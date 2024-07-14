The Big Picture Films often opt for open-ended conclusions for sequels, but realistic and impactful endings enhance quality.

It is too often that films end with an open-ended or ambiguous conclusion that does not confirm the fates of its characters. There’s obviously a financial motivation to this trend, as some studios are less willing to kill off any major characters in hopes of developing a sequel or spin-off projects. However, it can severely hurt the quality of a film if it ends on a happy note that doesn’t feel realistic. Audiences ultimately want to feel like the time and investment that they have made has been worthwhile.

Some of the most powerful films ever made end on challenging notes that leave viewers with a pit in their stomachs. Killing off most of the main characters can be a major risk, but it can be successful if the filmmakers have good intentions beyond just proving “shock value.” Here are ten great movies where everyone dies at the end.

10 ‘Carrie’ (1976)

Directed by Brian De Palma

Carrie is easily one of the greatest, albeit most upsetting adaptations of any Stephen King novel. Brian De Palma’s 1976 horror classic allowed audiences to fall in love with Sissy Spacek’s portrayal of the titular super-powered girl, whose abilities brought the ire of her mother (Piper Laurie) and her classmates in high school. The film ends on a tragic note where Carrie kills nearly all of the students at her school prom before she perishes. There were even characters spared by the original novel that met their bloody deaths in the film.

Carrie is an epic tragedy about the horrors of bullying and the dangers of denying teenage sexuality. While it is certainly not an uplifting film by any stretch of the imagination, Carrie is responsible for developing a generation of great King adaptations that aspired to capture the same semblance of human drama.

Carrie Carrie White, a shy, friendless teenage girl who is sheltered by her domineering, religious mother, unleashes her telekinetic powers after being humiliated by her classmates at her senior prom. Director Brian De Palma Cast Sissy Spacek , Piper Laurie Runtime 100 Main Genre Drama Writers Stephen King Tagline If only they knew she had the power. Expand

9 ‘Scarface’ (1983)

Directed by Brian De Palma

Scarface may have been controversial at the time of its release, but it has aged as a gangster movie classic that features some of the greatest Al Pacino quotes of all-time. Although he is easily one of the most iconic anti-heroes in the history of the gangster movie genre, Tony Montana dies in a bloody gun battle that ends the film. It was a moment of spectacle that managed to surpass the 1932 classic of the same name, leading to a surprising resurgence of the character in popular culture and music throughout the subsequent decades.

Tony’s death was an exhilarating way for De Palma to bring Scarface to a conclusion, as it is one of the rare films that is three hours long without any dull or skippable segments. Tony isn’t necessarily a likable character, so seeing him face the consequences for his actions didn’t exactly leave viewers saddened.

Scarface An ambitious Cuban refugee embraces the criminal underworld to achieve wealth and status in Miami. As his power grows, his enemies multiply, setting the stage for betrayal and a struggle for survival. His life becomes a cautionary tale of greed and its ultimate consequences, painting a vivid picture of the high cost of the criminal American dream. Release Date December 9, 1983 Director Brian De Palma Cast Al Pacino , Steven Bauer , Michelle Pfeiffer , Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio , Robert Loggia , Miriam Colon Runtime 170 minutes Main Genre Crime Writers Ben Hecht , Howard Hawks , Oliver Stone Studio Universal Pictures Tagline The world is yours... Expand

8 ‘Reservoir Dogs’ (1992)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

Reservoir Dogs marked the beginning of Quentin Tarantino’s career, proving that he was an uncompromising auteur who wasn’t afraid to make his audiences uncomfortable. Reservoir Dogs was a brilliant reimagination of the heist movie genre that explored the actions taken by a gang of criminals as they all suspect each other of secretly working undercover for the cops. The film ends in a bloody exchange of bullets that leaves most of its characters dead.

While it was highly praised upon its release for Tarantino’s originality, the level of brutality in Reservoir Dogs became the subject of controversy. The infamous A Nightmare on Elm Street and Scream creator Wes Craven famously walked out of a screening of the film because he found it to be too violent for his tastes. Nonetheless, Reservoir Dogs became a cult hit that inspired Tarantino to grow more ambitious with his subsequent works.

