit of Happyness

An engaging performance from a child is always an enjoyable thing to watch, but the dynamic between Will Smith and his son Jaden serves up an extra helping of inspiration in this film based on the life of homeless salesman Chris Gardener.

At just eight years old at the time of filming, Smith was fully in his element next to his father. We see him playfully laughing as they walk through the streets of 1980s San Francisco together, and we witness raw emotion when Chris is evicted, forcing them to leave their belongings behind and look for a place to sleep for the night. It’s clear these two are comfortable together no matter what the scene calls for, and it’s hard to imagine another pair portraying Chris and Christopher Jr in the same way. The performances were so well received that the film even took home the Teen Choice Award for chemistry between two actors.

High Fidelity

It’s no secret that siblings John and Joan Cusack have shared the screen a number of times over the years, but no list of on-screen relatives would be complete without mentioning their turn as disgruntled record store owner Rob and his increasingly irate friend Liz.

Part of what makes this fractured relationship so fun to watch is that, unlike the family pairings mentioned previously, these two aren’t playing relatives. That said, the way Liz comes down on Rob after learning about his past behavior almost seems like a sister berating her brother, and that closeness is what makes these scenes stand out. Rob is fairly even-keeled, which allows Liz to shine, both by shouting expletives at him and later calmly – but firmly – reminding him why he’s such a screw-up. Turns out you don’t need to be playing brother and sister to still convey the best parts of a sibling rivalry.

