In the ever-evolving landscape of film marketing, big swings can result in big misses. But when an idea connects, it can spiral into unparalleled success; many of the most lucrative movies have benefited from these kinds of viral campaigns. Whether leveraging the power of the internet and social media or interactive experiences and good old-fashioned word of mouth, many films created buzz and anticipation like never before.

As the internet becomes increasingly saturated with content, film studios face the increasingly difficult challenge of cutting through the noise to capture audience attention. The current cluttered digital landscape demands more inventive and sophisticated marketing strategies. By blending creativity with technological advancement and looking at past success stories, studios can find new opportunities to engage viewers in novel ways. From cryptic teasers to immersive online worlds, these are the most refreshing and groundbreaking viral marketing campaigns in cinema.

10 Cloverfield (2008)

Directed by Matt Reeves

In 2008, the unexpected found-footage monster flick Cloverfield redefined the landscape of viral marketing with its mysterious and groundbreaking campaign. Directed by Matt Reeves and produced by J.J. Abrams, the film’s marketing strategy began with an untitled teaser trailer that, cryptically, did not reveal the film’s name, only the now infamous release date: 1-18-08. The teaser played before Transformers screenings, igniting widespread speculation and intrigue and leading to a flurry of online discussions and theories. The campaign expanded to include enigmatic puzzle-based websites and fake MySpace profiles for each of the movie’s characters, creating an immersive experience that drew audiences into the film’s universe long before its release.

The brilliance of Cloverfield's campaign lay in its ability to generate massive interest through minimal but tantalizing information. By leveraging the internet and social media, the marketing team crafted a sense of mystery and urgency, leading audiences to engage with the story before they had even seen the film. This innovative approach captivated potential viewers, demonstrating the power of viral marketing in the digital age. With just enough information, the audience did most of the heavy lifting, spinning theories and posting guesses on message boards, building the legend. Cloverfield’s marketing was a perfect blend of suspense and engagement, ensuring that audiences were invested in the movie even before knowing the exact plot.

9 Barbie (2023)

Directed by Greta Gerwig

The marketing campaign for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie in 2023 was a masterclass in leveraging brand nostalgia and contemporary pop culture. The campaign began with the release of visually striking character posters featuring the film's main cast and the debut of a vibrant teaser trailer that highlighted the film’s playful and satirical tone. Mattel’s iconic doll was reimagined for the modern era, with an all-star cast including Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, which piqued interest across various demographics. However, the catalyst for Barbie's eventual billion-dollar box-office draw can largely be attributed to its concurrent release with Universal's Oppenheimer, which had a large fan following thanks to the acclaim of its director, Christopher Nolan, and a similarly all-star cast.

By leaning into the counter-programming angle and encouraging audiences to attend both movies as a double feature, Barbie's strategy was quite effective, resulting in a marketing approach that appealed to both longtime fans and new audiences. Integrating elements of fashion, humor, social commentary, and the striking juxtaposition of its vivid color palate against the contrasting dreary tone and cinematography of Oppenheimer, Barbie's success skyrocketed. The campaign included a staggering number of brand deals, including collaborations with such diverse brands as Gap and Airbnb and even a tie-in HGTV renovation series themed around the Barbie Dreamhouse. By the time Barbie hit theaters, it was simply too big to fail.

8 Get Out (2017)

Directed by Jordan Peele

Jordan Peele’s directorial debut, Get Out, utilized a sharp and innovative marketing campaign that matched the film's social commentary. Highlighting Peele as the singular mind behind the film's creation, Blumhouse leveraged his previous popularity as one-half of the comedy duo Key & Peele. Leaning into Peele's dramatic change of genre, the trailers emphasized the film’s unique blend of horror and social criticism.

The success of Get Out's campaign can largely be attributed to its ability to spark conversations about race relations in America, themes that resonated deeply with audiences. By addressing relevant social issues through an all-out genre film, the marketing tapped into a wider cultural dialogue, making the movie not just a piece of entertainment but a significant cultural event that found its way into conversations online and in person. Although not entirely a product of the marketing campaign so much as the film itself, the effect of word-of-mouth marketing cannot be underestimated, as this approach not only drew viewers to theaters but also fostered a lasting impact. Get Out's ability to intertwine entertainment with social commentary set a new benchmark for how films could be marketed in an engaging and thought-provoking manner.

7 Toy Story 3 (2010)

Directed by Lee Unkrich

Released in 2010, Toy Story 3 harnessed the power of nostalgia and emotional connection in its marketing campaign, engaging with the same in-universe media that drove films like Cloverfield to unexpected success. Disney and Pixar appealed not only to young audiences but also to adults who had grown up with the franchise. The campaign included heartwarming trailers and TV spots that highlighted the return of beloved characters while hinting at the film’s deeper emotional themes.

A significant part of the strategy involved the production of tie-in toys to help promote the film. Among the media produced for the film's marketing campaign was a fake commercial for Lots-O'-Huggin Bear, which was shot and edited to appear vintage, complete with VHS visual noise and audio distortion. The overall campaign was a foolproof effort to create a sense of continuity and emotional depth with audiences, resonating with multiple generations and ensuring a broad appeal.

6 Deadpool (2016)

Directed by Tim Miller

2016's Deadpool revolutionized movie marketing with its irreverent and humorous approach. Much like Deadpool often breaks the fourth wall, the campaign engaged audiences with a series of unconventional and highly entertaining promotional materials. These included viral videos, satirical posters, and even faux public service announcements. Notably, Ryan Reynolds’ enthusiastic involvement was a driving force in the campaign, appearing in character across various media platforms and creating a seamless blend of character and actor that blurred the lines between fiction and reality.

