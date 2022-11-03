Part of acting often involves being someone you're not. In a way, a strong argument can be made that the more convincingly you portray someone who's not much like you at all, the more impressive and dramatic your performance may be viewed. This might explain why actors in biopics often seem to get awarded for the way they capture another famous individual.

Part of capturing a different person on-screen can involve putting on a new accent, especially when it comes to portraying characters from other countries or nationalities. It's something that can be done respectfully and realistically, or it can be done really poorly. Better than the latter (though not as ideal as the former) is a middle ground when it comes to accents: just not bothering to do one, and hoping the viewer either doesn't notice or doesn't mind. These 10 examples highlight how some iconic actors have managed to use their normal voice in most - or all - of their roles, no matter who they're playing.

Arnold Schwarzenegger in 'Last Action Hero' (1993)

Arnold Schwarzenegger keeps his distinctive Austrian accent for most - if not all - of his film roles. He has an iconic enough voice that if you watched a movie where he used any other accent, it would probably sound wrong.

As such, you could point out most Schwarzenegger roles as ones where he didn't bother doing an accent, given he often plays non-Austrian characters. It's especially notable in the self-aware action-comedy Last Action Hero, given the film pokes fun at the fact that Schwarzenegger's character - an American actor - speaks with what's very clearly a non-American accent.

Mads Mikkelsen in 'Hannibal' (2013-2015)

In the original novels featuring the notorious serial killer/cannibal, Hannibal Lecter, he's specified to be of Lithuanian descent. Actors who have portrayed him tend to use their own accents, though, and it's especially noticeable when it comes to Mads Mikkelsen's portrayal of Lecter in the Hannibal TV series.

Mikkelsen's voice is distinctive and a big part of his appeal, and even if technically, Lecter wouldn't sound Danish like Mikkelsen, it's easy to overlook because the actor's normal voice ultimately fits the character so well. The choice to not do an accent is ultimately an artistic one that works for the show, and demonstrates that good adaptations don't always need to be 100% faithful to the source material.

The main cast in 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' (2000)

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

One of the most well-known films directed by the great Ang Lee, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is also notable for being one of the most successful Asian films of all time, on an international scale. Its mix of action, romance, and tragedy made it an unexpectedly huge hit, especially in America, where it earned 10 Academy Award nominations, and ultimately won four.

Western audiences probably wouldn't have noticed how variable the accents of the main cast were, but it was notable for Mandarin speakers. The four main actors were all from different geographical areas, and spoke with their normal accents throughout the film. It's something that isn't likely to bother all viewers, but still, some will find it hard to ignore.

Sean Connery in 'The Untouchables' (1987)

The Untouchables is a crime-thriller set during Prohibition, and tells the story of several police officers who form a team whose sole aim is to take down Al Capone and his criminal empire. It's also noteworthy for being the film that finally earned Sean Connery recognition at the Oscars, as he won Best Supporting Actor for his role as Jimmy Malone.

Malone is supposed to be Irish, but Connery ends up speaking with his normal (and beyond iconic) Scottish accent. Perhaps unfairly, his "Irish" accent in the film was declared the worst of all time by Empire Magazine, but can an accent really count as that bad if the actor was never genuinely attempting one in the first place?

Sean Connery in 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade' (1989)

Sean Connery was up there with Arnold Schwarzenegger as one of the kings of not bothering to do an accent, which makes it worth highlighting a second accent-less role of his. It's also one of his most iconic roles: playing Indiana Jones's father in the third Indiana Jones film, The Last Crusade.

Not only are Harrison Ford and Connery surprisingly close in age, but it's also hard to believe they're related because they sound completely different. Ford speaks with his normal American accent, and Connery sounds Scottish, as always. Still, the two work great with each other, and since Connery turns in one of his most memorable performances as Henry Jones Sr., the somewhat jarring accent (within the world of the film) is easy to forgive.

Chris O'Dowd in 'Bridesmaids' (2011)

Bridesmaids was a well-received 2011 comedy that centered on some very chaotic wedding preparations, being about how such things can test friendships and cause stress. Of course, a good deal of the stress is played for comedy, but the movie has a good deal of heart to it, too.

Part of that heart comes from the relationship between Kristen Wiig's and Chris O'Dowd's characters. O'Dowd plays an American cop whose strong Irish accent is never explained in the film's universe, even though O'Dowd uses it consistently throughout the film. Still, it arguably adds to the character's charm, and probably led to a more laid-back, down-to-earth performance from O'Dowd, which helped the scenes he was in considerably.

Liam Neeson in 'Silence' (2016)

Silence is a film that might surprise those who think of Martin Scorsese as a filmmaker who focuses on directing crime films. Far from a contemporary gangster film as you can get, Silence instead focuses on a pair of Portuguese Jesuit priests in the 17th century, who travel to Japan to find their leader (played by Liam Neeson) who's gone missing somewhere on the island country.

Neeson also plays a character who's supposed to be Portuguese, but he makes no attempt at changing his Northern Irish accent for the role. Still, it works, given Neeson doesn't have much dialogue, and the film already requires suspension of disbelief, because all the characters from Portugal speak English. It ends up ensuring that Neeson's Irish accent - while playing a Portuguese priest in Japan - isn't as distracting as you'd expect it to be.

Michael Caine in 'The Dark Knight Trilogy' (2005-2012)

Christopher Nolan's take on the character of Batman/Bruce Wayne in his Dark Knight Trilogy made countless alterations to the source material. In turn, it became something quite unlike the comics or previous TV/film adaptations, with a grittier, more realistic take on the Caped Crusader that echoed the sort of action movie that was popular throughout the 2000s and early 2010s.

One shake-up to the formula is by having Alfred the butler - played by Michael Caine - speak in a different English accent than what's expected. Rather than having a posh accent, Caine sounds a little more Cockney (for lack of a better word), and he sounds pretty much the way Caine usually sounds. It works great for this version of the Batman universe, thankfully, and even if it's different or unexpected, it's not something that seems to bother many viewers.

Robert Redford in 'Out of Africa' (1985)

Out of Africa is a romantic epic that unsurprisingly takes place in Africa, and spans numerous years in the early 20th century, mostly around the First World War. It's also notable for starring two of the biggest American actors of all time in the lead roles: Meryl Streep and Robert Redford.

Redford actually plays an English character in the film, but doesn't attempt an English accent at all. In fact, he sounds as American as Robert Redford usually sounds. It was decided that it would be too distracting for Redford to attempt an accent throughout, which led to him sounding like his normal American self for the film's duration.

Tommy Wiseau in 'The Room' (2003)

The Room has built up a steady cult following since its release in 2003, being popular enough to arguably be the most iconic so-bad-it's-good film of all time. Its constant filmmaking flaws and strange artistic decisions make it something of an accidental masterpiece, and it also helps that the story is an over-the-top, very silly love triangle melodrama.

Also memorable is the accent used by Tommy Wiseau in the lead role. It's essentially his own, even though his character - Johnny - is American, for all intents and purposes. Wiseau himself claims to be American, but his hard-to-pin (and very distinctive) European accent may cause some to have doubts.

