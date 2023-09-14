Bottoms is the latest R-rated teen sex comedy directed by Emma Seligman and starring Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri. The film follows PJ and Josie, two unpopular teens who in an attempt to lose their virginities and hook up with cheerleaders, decide to start a fight club at their school, where students beat each other up in the name of self-defense. While their plans initially seem to go over well, as they soon become popular figures in their school, they find themselves in hot water as their continued lies spiral out of control, as well as attention is taken away from the school's football team.

It's been a while since theaters have seen a great R-rated teen comedy such as Bottoms, especially one that is filled to the brim with love for the genre and its conventions as a whole. Whether it's a classic of the genre or a modern comedy with similar comedic stylings, there is no shortage of great comedies for those who are a fan of the signature in-your-face style of Bottoms.

10 'Shiva Baby' (2020)

Image via Utopia

The previous film collaboration between Seligman and Sennott, Shiva Baby sees college student Danielle attending a family shiva, where just about everything that can go wrong does go wrong. At the shiva, she is constantly accosted by her relatives, outshined and overshadowed by her more successful ex-girlfriend, and even has an unexpected face-to-face with her sugar daddy and his family.

RELATED: The 10 Best 'Bottoms' Characters Ranked by Likability

While definitely a different style of comedy than Seligman and Sennott's work in Bottoms, Shiva Baby is still stock full of great comedic chaos and tension, proving the comedic strengths the duo had from the beginning. Even with the film following a much more dramatic and grounded style of comedy, Seligman's signature comedic writing style and Sennott's spectacular comedic acting ability are both on full display in this short yet highly memorable experience.

9 'Do Revenge' (2022)

Do Revenge follows the story of Drea, the once queen bee at her private high school who was recently dethroned after an intimate video of her was leaked online by her boyfriend. Now at the bottom of her school's pecking order, Drea finds herself teaming up with another social outcast, Eleanor, and the two team up to get revenge on the people who destroyed each other's social lives.

Much like Bottoms, Do Revenge is a modern, satirical take, on the classic high school teen movies of old, yet what makes Do Revenge stand out is its implementation and evolution of these characters and themes in a modern-day setting. The usage of social media, the internet, and modern philosophies, while still sticking to the cut-throat mean-spirited nature of high school, makes for a highly engaging and fulfilling watch.

8 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' (2022)

Image Via A24

Bodies Bodies Bodies follows a group of 20-something friends who find themselves stuck at a remote mansion in the middle of a hurricane. After a spooky party game goes wrong and a dead body is found, the entire friend group is quick to accuse one another as they attempt to find the killer hidden among them.

Bodies Bodies Bodies takes a classic horror whodunnit story and adds its flair of hilarious modern-day comedy and satire to make one of the most original whodunnits in recent memory. The film also features a top-notch supporting performance from Sennott, who shows off her acting chops in a character very similar to that of her character in Bottoms. Even if you aren't a fan of horror movies, there are a lot of genuine hilarious moments and payoffs that make Bodies Bodies Bodies worth your time.

7 'Joy Ride' (2023)

Image via Lionsgate

Joy Ride follows the story of four Asian-American friends who decide to follow their childhood dreams and travel through Asia to search for one of their birth mothers. They encounter several massive hurdles on their trip, however, as their experience soon becomes one that tests the limit of their friendship.

RELATED: The 15 Best R-Rated Comedies of the 21st Century, Ranked

Joy Ride was one of the other major R-rated comedies to get released in 2023 alongside Bottoms, and similarly to Bottoms, follows a female-led group in a series of raunchy and extravagant adventures. It also similarly follows themes of long-lasting friendships and bonding, and while it may lean harder into its familial themes than comedy by the end, the film still features a lot of great, provocative R-rated comedic moments.

6 'Booksmart' (2019)

Image via Annapurna Pictures

Booksmart follows the story of two academic superstars Molly and Amy, who despite being on the verge of graduation, feel as though they've wasted their high school years and haven't lived to the fullest. Now on the night before their graduation, and determined to prove to their peers that they have what it takes, the girls set out on a night of pure chaos as they attempt to cram in 4 years of high school fun into one night.

Similar to Bottoms, Booksmart takes a lot of cues from the classic teen movies of old, yet adds its own modernistic, LGBTQ+ spin on things to make it fresh and exciting for a new audience. Bottoms and Booksmart also both take a lot of inspiration from the classic raunchy teen movies early 2000s, paralleling the themes and strengths of classics such as Superbad and American Pie.