Deadpool rocked the boat with a marketing campaign that fully embraced its central character’s unique personality and the movie's pointedly unserious tone. By leaning into the aspects that made the character so popular in the first place, the campaign appealed to both hardcore comic book fans and general audiences looking for something fresh and funny. This bold, self-aware strategy not only generated significant buzz but also set the film apart from other superhero movies, ensuring its standout success.

5 The Matrix (1999)

Directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski

The Matrix, directed by the Wachowski sisters and released in 1999, was an early pioneer in the use of internet marketing. The marketing campaign capitalized on the early days of the internet to create an aura of mystery and intellectual curiosity that was cohesive with the film's central messaging. The iconic question “What is the Matrix?” drove the campaign, appearing at the end of the film's first teaser trailer and inviting audiences to explore the film’s complex narrative and groundbreaking visual effects. The official website, "www.whatisthematrix.com," featured cryptic messages and intricate puzzles that encouraged fans to delve deeper into the film’s philosophical themes.

The marketing campaign for The Matrix was ahead of its time, utilizing the internet to its fullest potential. This strategy not only piqued curiosity but also created a community of fans who were eager to uncover the film’s secrets. The blend of cutting-edge technology and philosophical questions resonated with tech-savvy audiences, setting a standard for sci-fi movie promotions. By utilizing a promotional strategy that was in direct conversation with the film's themes of technology and the online world, the campaign successfully contributed to The Matrix's status as a genre-defining classic.

4 Paranormal Activity (2009)

Directed by Oren Peli

Paranormal Activity was monumental, not least of all for its incredibly small budget of $15,000 and subsequent big-time box-office win. A found-footage independent horror film released in 2009, Paranormal Activity became a cultural phenomenon thanks to its innovative grassroots marketing campaign. The film’s promotion relied heavily on word-of-mouth and audience demand, starting with limited college-town screenings. As word of the film spread, director Oren Peli held online petitions allowing fans to request a screening, directly involving them in the film’s success.

As its influence snowballed, Paranormal Activity began showing trailers that featured night-vision footage of audience members watching the film. Their terrified reactions led to further interest in the film, and ultimately, Paramount Pictures acquired the movie for a wider release. By focusing on audience engagement and creating a participatory experience, the marketing team generated significant buzz and anticipation. To this day, Paranormal Activity remains arguably the most profitable film of all time, based on its meager investment and enormous returns of nearly $200 million worldwide.

3 Psycho (1960)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Aldred Hitchcock’s Psycho is often credited with pioneering modern film marketing techniques. Released in 1960, the campaign was notable for Hitchcock’s insistence that no one be admitted to the theater after the film had started. Previously, movie theaters would show films on a loop, repeating it ad nauseam from open to close. Hitchcock knew this method of showing films would inevitably ruin Psycho's plot-twist-driven narrative. By not allowing movie patrons into the theater once the showtime had passed, Psycho created a sense of exclusivity and heightened anticipation. The promotional materials emphasized this policy, and Hitchcock himself appeared in trailers and advertisements, urging audiences to keep the film's story a secret.

The marketing campaign for Psycho was revolutionary in its use of strict audience control and mystery to build suspense. It fundamentally changed the manner in which films are shown in theaters, and by dictating how the film was to be viewed, Hitchcock created an event-like atmosphere that made seeing Psycho a unique and memorable experience. This strategy not only increased the film’s intrigue and allure but also highlighted the director’s brand, making Hitchcock a central figure in the film’s promotion. The success of this campaign showed how clever marketing tactics could enhance the cinematic experience.

2 The Dark Knight (2008)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan’s 2008 superhero movie The Dark Knight featured one of the most elaborate and engaging viral marketing campaigns ever. Uniquely, the campaign was designed not by a marketing firm but by an alternate reality game development company called 42 Entertainment. The campaign, often employing the Joker's signature phrase "Why So Serious?", involved an intricate web of interactive websites, scavenger hunts, and real-world events. Fans were invited to participate in Joker-themed activities, such as locating hidden clues in major cities, thus creating much user-generated content and buzz.

The Clown Prince of Crime himself served as an enigmatic central figure in the campaign, playing the part of an obscured puppet master, pulling strings from the shadows. The Dark Knight's campaign resulted in a deep engagement with fans, who were treated as active participants in the film’s narrative universe. By prioritizing fan experiences and allowing fan-oriented events to serve as catalysts for important promo material reveals (such as the bank-heist prologue, which was viewable by the public prior to the film's official release date), the immersive marketing campaign effectively built an unparalleled level of anticipation for the film.

1 The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Directed by: Eduardo Sánchez, Daniel Myrick

The Blair Witch Project, a 1999 found-footage horror film, is arguably the most iconic example of a viral marketing campaign in film history. The campaign utilized the internet to craft a narrative that blurred the lines between fiction and reality to the point where moviegoers were unable to tell if the events depicted in the small-budget indie film were real or not. Filmmakers Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez created a website that featured fake police reports, newspaper clippings, evidence photographs, historian interviews and journal pages, presenting the upcoming film as if it was a documentary about real events. This innovative approach generated massive online buzz and convinced many viewers that the story was true, leading to widespread curiosity and a strong desire to see the film.

Not only were the early trailers emblazoned with messaging that suggested a true narrative, but the principal cast of The Blair Witch Project were listed as "missing, presumed dead" on their IMDb pages, contributing to the rapidly spreading rumor that the "real-life people" seen in the film were missing or deceased. The dense myth surrounding the Blair Witch was carefully constructed, and by leveraging the early internet’s potential for spreading information like wildfire, the campaign created an unparalleled sense of authenticity. This groundbreaking approach not only made The Blair Witch Project a box office success but also demonstrated the power of viral marketing to create a cultural phenomenon that would be the gold standard for years to come.

