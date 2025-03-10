Letterboxd has quickly risen to be one of the premiere venues and communities for modern film fans, not only as a place to discuss and praise the latest and largest releases but also to give a voice to smaller, more obscure films. Many different movies have found a boost in notoriety and popularity as Letterboxd has helped many fans discover their new favorite, obscure obsession. Alas, even Letterboxd manages to have many truly great, under-the-radar films slip through the cracks.

While great modern independent films will reach hundreds of thousands of viewers from Letterboxd users, the massive swaths of films from the past mean that it's inevitable that some aren't given the recognition they deserve. Whether it be foreign language films with a more difficult barrier to entry than traditional films, risqué and crass filmmaking that tends to be difficult to watch for traditional viewers, or simply underrated works of independent cinema, these obscure movies have under 15k views on Letterboxd but are no less worthy of audiences' attention.

10 'Premutos: The Fallen Angel' (1997)

Directed by Olaf Ittenbach

A low-budget German splatter film that fully lives up to the carnage and gory mayhem of the genre, Premutos: The Fallen Angel features some of the most cathartic and electrifying practical gore imaginable. The film sees the long-since prophesized return of Premutos, the first of the fallen angels with the goal of ruling the world with an army of living dead soldiers. When a young man begins to suffer visionary flashbacks of previous lives lived as the son of Premutos, he starts to mutate and transform into a vicious monster, bringing an army of undead zombies with him.

While the film has a relatively slow start before it gets into the core plot and characters, there is a consistent blend of top-of-the-line practical effects and outrageous comedic tone that makes it a blast from start to finish. While it doesn't have nearly the recognition and notoriety as other acclaimed '90s splatter films, Premutos: The Fallen Angel has slowly garnered a small yet dedicated following, thanks to being considered one of the goriest films of all time.

9 'Mary Jane's Not a Virgin Anymore' (1996)

Directed by Sarah Jacobson

Teen rom-coms were at the height of their popularity and strength during the '90s. While the film wasn't as prominent or acclaimed as films like 10 Things I Hate About You or Clueless, Mary Jane's Not a Virgin Anymore carved out a niche for itself, thanks to strikingly effective realism. The film follows high schooler Mary Jane attempting to get in touch and experiment with her sexuality while spending most days meandering and working at a shoddy movie theater in the city.

Created with a minuscule budget of only $50,000, Mary Jane's Not a Virgin Anymore makes great strides to go against the commercialized romance and sexualization in Hollywood films to create an honest and grounded portrayal of young romance and passion. The film has a distinct care and charm that is further amplified by its shoestring budget, with loads of personality and depth being placed into its characters and overall breaking new ground in terms of the female perspective on sex in film.

Mary Jane's Not a Virgin Anymore Release Date March 22, 1998 Runtime 95 minutes Director Sarah Jacobson Cast Chris Enright, Lisa Gerstein, Greg Cruikshank, Marny Snyder Spoons, Bwana Spoons, Andrew David DeAngelo, Shane Kramer, Alicia Rose, Davey Havok, Miles Long, Siira Rieschl, Kathy Fenker, Darcy Drollinger, Ruth Jacobson, Beth Allen, Jello Biafra

8 'Lake Michigan Monster' (2018)

Directed by Ryland Brickson Cole Tews