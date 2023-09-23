When it comes to major Hollywood movies, there are few things which comes close to being as appealing as a great ensemble cast. Seeing some of the biggest movie stars share the screen doesn’t just reassure audiences that they are set to see some incredible performances, but also offers encouragement that the film itself should be an outstanding spectacle as well, however that isn’t necessarily always the case.

Redditors on r/AskReddit were questioned which movies they believe wasted their potential after amassing incredible casts jam-packed with Hollywood A-listers. From underwhelming Oscar bait to blockbusters which missed their mark, these films were what the community put forward.

10 'The Dead Don’t Die' (2019)

A bone-dry satirical zombie movie which stretched its comedic tastes towards absurdity, The Dead Don’t Die saw indie filmmaking veteran Jim Jarmusch embracing his unique style in totality. It follows the police in a small town who struggle to conjure up an adequate response to a zombie outbreak.

With Bill Murray, Adam Driver, and Chloe Sevigny starred as the town’s police officers while Steve Buscemi, Selena Gomez, Austin Butler, Tilda Swinton, Tom Waits and Iggy Pop all appeared as well. trying2Bkinder highlighted the film’s extraordinary cast then said they “expected the film to be more than just ‘people who hate zombie movies are fucking morons lol’.”

9 'The Monuments Men' (2014)

Directed by George Clooney, The Monuments Men may not have quite achieved its potential, but it still worked as an intriguing, biographical war movie which followed a platoon assigned with infiltrating homes in Nazi Germany to retrieve artistic works and return them to their owners. The reason why it was considered to be underwhelming though was because of its unbelievable cast.

Clooney himself starred in the film alongside Matt Damon, Bill Murray, Cate Blanchett, John Goodman, Jean Dujardin, Hugh Bonneville and Bob Balaban. While there was some discussion in response to trendypeach’s nomination of the film, consensus was that while it wasn’t terrible, it probably didn’t become what it could have been with its cast.

8 'American Hustle' (2013)

Armed with an all-star cast, American Hustle was one of 2013’s hottest films as it followed a con artist duo who are exploited by a rogue FBI agent to participate in an undercover operation against the Mayor of New Jersey. With its political thrills and a knack for black comedy, it was nominated for 10 Academy Awards and became a major hit largely thanks to its compelling cast.

It is fascinating though how quickly and completely the film faded out of the public consciousness though. In response to it being mentioned as a film which wasted its star-studded cast, Cakebeforedeath said “American Hustle is one of those “well that was pleasant, now to never think about this movie again” experiences.”

7 'Eternals' (2021)

As a landmark film within the context of the MCU which was introducing a litany of new heroes to the cinematic universe, Eternals was promoted as being one of the major films of the franchise’s fourth phase. While there were a number of contributing factors for its underwhelming performance, the fact is with its exciting cast it should have been a much bigger hit.

With such names as Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Kit Harrington, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan, and Bill Skarsgård involved, its mixed reviews and poor audience response was alarming. While Redditors were somewhat divided on the film, slick_pick expressed how forgettable the film was which encouraged other Redditors to also highlight how little relevance it has had in the MCU since.

6 'All the King’s Men' (2006)

Based on the Pulitzer Prize winning novel of the same name from 1946 – which was adapted into an Academy Award-winning film in 1949 – All the King’s Men had lofty ambitions when released in 2006. The political drama aspired to be a major awards season picture, and probably should have been with the star power of Sean Penn, Jude Law, Kate Winslet, Anthony Hopkins, James Gandolfini, Patricia Clarkson and Mark Ruffalo all attached.

However, the remake became a box office disaster, was critically bombarded, and failed to pull a single nomination at the Oscars. redblackyellowjinx listed the illustrious cast before asking Redditors if they could name the film, following up with “that fact that most of you haven’t heard of it shows how epic a waste it was.”

5 The DCEU (All Movies)

Not only has the DCEU boasted some great names, but it has featured some inspired casting decisions as well with Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie, Jason Momoa, and even a criminally underused Joe Manganiello all perfect for their roles. Sadly, that hasn’t translated to on-screen brilliance, with the stammering franchise marred by inconsistent quality throughout its run.

That was definitely the sentiment of blacksad1 who labeled the entire saga as a waste of talent, commenting “I really can’t believe how bad WB fumbled that whole franchise.” Here’s hoping that under the new management of James Gunn, the DCEU can finally find form as a major blockbuster saga.

4 'The Matrix Reloaded' (2003)

With their complaints directed at the fact that “there were werewolves in The Matrix [Revolutions] but we never saw a werewolf fight”, TheRealSpanktacular may have missed the point of the question somewhat, but the Redditor does touch on a fascinating franchise to look at in regard to wasted potential. The Matrix was such a revolutionary hit that it instantly created a vast story world that fans were eager to explore.

The Wachowskis were happy to oblige them as well, not only through multiple sequels but through The Animatrix and comic books and video games as well. The Matrix Reloadedactually wasn’t woeful, but the following two live-action sequels weren’t so well received despite the main cast staying largely intact and the story world being rich with wondrous possibilities to explore.

3 'Cats' (2019)

The infamy of Cats seemed to be a running joke right up until its release when fans learned how disastrous the film actually was. Based on Andrew Lloyd Webber’s stage musical of the same name, the film featured an ensemble cast which included Dame Judi Dench, Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Sir Ian McKellen, Jennifer Hudson, Rebel Wilson, and James Corden among other noteworthy stars.

The film attracted the wrong kind of attention from the earliest stages of its marketing campaign, and Reddit viewed it in much the same way. The only retort against it being a film which wasted its impressive cast and potential came from ToxicToothpaste who commented “There wasn’t any potential there. The film was dead on arrival and it only got worse.”

2 'Movie 43' (2013)

The basic idea behind Movie 43 was actually quite brilliant. Casting an obscene amount of Hollywood A-listers to have cameo appearances in a winding narrative comprised of loosely entwined comedy sketches could have made for a true comedic masterpiece. Movie 43 however, wasn't received in quite that manner.

In addition to its spectacular cast, it also featured a great many comedy directors who each oversaw the production of different shorts within the film, with Elizabeth Banks, James Gunn, and Bob Odenkirk all involved. Interestingly, Reddit was quite divided on Emergency-Charity-57’s claim of it not meeting its potential, with Dayofsloths responding “people love to hate it, but it’s an amazing achievement. Even if you don’t find it funny… you still have to appreciate how fucking nuts it is.”

1 'Amsterdam' (2022)

Another film from David O. Russel, Amsterdam was a highly anticipated historic crime-comedy which fell surprisingly flat upon release. Following three unlikely army friends who become suspects in a murder they witness, it documents how the unfortunate trio inadvertently uncover a fascist plot in the heart of America.

Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington were the three leads, but the film also featured Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Taylor Swift, and Robert De Niro among several others. Reflecting on the cast, BaconOnMySide said “How was this film mid or bad… I don’t know but it was in my opinion.”

