Has anybody noticed that movies these days seem to be getting longer and longer? Films like The Batman and No Time to Die clock in at almost three hours, and The Irishman and Avengers: Endgame pass the 180-minute mark. Now more than ever, audiences are having to control their bladders and feel their backsides go numb from sitting for so long.

The truth is, these epic runtimes can be daunting for some, and not everyone can dedicate that much time to watching something. The good news, however, is that there are plenty of films under ninety minutes long that are just as entertaining. The best 90-minute movies are perfect if you feel like watching something short that won’t take up too much of your day. Sometimes the shorter, the better!

12 'Hot Rod' (2007) – 88 minutes

The Lonely Island’s first feature film, Hot Rod, is an hour and twenty-eight minutes of laughs, ridiculousness, absurdity, and, funnily enough, heart. An underrated comedy gem from the 2000s, Andy Samberg plays Rod Kimble, a self-proclaimed stuntman who craves his horrible stepfather’s respect.

Rod prepares for the biggest stunt of his life in order to raise money for his stepfather’s surgery – jumping over fifteen school buses. Yep, it’s as wild and over the top as it sounds. Samberg brings his signature comedy style to the role, and the film is an instant mood-lifter.

11 'Attack the Block' (2011) – 88 minutes

Before his big break as Finn in Star Wars, John Boyega starred in a much lower-budget sci-fi film – Attack the Block. The movie follows a gang of teens who fight to protect their block from an alien invasion, and is executive produced by Edgar Wright.

At an hour and twenty-eight minutes, it’s a refreshing genre-bending piece, with witty British comedy and lots of thrills. Its style and fast pace make for an incredibly exciting watch, and it has all the ingredients to become a potential cult classic in the future.

10 'The Texas Chain Saw Massacre' (1974) – 83 minutes

Forget the 2022 sequel, 1974’s The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is where the real terror is at. In a lean and mean hour and twenty-three minutes, the iconic masked killer Leatherface and his cannibal family hunt down a group of unsuspecting friends for the first time.

While there has been a whole parade of sequels, prequels, and reboots, nothing tops the sheer dread, bloodiness, and disturbing nature of this film. It was banned in several countries when first released, and to this day is considered one of the scariest movies of all time. Not for the faint of heart.

9 'The Guilty' (2018) – 85 minutes

Audiences are most likely familiar with the 2021 US remake of The Guilty starring Jake Gyllenhaal, but the original Danish film from 2018 is ten times more intense and the version viewers should pay attention to.

Set completely in one location across an hour and twenty-five minutes, the film follows a police officer who receives an emergency call on duty, from a woman he soon realizes has been kidnaped. The hour-and-a-half movie's tight and tense screenplay makes for an emotional roller coaster, and will have you on the edge of your seat.

8 'What We Do in the Shadows' (2014) – 85 minutes

Before the 2019 TV series, What We Do in the Shadows, there was the eponymous movie that started it all. Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s vampire mockumentary follows the lives of three fanged flatmates as they deal with mundane aspects of everyday life.

The directors utilize their unique mockumentary format to offer audiences an hour and twenty-six minutes of satire, razor-sharp humor, hilarious performances, and all-out chaos. The film's mix of horror and comedy and the clash of time periods makes for a refreshingly original piece of cinema.

7 'Toy Story' (1995) – 81 minutes

The original Toy Story is just an hour and twenty-one minutes long. The little over an hour-long movie introduces fans to Woody, Buzz, and the gang for the first time, where loyal Woody is threatened by Buzz’s arrival, who is unaware that he is a toy and instead believes he is a real-life space ranger.

Aside from the fact that Toy Story is so beloved thanks to its wonderful characters, clever humor, inspired storytelling, and abundance of heart, it was also revolutionary for cinema. The film was the first full-length computer-animated movie, and the first film released by Pixar.

6 'Once' (2007) – 86 minutes

Once is an Irish modern-day musical that follows a busker and immigrant, who meet and connect through songwriting and music, and fall in love. It will also be the most beautiful and heartwarming hour and twenty-six minutes of your life, just be warned that it's a heart-wrenching romance movie that may make you cry.

Despite being a scripted work of fiction, the film is shot like a home video, low budget and grainy, which adds authenticity to the story. The movie also features an incredible soundtrack of original songs, written and composed by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, who are also the stars of the film.

5 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' (1993) – 76 minutes

Tim Burton and Henry Selick’s iconic stop-motion classic, The Nightmare Before Christmas, clocks in at just an hour and sixteen minutes (the closest thing audiences can get to 1-hour movies). The plot follows Jack Skellington, who grows tired of Halloween and discovers Christmas, leading him to kidnap Santa Claus and take the holiday into his own hands.

The film features some of the most stunning use of stop-motion seen in cinema, with kooky and wondrous production and character design. Despite its spooky exterior, it’s a heartwarming story filled with catchy tunes and doubles as both a Halloween and Christmas must-watch.

4 'My Neighbor Totoro' (1988) – 86 minutes

Hayao Miyazaki is one of the greatest filmmakers and storytellers today, and there is no shortage of excellent films from Studio Ghibli directed by the filmmaker. One that has particularly struck a chord with viewers over the years is My Neighbor Totoro, at an hour and twenty-six minutes.

Ghibli films tend to resonate with audiences due to their use of fantasy grounded in reality, which is displayed here when sisters Mei and Satsuki meet Totoro, and escape to his spiritual world while their mother is sick. It’s a sweet and heartfelt story with gorgeous animation.

3 'The Lion King' (1994) – 88 minutes

One of the greatest animated films of all time, as well as one of the greatest films of all time, The Lion King sits at just under ninety minutes long. Unless you’ve been living under a pride rock (sorry), you’d know the classic follows Simba, who must take his place as king after the death of his father, and is threatened by his Uncle Scar.

This timeless film has become a cultural staple over the years, thanks to its beautiful story and animation, lovable (and hateable) characters, emotional themes, and Hans Zimmer, Elton John, and Tim Rice’s iconic score and songs.

2 'Perfect Blue' (1997) – 81 minutes

Dive into the captivating yet dangerous world of Mima Kirigoe (Junko Iwao), an ambitious J-pop star who decides to abandon her career in music to pursue acting in Perfect Blue. Directed by Satoshi Kon, the dark psychological thriller depicts her bizarre experiences as the line between reality and fiction blur, which is further complicated by an enigmatic stalker.

The pitfalls of obsession with fame are explored in the movie, which manages to delve into Mima’s struggle with identity within its 81-minute runtime. The cinematic masterpiece has a cult following and is discussed across digital spaces by fans even today, and will likely continue to be celebrated as an influential work of art for years to come.

1 'Before Sunset' (2004) – 80 minutes

The second installment in director Richard Linklater’s Before trilogy, Before Sunset tells the continuation of the captivating love story between Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and Céline (Julie Delpy), who meet once more nine years later in Paris. Now with their own careers and lives, the duo navigate their complicated emotions, fears, and hopes.

With poignant dialogue driving its complex characters forward, the 80-minute film feels like a whirlwind romance. It highlights a beautiful and celebrated part of the popular trilogy, which is its realistic portrayal of the nuances, messiness, and intricacies that relationships always have.

