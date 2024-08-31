In life, friendship can bloom in the most unexpected places and between people who are worlds apart. These friendships challenge our perceived notions about connection and remind us that human connection exceeds any other factors. In cinema, this theme has been explored in a variety of ways, showcasing friendships that transcend differences in culture, species, age, and even life and death.

From the heartwarming friendship between a lonely Hawaiian girl and a mischievous genetically engineered alien in Lilo & Stitch to the adventurous life-changing friendship between a grumpy teacher, a rebellious student, and a grieving cafeteria manager who find themselves lonely during the Christmas holidays in The Holdovers, the movies on this list remind us of the importance and power of friendship,

10 'Lilo & Stitch' (2002)

Directed by Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois

Lilo & Stitch is a fan-favorite Disney movie, given that it tackles relatable themes of loneliness and grief. With a live-action remake coming to the big screen in the summer of 2025, a lot of new audiences will be introduced to the heartwarming movie. Lilo & Stitch revolves around Lilo (voiced by Daveigh Chase), an orphaned young girl who is being raised by her teenage sister, Nani (voiced by Tia Carrere). When Nani overhears Lilo talking about how lonely she is and that she needs a friend, she takes her to the dog shelter to adopt a dog. In the dog shelter, Lilo adopts Stitch, a genetically-engineered alien on the run from his creators.

A friendship blooms between Lilo and Stitch despite their massive differences. Stitch is engineered to cause chaos and destruction, which he brings to Lilo and Nani's lives at the beginning. However, the more Stitch spends time with Lilo, he is subject to her unwavering love, which softens him. Lilo's friendship with Stitch transforms him into a more tender being who is loyal to her. After finding Stitch, Lilo finally has a friend who understands and loves her.

9 'Warm Bodies' (2013)

Directed by Jonathan Levine

Warm Bodies is a modern take on Romeo and Juliet. The movie is set in an apocalyptic world where most humans are infected by a zombie plague. R (Nicholas Hoult) is a zombie who craves human brains because the victims' memories make him feel alive. One day, he encounters Julie (Teresa Palmer), a human who is on a mission to retrieve medical supplies, and he feels a connection with her. R kills Julie's boyfriend, and after consuming his brain, his connection to Julie intensifies. R saves Julie from the rest of the zombie pack and takes her to a safe place.

The unlikely friendship and eventual relationship between R and Julie is a fresh take on the star-crossed lovers trope. At first, Julie doesn't trust R, but this changes when she sees that he is not a monster as he tries to protect her, and even shows signs of humanity. At R's end, his bond with Julie transforms him and makes him regain his humanity as his heart starts beating again, and he feels empathy. Warm Bodies is a reminder of how powerful empathy is.

8 'The Breakfast Club' (1985)

Directed by John Hughes

The Breakfast Club is a movie that stood the test of time and changed the coming-of-age genre forever. The movie takes place over one day at Shermer High School, where five students from different cliques have to spend the day together in detention. The students are the athlete, Andrew Clark (Emilio Estevez), the brain, Brian Johnson (Anthony Michael Hall), the princess, Claire Standish (Molly Ringwald), the criminal, John Bender (Judd Nelson), and the basket case, Allison Reynolds (Ally Sheedy). The students are tasked with writing essays about "who they think they are."

At first, the students are dismissive of each other as they hold onto the stereotypes that determine their social standing. However, as the day progresses, they start opening up to each other, sharing their struggles and insecurities. Through their conversations, the teenagers realize that they aren't very different from each other and that they share a lot more than they thought. The group gradually helps each other to realize that they are much more than the labels bestowed upon them.

7 'The Intouchables' (2011)

Directed by Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache

The Intouchables is one of the best French movies that everybody should watch. The movie revolves around Philippe (François Cluzet) a wealthy man who has become a quadriplegic in a paragliding accident and is looking for a full-time live-in caregiver to assist him. Driss (Omar Sy) applies for the job with no actual desire to get it. He just wants to get a signature on a document proving his interview was rejected in order to continue getting unemployment benefits. To his surprise, Driss gets the job, starting a bond between Philippe and Driss that completely changes their lives.

The Intouchables is inspired by the true story of the friendship between Philippe Pozzo di Borgo and his French-Algerian caregiver, Abdel Sellou. The friendship between Philippe and Driss is a prime example of how friendship can transcend any social barriers. In his friendship with Driss, Philippe finds somebody who doesn't treat him with pity and encourages him to get out of his comfort zone. Driss reintroduces spontaneity and adventure back into Philippe's life. At Driss' end, Philippe offers stability and trust. He encourages Driss to find purpose in life.

6 'Gran Torino' (2008)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

Gran Torino is one of the most underrated Clint Eastwood movies. The movie stars Eastwood as Walt Kowalski, a Korean War veteran who harbors prejudice against East Asian people. Walt spends his day tending to his house and his car, a 1972 Ford Torino. One day, Thao, a teenage boy from a Hmong family living next door to Walt, is pressured by a gang to steal Walt's car. However, Thao is unsuccessful and is caught by Walt. Thao's mother makes him work for Walt for penance, and a bond quickly grows between Thao and Walt. However, this bond puts Thao and Walt at odds with the gang.

The friendship between Walt and Thao is one of the most unlikely on this list. However, it is one of the most impactful. Walt gradually gets rid of his prejudice the more time he spends with Thao and his family. In his bond with Thao, Walt finds purpose in mentoring him, living behind his bitterness and isolation. Thao also benefits from the friendship as he becomes more confident and assertive. The heartwarming bond between Walt and Thao makes Gran Torino one of Eastwood's most rewatchable movies.

5 'E.T. the Extra Terrestrial' (1982)

Directed by Steven Spielberg