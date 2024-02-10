Characterized by the act of peering into and spying on other people navigating their private lives, voyeurism is quite a well-known term these days, especially as reality shows rise in popularity. If we think about it, film viewing has been a voyeuristic act from the beginning of times — after all, it's the spectators' job to sit still and take pleasure in watching the lives of others, even if fictional.

But what are the best films that explore this theme? For this list, we're looking back at the essential films about surveillance (spoiler alert: not exclusively in the erotic sense of the word) that have left a strong imprint on cinema — from Blow Out to Psycho, these are the best movies about voyeurism.

10 'Blow Out' (1981)

Director: Brian De Palma

Image via Filmways Pictures

When it comes to well-crafted thrillers, Brian De Palma is a filmmaker who immediately comes to mind. His film Blow Out follows a movie sound effects technician (John Travolta), who unintentionally records audio evidence of a car accident that proves to be the assassination of an aspiring future president. As expected, Terry finds himself in danger.

Featuring Travolta in one of his best performances, Palma's neo-noir mystery thriller is based on the 1966 film Blowup by Michelangelo Antonioni and is now regarded as one of the best psychological thrillers of all time. Shedding light on the struggles against an unjust system while also depicting obsession and paranoia, Blow Out is a stylish and overall solid effort from the auteur filmmaker. The Alfred Hitchcock influences are clear in Palma's work, which is perhaps why it makes for such a great voyeuristic film.

Watch on Hoopla

9 'Following' (1998)

Director: Christopher Nolan

Image via Momentum Pictures

Christopher Nolan's directorial debut (which he also wrote and produced) hit the screens in 1998. Following is an independent neo-noir crime thriller that chronicles the life of a struggling young man (JeremyTheobald) who pursues strangers around the streets of London. However, he ends up getting involved in a criminal world when he fails to keep his distance.

Like Memento, this provocative Nolan film was very low-budget. As the filmmaker's first film, it was intended to be as inexpensive as possible, with Nolan using available light instead of expensive equipment for filming. Featuring a very intriguing voyeuristic plot at its heart, the unconventional Following questions morals and identity, providing audiences with a thought-provoking time in front of the screen. Additionally, it arguably built the foundation of Nolan's filmography.

Following Release Date April 2, 1999 Cast Jeremy Theobald , Alex Haw , Lucy Russell , John Nolan , Dick Bradsell , Gillian El-Kadi Runtime 69

Watch on MUBI

8 'Being John Malkovich' (1999)

Director: Spike Jonze

Image via Focus Features

Fit for anyone who enjoys surrealist and absurdist cinema, Spike Jonze's R-rated comedy centers around a jobless young man in New York City, played by John Cusack, who attempts a temporary job as a file clerk. While at work, he discovers a portal into the mind of renowned actor John Malkovich.

Being John Malkovich is definitely not for everyone. However, those who enjoy off-beat comedies will probably love it, if not only for the way Jonze's voyeuristic picture highlights the unhealthy obsession with celebrity culture, as well as themes of identity, reality, and the quest for meaning and fulfillment in life, especially as a young person. All in all, it is a highly inventive, original film that received acclaim for its writing and direction (understandably so).

Rent on Apple TV

7 'Peeping Tom' (1960)

Director: Michael Powell

Image via Anglo-Amalgamated Film Distributors

Those fascinated by the human mind's behavior may find themselves drawn to Peeping Tom, which takes audiences inside the mind of a killer portrayed by Carl Boehm. Mark Lewis is an introverted loner who works at a film studio during the day and takes pictures of women at night. His next project? A documentary on fear that involves recording the reactions of victims as he murders them.

Michael Powell's Peeping Tom is an inherently voyeuristic movie, as its plot literally centers around Tom's obsession with watching and recording others. Furthermore, the granddaddy of found footage horror blends horror, mystery, and thriller with compelling results while making observations about class and gender. All these years later, Peeping Tom has attracted a cult following and remains an intriguing character study that younger audiences of all ages will likely enjoy.

Watch on Tubi

6 'Blue Velvet' (1986)

Director: David Lynch

Image via the De Laurentiis Entertainment Group

Named after the 1951 song of the same name, Blue Velvet's peculiar, fever-dream-like story revolves around a college student (Kyle MacLachlan) who attempts to uncover a mystery surrounding a severed ear in an abandoned field. When he discovers that a lounge singer (Isabella Rossellini) may be involved in the case, he finds himself becoming slowly obsessed with her twisted world.

It's not for no reason that the neo-noir mystery thriller earned David Lynch his second Academy Award nomination for Best Director — Lynch's movie is considered one of the best mystery movies ever made (and one of the greatest films of all time, according to Sight & Sound). At its core, Blue Velvet is a warning to the curious souls who reach out for the underworld of perversion, offering a voyeuristic narrative centering around corruption and evil.