5 'But I'm a Cheerleader' (1999)

Image via Lionsgate Films

But I'm a Cheerleader follows the story of Megan, an all-American girl and cheerleader with a boyfriend whom she cares about, yet unlike other girls, she doesn't enjoy getting intimate with her special someone. This on top of other concerns has Megan's parents worry about her being a lesbian, so they send her off to a "sexual redirection" school where she will, along with similar peers, learn how to be straight.

Similarly to Bottoms, But I'm a Cheerleader is an LGBTQ+ satire that pokes fun at misconceptions and dated homophobia in a tongue-in-cheek way that adds levity and humor to an otherwise serious topic. They both feature a lot of key coming-of-age themes and teen movie conventions throughout, although But I'm a Cheerleader's 90s-era filmmaking style makes it feel more like 90s teen movies than the 2000s ones that Bottoms more directly satirizes.

4 'Mean Girls' (2004)

Mean Girls follows the story of new student Cady Heron, who quickly after entering a traditional American high school for the first time, finds herself as the newest member of The Plastics, the top of the social pecking order at the school. Led by the notorious Regina George, Cady soon learns from the plastics and can survive high school, until she places a target on her back by falling for Regina's ex-boyfriend, Aaron Samuels.

RELATED: The 10 Most Underrated Teen Movies of the 21st Century, Ranked

Bottoms is a direct satire of the trends and conventions of raunchy teen movies of the 2000s, of which Mean Girls was the uncontested queen of the subgenre. Complete with its female-led social group and messages about female companionship and togetherness, Mean Girls set the bar for raunchy female-led teen comedies that Bottoms would use as a primary inspiration. Time will only tell if Bottoms will have the same level of legacy on teen movies in the 2020s that Mean Girls did in the 2000s.

3 'Ghost World' (2001)

Ghost World follows the duo of Enid and Rebecca, two recently graduated quirky teenagers who are still wandering through life and trying to figure out what exactly to do with their lives. Their lives take a turn after they play a prank on a strange, middle-aged record collector, and soon after, Enid begins an unlikely friendship with the man. This new friendship quickly creates a divide between Enid and Rebecca, as Enid finds herself more and more focused on her new friendship while Rebecca is finally starting to progress through life.

Similarly to Bottoms, Ghost World also follows a duo of quirky and cynical high school girls and excels greatly from their inherent on-screen chemistry and a variety of hilarious dialogue-based comedy. Ghost World and Bottoms' shared R-rating also allows both films to go much more extreme when it comes to comedy as well as more adult themes that couldn't easily be explored in a PG-13 film.

2 'Assassination Nation' (2018)

Image via NEON

Directed by the creator of Euphoria, Sam Levinson, Assassination Nation follows a ruthless clique of high school seniors as they live their lives through the digital era's dependency on texts, posts, and selfies. However, when an anonymous hacker begins leaking all the private details of the members of their small town, everyone's vile and unhinged secrets become out in the open, causing pure chaos. As the madness continues to bubble up more and more, the girls find themselves questioning if they will even be able to survive the night, as they soon become the scapegoats for the ensuing nightmare.

One of the signature aspects of Bottoms that few teen movies can replicate is the film's usage of violence and bloodshed shown via its prominent fight club. One of the few teen movies able to match Bottoms' level of carnage is Assassination Nation, whose final act is composed of its main group of girls armed to the teeth and defending themselves from an army of enraged townsfolk. Assassination Nation also features numerous themes of female comradery and friendship during incredible hardship, a core theme and message of Bottoms.

1 'Election' (1999)

Election follows the increasingly strange and chaotic high school student election, as we follow pristine and perfect student Tracy Flick as she attempts to cap off her high school career by being student council president. At the same time, an increasingly determined teacher begins to do everything that he can in his power to stop her from earning the spot without a fair fight.

Similarly to how Bottoms is a satire of teen movies and the high school experience, Election uses the backdrop of a seemingly unimportant high school election to weave an unpredictable satirical tale of chaos and deception. Election also surprisingly has a lot of raunchy R-rated comedic moments, as the intensity of the situation escalates further and further, until reaching a hilariously perfect boiling point.

NEXT: The 15 Best Teen Movies From the 21st Century, Ranked