Many people find traveling and exploring new places exciting. However, long and tedious flights can make the journey quite dull. Therefore, passengers tend to seek various entertainment options to help pass the time. With that said, we can all agree that movies are an excellent way to keep boredom away while on flights. But which films are the most suitable to watch while up in the air?

Whether a feature takes place in the sky or is so entertaining that it is guaranteed to make time fly, there are a plethora of movies to choose from while at the airport. Without further ado, prepare to fasten your belts: from The Wind Rises to Top Gun: Maverick, these are the 10 best movies to watch on an airplane, according to Letterboxd users.

10 'The Wind Rises' (2013)

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Image via Toho

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki, the founder of the incomparable animation film company, the Japanese The Wind Rises is among the most touching Studio Ghibli movies due to the themes it tackles. The fictionalized biography provides audiences with a look at the life of Jiro Horikoshi, voiced by Hideaki Anno, and depicts his journey as an aspiring plane designer who ends up creating the A-6M World War II fighter plane.

Despite being a slightly controversial film when it premiered — mostly given how most Studio Ghibli films are usually anti-war and this conflicted with the studio's stance — The Wind Rises is a top-notch animation feature about planes that can certainly be enjoyed while in one. As expected, Miyazaki's Oscar-nominated film is beautifully animated, with a moving plot that keeps audiences invested.

Watch on Max

9 'Inception' (2010)

Director: Christopher Nolan

Image via Warner Bros.

Although Christopher Nolan has an extensive catalog of undeniably memorable films, the complex Inception takes place among his most career-defining. The 2010 feature is not as hard to understand as some people say it is. Still, its plot is far from simplistic — it stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a thief able to enter people's dreams and steal their secrets from their subconscious. Things get more complicated, however, when he is offered a seemingly impossible task: to plant an idea in someone's mind.

The fourth-highest-grossing film of 2010 (earning over $837 million worldwide), Nolan's film was an undeniable success, standing tall among the best sci-fi films of the decade. Considering how some poignant scenes were filmed on a plane, it makes sense how Letterboxd users would think this is a great pick to watch during a flight. Moreover, Inception's trippy plot will make anyone's voyage more enjoyable.

Watch on Peacock

8 'Planes, Trains, and Automobiles' (1987)

Director: John Hughes

Image via Paramount Pictures

While most popular John Hughes films are teen comedies (at least until Planes, Trains and Automobiles was released, anyway), this 1987 movie proved that the filmmaker surely knew how to make more mature pictures. The plot centers around Steve Martin's Neal Page, whose flight is rerouted to a distant city when he attempts to get home to spend Thanksgiving with his family. Sharing a household with John Candy's talkative Del Griffith, the two are forced to overcome holiday travel to reach their final destinations.

Praised for branching the filmmaker out of the genre he was most comfortable in, Planes, Trains and Automobiles is an engaging, sharply written, and at times even hilarious film elevated by great performances by comedic geniuses Candy and Martin. On top of being the ideal Thanksgiving watch for obvious reasons, Hughes' movie is arguably even more suitable to watch during a flight, at least according to the majority of Letterboxd users.

Watch on DirecTV

7 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)

Directors: Rodney Rothman, Peter Ramsey, Bob Persichetti

Image via Sony

With so much praise for the beautifully stylized animated films of Spider-Man, it is unlikely for readers not to have at least heard of Into the Spider-Verse and Across the Spider-Verse at this point. The first installment in the franchise introduces audiences to Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) as he becomes the Spider-Man of his universe and teams up with five spider-powered individuals to stop a massive threat.

Directed by Rodney Rothman, Peter Ramsey, and Bob Persichetti, this visually striking film feels like a comic book coming to life. Like its precursor, the critically acclaimed Into the Spider-Verse is the perfect superhero animation movie, winning Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards. Furthermore, it features likable characters and an engaging plot, with tons of action-packed air stunt scenes guaranteed to improve viewers' sky trips.

Watch on FXNOW

6 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' (2010)

Director: Edgar Wright

Image via Universal Pictures

Thanks to its innovative plot that combines romance, fantasy, comedy, and action, the genre-bending Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is easily one of the best romantic comedies of the 2010s. Starring Michael Cera in the lead role, the film follows a bass guitarist whose world is rocked when an Amazon delivery girl (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) skates into his heart. The only drawback? An army of ex-boyfriends who will stop at nothing to eradicate him from her list of suitors.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World has garnered a cult following ever since it premiered, and it is not difficult to see why. Despite not doing so well at the box office, this highly entertaining Edgar Wright movie is a fantastic, peculiar effort that ended up being one of the best comic book adaptations of all time. It is the perfect feel-good movie to watch just about anywhere, including airplanes.