Watch on Hoopla

5 'Three Colors: Red' (1994)

Director: Krzysztof Kieślowski

Image via Rialto Film

With a flawless 100% score based on 61 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, Krzysztof Kieślowski's final installment in the Three Colors trilogy is arguably the superior film in the franchise. This complex story sees a part-time model, played by Iréne Jacob, who meets a retired judge (Jean-Louis Trintignant) who lives in her neighborhood after accidentally injuring his dog. Although at first outraged, Valentine strikes an unlikely bond with the man after discovering that he listens to his neighbors' phone conversations.

Like the color it represents, the voyeuristic Red is striking and profound, making for a vibrant movie about human connection, interpersonal communication, and fraternity through its compelling storyline and masterful acting. Nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Director, Red is beautifully shot with a bold visual style and is certain not to leave anyone indifferent.

Watch on Criterion

4 'The Conversation' (1974)

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Image via Paramount Pictures

Set during the Watergate Era, The Conversation is a peak Francis Ford Coppola surveillance thriller revolving around a surveillance expert (Gene Hackman) who is hired to track a young couple, played by Frederic Forrest and Cindy Williams. After managing to record a conversation between them, Caul becomes obsessed with the tape and attempts to determine whether the couple is in danger.

Coppola's 1974 Palme d'Or-winning, Oscar-nominated psychological thriller is an engaging, paranoia-infused meditation on the ethics of voyeurism and surveillance, questioning morality and tackling the subjects of loneliness and solitude. Given how universal the themes it features are, the expertly crafted The Conversation is a tense, timeless, and arresting movie that stands among the best of the 1970s.

The Conversation Release Date April 7, 1974 Cast Gene Hackman , John Cazale , Allen Garfield , Frederic Forrest , Cindy Williams , Michael Higgins Runtime 113

Watch on Netflix

3 'The Truman Show' (1998)

Director: Peter Weir

Image via Paramount Pictures

Jim Carrey brings to life one of his most memorable roles in Peter Weir's comedy-drama The Truman Show, which centers around a young man whose entire life is broadcast without his knowledge. What's more? Everyone he thinks he knows, including his wife (Laura Linney) and his best friend (Noah Emmerich), are actually actors paid to be part of his life.

The Truman Show tackles the concept of voyeurism in a much broader and more straightforward way than other entries on this list, as its narrative is essentially about people watching a random man, whom audiences have come to know and love, throughout its entirety. Although it also deals with other themes, its message on media consumption is a very poignant one — Weir's movie accurately depicts public entertainment consumption, highlighting how we consume real people's lives.

Watch on DirecTV

2 'Rear Window' (1954)

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Image via Paramount Pictures

​​​​​​​After all this time, not having at least heard about Hitchcock's mystery thriller Rear Window is a crime (no pun intended). Based on Cornell Woolrich's 1942 short story It Had to Be Murder, this four-time Academy Award-nominated feature stars James Stewart as a newspaper photographer with a broken leg who observes his neighbors through his window. One day, when he witnesses what he believes to be a murder, he attempts to solve it himself.

Rear Window is among the best and perhaps most elegant features by the filmmaker (despite the themes it tackles). Filled with tension, mystery, and humor, Hitchcock's clever, voyeuristic social commentary thriller highlights human isolation, particularly in an urban setting, and is ultimately a must-see for film enthusiasts. The way Rear Window perfectly builds suspense throughout keeps audiences invested.

Rear Window Release Date September 1, 1954 Cast James Stewart , Grace Kelly , Wendell Corey , Thelma Ritter , Raymond Burr Runtime 112 minutes

Watch on Criterion

1 'Psycho' (1960)

​​​​​​​Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Image via Paramount Pictures

Like Rear Window, Psycho deserves a spot on this list, as the theme of voyeurism is very present in this horror classic. In the film, a secretary (Janet Leight) robs $40,000 from her employer's client and goes on the run. Things get sinister when she checks into a remote motel run by a young man (Anthony Perkins) who is under the control of his mother.

Regarded as one of the most influential films of all time — especially in horror, as it has been considered to be one of the earlier examples of the slasher genre — the disturbing 1960 feature is nothing short of incredible; like other Hitchcock movies, it does a fantastic job of delving into themes of identity and duality. However, Psycho predominantly resorts to voyeurism to create tension and effectively tell its twisted story.

Psycho Release Date June 22, 1960 Cast Anthony Perkins , Vera Miles , John Gavin , Martin Balsam , John McIntire , Simon Oakland Runtime 109

Watch on TCM

NEXT: The 10 Best Movies About Broken Marriages, Ranked