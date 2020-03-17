Here’s How to Get in on Extended Free Trials from Your Favorite Streaming Services

These are strange times, friends; strange times indeed. But luckily the streaming services are here to save us from outright boredom during self-imposed quarantines. Sure, you may have your own selection of streaming services already set up, and that’s fine, but there’s a ton of variety out there from outlets you may have never even heard of. Now, thanks to the difficulties raised by the coronavirus, some of those streamers are offering extended free trials, though we’re still waiting on similar moves from other streamers out there…

Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, fuboTV, Philo, CBS All Access, HBO Now, Showtime, Criterion Channel, and the like have their traditional free trial periods in place–which currently range from a week to a month–with no extended versions at the moment. But we’re going to assume you already have the big streaming services locked down. So here are a few lesser-known streamers who also happen to be offering an extended free trial. (Hat tip to Paste Magazine for compiling their own list with many of the offers you’ll find below.)

First up, here are some “always free” streaming services:

Here are the new, extended free trials:

Acorn TV

Do you want to watch your favorite shows with friends and family, even from afar? We're here for you! Starting today, we're offering an extended 30-day free trial for new subscribers. Sign up & use code: FREE30 — tell your friends & family! ➡️ https://t.co/tiNUJWw3BC — Acorn TV (@AcornTV) March 16, 2020

AppleTV+

Sure, the pricey, specifically streaming service may offer a free week trial, but you can get up to a year’s worth of the service “for free” when you buy a qualifying Apple device. We’re splitting hairs here, but you might as well get the most bang for your buck that you can.

Quibi

This is going to be an interesting launch, for sure. Premiering on April 6th, this streaming service based on bite-sized bits of content is now offering a 90-day free trial for those who sign up early and pre-register for the app before it goes live early next month. Quibi could go from being the butt of a joke to the next big thing, especially as people may yet be self-quarantining and social distancing, spending more time on their phones and less time in close contact. Stay tuned!

Sundance Now

Sundance Now is encouraging anyone who is stuck at home and social distancing to start something new with a 30-day free trial for new subscribers (previously a 7-day trial). AMC Networks’ streaming service Sundance Now is for the culture craving TV watchers looking for their next series to obsess over and offers a rich selection of original and exclusive series from engrossing true crime to heart-stopping dramas and fiercely intelligent thrillers from around the world. Those interested can sign up at www.sundancenow.com. Special code: SUNDANCENOW30

Shudder

Stuck inside and looking for something to watch? We're here for you with daily #ShudderShutIn picks. Not a member yet? Try Shudder free for 30 days with promo code: SHUTIN https://t.co/HK3si5R1pp — Shudder (@Shudder) March 15, 2020

And now, for some Miscellanea to keep you sane:

Peloton

Despite its social(media)ly awkward holiday ad, the uber-expensive exercise bike company also has an exercise app. You can now get a 90-day free subscription trial of said app. More info here.

Arts, Culture, & Education

The team at the Boca Raton Museum of Art, and the teachers at its Art School campus, are creating new free online initiatives for parents and students. The new series of free online programs called Keep Kids Smart with ART will aim to help parents and their children who are home from school, along with other new digital online visual arts programs at no cost for all ages, including seniors who are keeping social distance and who might feel isolated. Click here for more info.

will aim to help parents and their children who are home from school, along with other new digital online visual arts programs at no cost for all ages, including seniors who are keeping social distance and who might feel isolated. Click here for more info. Marquee TV now offers a 14-day free trial for all the theatrical content you can stream. Update: That’s now free streaming for 30 days upon signing up to help support the performing arts while they are not able to have live performances. Check it out!

for all the theatrical content you can stream. That’s now upon signing up to help support the performing arts while they are not able to have live performances. Check it out! The Weather Channel television network, which announced new on-air educational content for families with children currently staying at home due to school closures. The coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic has forced families across the country to transition to at-home learning, and the network is well-equipped to provide kids with a daily dose of science while their schools and classrooms are closed. The Weather Channel is dedicating time during each hour of live programming at :50 past the hour to share educational content. Scientific explanations on everything from how raindrops and rainbows form, to why thunder happens, how to stay safe in all kinds of weather, and more. More info can be found here: https://weloveweather.tv/for-kids/.

With distance learning, we know suddenly turning your home into a classroom is tough. Let The Weather Channel be your children's science lab! Every day at :50 past the hour, we'll have lessons specifically targeted to school-age kids. pic.twitter.com/fpXpigQsW9 — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) March 17, 2020

PBS KIDS is offering a wide variety of free information and resources to support families at this time. A daily PBS KIDS newsletter, available to parents, provides activities and tips for keeping kids learning and entertained if they are home from school.

Great, you’ve got new streaming services to check out, but how are you going to afford all that data streamed across your network? Luckily, utility companies have a plan for that:

Utility Services: