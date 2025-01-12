They say art is in the eye of the beholder. The fact that several people can look at the same painting and all see something completely different is what makes art so powerful. While movies can certainly be a part of this phenomenon, most big studio films expect the audience to all leave with the same general understanding of the film. This shared experience is part of the communal aspect and magic of cinema.

However, audiences sometimes leave this communal experience collectively missing the point. Whether it's because art is subjective or society projects on these films, certain movies are completely misunderstood by the masses. It's almost bewildering that a group of people can leave a 90-minute-plus film none the wiser. These films can range from complex stories like Ghost in the Shell to films that scream their point to the mountains and are still misunderstood like Scarface. Either way, it's just another reason why films remain mystifying.

10 'American Psycho' (2000)

Directed by Mary Harron

Image via Lionsgate

Based on the novel of the same name, this film is about an investment banker who's a serial killer in his free time. It completely outraged 2000s audiences, even including calls for boycotts. It's only years later that people finally starting to accept its tongue-in-cheek tone.

In a period not as desensitized to violence as modern audiences, it's easy to understand why critics took this film too literally. The character's ultra sexism, vanity, and violence represent the darker side of the male ego. The humorous nature of the main character sheds light on how absurd machismo can be if taken too far. Christian Bale beat out other stars for the lead role of Patrick Bateman because director Mary Harron stated, "he understood the ridiculousness of the character."

Your changes have been saved American Psycho In New York City in 1987, a handsome, young urban professional, Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), lives a second life as a gruesome serial killer by night. The cast is filled by the detective (Willem Dafoe), the fiance (Reese Witherspoon), the mistress (Samantha Mathis), the coworker (Jared Leto), and the secretary (Chloë Sevigny). This is a biting, wry comedy examining the elements that make a man a monster. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date April 14, 2000 Director Mary Harron Runtime 101 minutes

9 '(500) Days of Summer' (2009)

Directed by Marc Webb

This indie hit based on writer Scott Neustadter's failed relationship is easy to mistake as a rom-com, but director Marc Webb has been clear about the fact that it's a coming-of-age story more than a romance.

After years of enjoying the rom-com formula, it's easy for viewers to misunderstand this subversive film. Fans perhaps think hopeless romantic Tom (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) is the hero, and Summer (Zooey Deschanel) is the cold-hearted girlfriend who did him wrong. Yet what the movie labors to point out, is that Summer stated she's not looking for a relationship. The audience, similar to Tom, tries to force a relationship on someone who clearly doesn't want it and then becomes angry when it doesn't work out.

Your changes have been saved 500 Days of Summer After being dumped by the girl he believes to be his soulmate, hopeless romantic Tom Hansen reflects on their relationship to try and figure out where things went wrong and how he can win her back. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date August 7, 2009 Director Marc Webb Runtime 95 Minutes

8 'Scarface' (1983)

Directed by Brian De Palma

Image via Universal Pictures

If there's one movie that's been misunderstood at times, it's this crime story about the rise and fall of a Miami drug lord. Despite tepid reviews and box office at the time, it's now immortalized on the wall of many a bachelor pad. It's a cultural touchstone.

It's easy to completely miss the point of Scarface because of Al Pacino's charisma that turns a murdering, possessive, ego-maniac oddly likable. Audiences root for Tony as they watch him go from a poor revolutionary to a successful kingpin. Fulfilling every man's fantasy of going out literally guns blazing. That said, after his iconic death, the real message is revealed. Tony lies dead in his beloved mansion, below a sign reading "The World Is Yours." Everything he did to gain the world is exactly what ends his. Tony is no hero, but a cautionary tale.