Watch on Amazon Prime

5 'Porco Rosso' (1992)

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Image via Toho

Porco Rosso is yet another plane-related Studio Ghibli tale that deserves viewers' attention. The movie centers around a World War I flying ace named Marco Pagott (voiced by Shûichirô Moriyama) who turns from a man into a pig after his comrades die in battle. Known as Porco Rosso, he carries on fighting air pirates while also finding a romance of his own on the ground.

According to movie enjoyers on Letterboxd, Miyazaki's entrancing tale of perseverance is among the best films to watch during a flight. It sheds light on themes of war, identity, and social norms, being one of the company's most political (if not the most political) films. Furthermore, Porco Rosso features one of the most memorable Studio Ghibli quotes: "I'd rather be a pig than a fascist."

Watch on Max

4 'Top Gun' (1986)

Director: Tony Scott

Image via Paramount Pictures

Following a hotshot fighter pilot (Tom Cruise) who is sent to the Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons as he adjusts to his surroundings with a reckless and cocky attitude (and falls head over heels for his beautiful flight instructor (Kelly McGillies), Tony Scott's action adventure Top Gun is the obvious answer when it comes to recommendations for films to watch on airplanes.

Although the franchise's first installment is the superior film out of the two, there is no denying that Scott's film — also critically acclaimed visual-wise — has gathered the attention of many, especially when it was released, enduring an iconic, highly beloved movie today. Additionally, Top Gun was a huge commercial success thanks to its entertaining premise and great acting.

Watch on Paramount+

3 'Crazy Rich Asians' (2018)

Director: Jon M. Chu

Image via Warner Bros.

A well-crafted rom-com through and through with amazing Asian leads (and representation), Crazy Rich Asians is based on the satirical bestseller of the same name by Kevin Kwan and follows New Yorker Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) as she heads to Singapore to meet her boyfriend's (Henry Golding) eccentric family.

John M. Chu's visual feast, which provides a refreshing storyline that highlights the extravagant lifestyles of this fictional Asian elite, is nothing short of brilliant. Although the film does not represent Asians everywhere, it tackles social classes, tradition, and Asian family values intriguingly, making for a thoughtful, though also humorous watch. Given Crazy Rich Asians' narrative about traveling, it is a suitable watch for airplane movie sessions, according to Letterboxd.

Watch on Hulu

2 'Knives Out' (2019)

Director: Rian Johnson

Image via Lionsgate Films

Thanks to its gripping narrative, Rian Johnson's murder mystery is among the best of recent times. Daniel Craig puts on his most convincing Southern accent as detective Benoit Blanc, who is in charge of investigating the death of the patriarch (the late Christopher Plummer) of an eccentric family. Ana de Armas delivers one of her best performances as Marta Cabrera, who worked as the patriarch's personal caretaker.

Conceived to modernize the iconic whodunits of the 20th century, John's Knives Out is an incredible movie in its entirety, delivering an edge-of-your-seat premise that provides food for audiences' thoughts. It is noted for its socio-political commentary and "eat the rich" plot that highlights the political administration's attitudes towards immigrants and meditates on white privilege. Knives Out is an all-around incredible movie, so it makes sense that people would want to cozy up on a plane while watching it.

Watch on Apple TV

1 'Top Gun: Maverick' (2022)

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Image via Paramount Pictures

If Top Gun made it to the list, it only makes sense that its sequel also earned a spot among the best films to watch on planes. Featuring a thirty-year time jump, Maverick follows the titular character as he confronts his deepest fears by leading TOP GUN's elite — including Lt. Bradley Bradshaw, played by Miles Teller, the son of his late friend — graduates on a poignant mission.

Top Gun: Maverick captures the end of an era and provides viewers with the nostalgic feeling of the first film but expands its universe with fantastic results. Furthermore, it features major technical improvements in every area, earning six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Sound. Fueled by adrenaline and action-packed scenes, Top Gun: Maverick is guaranteed to keep audiences' eyes glued to their screens during their flights.

Watch on Amazon Prime

NEXT: The 10 Best Vacation Movies, According to Letterboxd