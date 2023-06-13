Changes to movie endings are nothing new due to filmmaking's complex, collaborative nature. However, It's always a surprise to discover a much-loved movie almost had a different ending. Alternatively, to learn a mediocre film could have ended in a way that made it a thousand times better.

Redditor StMcAwesome posted on the r/movies sub (a global community of 31 million film buffs) asking, "What movies had an alternate ending that was better than the one that was used?" The top responses included horror films, sci-fi classics, musical comedies — and plenty of debate.

10 'Dawn of the Dead' (1978)

Image via United Film Distribution Company

In George A. Romero's Dawn of the Dead, a traffic reporter, two cops, and a pregnant woman flee from a zombie apocalypse. Only two, Peter and Fran, survive to the end — escaping to parts unknown in a helicopter. But the original screenplay has them both commit suicide at when confronted by the hopelessness of their situation — Peter by shooting himself and Fran through self-decapitation via the helicopter blades.

RELATED: Ranking of the Dead: George A. Romero's 6 Zombie Films, Ranked From Worst to Best

Romero decided to change the ending during production after realizing the film's tone was emerging as lighter and more upbeat than its predecessor, Night of the Living Dead (1968). Redditors debated the decision, with earhere commenting the original ending was "a lot better than them escaping in a helicopter to face a nightmare future."

9 'Army of Darkness' (1992)

Image via Universal

While it was ultimately used, it's too notable not to mention as a case of a film having a superior alternate ending. Department store clerk Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) is transported back to the Middle Ages, where he must fight deadites and charm, various lords and ladies. Toward the end, a Wise Man gives Ash sleeping drops which allow him to return to his own time. The film concludes with Ash back at his store telling the story (and making out) with a colleague while shooting an errant deadite.

Sam Raimi's original ending for Army of Darkness had Ash take one too many sleeping drops and wake up in a distant, post-apocalypse future. Universal Pictures rejected this because it was too bleak, which Redditors in the post mostly agreed with. DEFINITELY_NOT_PETE described the theatrical ending as "so much more fun than that bleak ass planet of the apes apocalypse."

8 '1408' (2007)

Image via Dimension Films

Mike (John Cusack) spends the night in the Dolphin Hotel's infamous room 1408 to prove it isn't haunted – only to quickly realize it is. The film's theatrical version ends with Mike setting fire to the room, escaping, and later listening to his dictaphone recordings with his wife, Lilly. They both hear the voice of Katie, their dead daughter.

RELATED: 7 Great Horror Movies Based on Short Stories by Stephen King

1408,based on a short story by Stephen King, actually has three alternate endings. First, only Mike and not Lily hear Katie's voice; second, Mike dies in the fire, and there is a funeral scene; and third, Mike dies in the fire, but there is no funeral. Redditors debated which ending was better, with girafa arguing, "counterpoint: theatrical was best."

7 'The Descent' (2005)

Image via Pathé

Six women on a spelunking weekend are trapped, lost, and pursued by cannibalistic sub-human cave dwellers known as crawlers. One by one, the women die, with only Sarah (Shauna Macdonald) reaching the surface and escaping.

In the original UK release of The Descent, Sarah's whole escape was a hallucination, and she is still stuck in the cave. She dies imagining her dead daughter Jessica is there, holding a birthday cake. Redditor old-dusty commented, "the American ending kept it from becoming a classic."

6 'Little Shop Of Horrors' (1986)

Image via The Geffen Company

Seymour (Rick Moranis) is a lowly florist worker in love with his beautiful colleague Audrey (Ellen Greene). When he discovers a strange exotic plant, Seymour gains fame and fortune, but at a cost — the plant (named Audrey II) is actually from another planet and lives on human blood. The film ends with Seymour finally defeating Audrey II and escaping with Audrey I to idyllic suburbia.

RELATED: 'The Little Shop of Horrors' and Other Great Horror Musical Movies

The original ending of Little Shop of Horrors, however, sees Audrey II eat Seymour, Audrey I and take over the whole world. Test audiences hated it, resulting in a happier ending being made. Redditors lamented the change, with Wubbledaddy commenting, "the 'everyone dies' ending is still a million times better than the happy ending the theatrical release has. "

5 'The Butterfly Effect' (2004)

Image via BenderSpink

Evan (Ashton Kutcher) discovers he can time travel to periods of traumatic memory loss he experienced as a child. He tries to improve the present by altering his behavior in the past — only to make matters exponentially worse for his friends, family, and himself. Evan finally makes the bittersweet decision to go back in the past and alienate his childhood friend and love, Kayleigh, and therefore save everyone's lives.

The Butterfly Effect director's cut by Eric Bress and J. Mackye Gruber has a much darker ending — Evan chooses to go back in time and commit suicide in his mother's womb by strangling himself with the umbilical cord. Redditor StMcAwesome said of the darker ending, "It seems goofy at first, but the actress who plays the mother is so good it turns around, and it's heartbreaking."

4 'The Abyss' (1989)

Image via 20th Century Studios

US Navy SEALs and a group of oil rig workers encounter underwater sentient beings, or "non-terrestrial intelligence (NTI)." Lt. Coffey (Michael Biehn) tries to attack the NTIs with a nuke. The oil rig's foreman, Bud (Ed Harris), stops Coffey and sacrifices himself to carry the nuke deep underwater. In gratitude, the NTIs assist Bud and save him and the rest of the stranded crew.

RELATED: With 'The Abyss,' James Cameron Laid the Groundwork for His Entire Career

The original ending of The Abyss was on a grander scale, with the nuke creating an escalation of conflict between the US and USSR. To make world leaders behave themselves, the NTIs create massive global tsunamis as a warning. The ending was cut to reduce running time, which Redditor PugnaciousPangolin commented "results in a theatrical cut where the build-up to the third act does not have a satisfying conclusion."

3 'Clue' (1985)

Six strangers are invited to dinner at an isolated mansion. Murderous mayhem ensues — but was the killer Miss Scarlet? Mrs Peacock? Or all of them? Clue, based on the board game, was unique in having three theatrical alternate endings that were released simultaneously.

Clue was neither a box office or a critical success, partly due to the perceived gimmicky nature of the alternate endings. It has since become a cult favorite. Redditor RumHamsRevenge commented, "Clue was the jam. Even went so far as to release the various endings throughout the world to keep the joke running".

2 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' (1991)

Image via TriStar Productions

The second installment of the Terminator franchise ends with Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) reflecting on an unknown future where the dangers of Skynet and the apocalypse might still happen. However, the original ending showed humanity successfully dodging Judgment Day, with an aged Sarah watching John and her granddaughter play in the park.

RELATED: 'T2' Works Because it Challenges Everything We Know About 'The Terminator'

Director James Cameron was pressured to change the ending to keep it more open for sequels. Redditor doc_55lk commented the alternative was better because it "shows that judgment day never happened, and all of humanity gets a happily ever after."

1 'I Am Legend' (2007)

Image via Warner Bros.

Robert (Will Smith) is a scientist struggling to survive in New York and find a cure for the global plague that has turned humans into "Darkseekers" — mutated albino vampires. The theatrical ending lets Robert find a cure and defeat an Alpha Darkseeker before escaping to a survivor camp. But the original ending makes him realize the Darkseeker only wants their mate back — whom Robert has been experimenting on. To them, he is the monster.

This ending, which is closer to that in the novel on which I Am Legend is based, was changed due to negative responses from test audiences. Redditor DredZedPrime described it as "the biggest disparity between a good alternate ending vs bad theatrical ending I've ever seen."

KEEP READING: 10 Movies With Alternate Endings in Different Countries