7 ‘The Blair Witch Project’ (1999)

Directed by Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez

The Blair Witch Project is a film that simply couldn’t exist today, as the film pioneered the “found footage” genre, managing to convince many terrified moviegoers that what they were watching was actually real documentary footage. The Blair Witch Project is a nightmare for anyone who has ever had a camping trip gone awry; after being lost in the woods, the characters are all killed off by a mysterious demonic entity that is shrouded in secrecy.

While The Blair Witch Project ends in a manner that is more violent than most horror films would ever dare to, that didn’t stop the studio from developing a series of sequels. While The Blair Witch Project 2: Book of Shadows was seen as a massive disappointment that didn’t capture the first film’s grittiness, 2016’s Blair Witch was a return to form that used new technology innovations to its advantage.

The Blair Witch Project Release Date July 30, 1999 Director Daniel Myrick , Eduardo Sánchez Cast Heather Donahue , Michael C. Williams , Joshua Leonard Runtime 81 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Daniel Myrick , Eduardo Sánchez , Heather Donahue Expand

6 ‘The Departed’ (2006)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

The Departed is certainly one of the most entertaining, albeit most shocking films that Martin Scorsese has ever made. Although Warner Brothers had initially greenlit Scorsese’s remake of the Hong Kong action trilogy Internal Affairs with the intention of creating a new franchise, Scorsese blocked any attempts at a sequel to The Departed by killing off almost all of the main characters. Although Billy Costigan (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson) are killed early on, the double agent Colin Sullivan (Matt Damon) isn’t taken out by Sergeant Dignam (Mark Wahlberg) until the final scene.

Despite its dark ending, The Departed ended up being the highest grossing films of Scorsese’s career until The Wolf of Wall Street was released in 2013, and finally won him the Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director that had long since eluded him.

The Departed An undercover cop and a mole in the police attempt to identify each other while infiltrating an Irish gang in South Boston. Release Date October 5, 2006 Director Martin Scorsese Cast Leonardo DiCaprio , Matt Damon , Jack Nicholson , Mark Wahlberg , Martin Sheen , Ray Winstone Runtime 150 mins Main Genre Crime Writers William Monahan , Alan Mak , Felix Chong Studio Warner Bros. Pictures Tagline Cops or criminals. When you're facing a loaded gun, what's the difference? Website http://www.thedeparted.com/ Expand

5 ‘Sunshine’ (2007)

Directed by Danny Boyle

Sunshine is a space epic like no other, as it contends with the possibility of mankind reaching its extinction as the result of cataclysmic events beyond its control. Set in the distant future, Sunshine follows a group of astronauts on a seemingly doomed mission to reignite the sun in order to prevent Earth from being destroyed. The film’s haunting ending kills off all the main characters; it's shocking to see stars like Cillian Murphy, Chris Evans, Rose Byrne, Cliff Curtis, and Michelle Yeoh perish onscreen.

The ending of Sunshine has been rather controversial, with viewers split down the middle on whether or not they thought that Danny Boyle’s bold plot mechanics were successful. While some felt that the last moments were a profound and touching way to emphasize the power of the human spirit, others felt that it was unnecessarily dour and too pretentious for its own good.

4 ‘Melancholia’ (2011)

Directed by Lars Von Trier

Melancholia is a film that is about dealing with the end of the world, so it’s not all that surprising that it ends on such a downbeat note. While director Lars Von Trier has a history of making very disturbing movies that parallel real world events, Melancholia is a startling analysis of the reality of climate change and its effect on the planet. The film ends by showing the main character (Kristen Dunst) forced to confront her death as the Earth is wrecked by catastrophe.

The downbeat tone of Melancholia is the point, as Von Trier showed how important it was for humans to celebrate the precious time that they have left on Earth. General audiences may have been disappointed if they were expecting a more straightforward disaster movie, but the film was well-received among arthouse audiences, even winning Dunst the Best Actress prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

Melancholia Two sisters find their already strained relationship challenged as a mysterious new planet threatens to collide with Earth. Release Date May 26, 2011 Director Lars von Trier Cast Kirsten Dunst , Charlotte Gainsbourg , Alexander Skarsgard , Brady Corbet , Cameron Spurr , Charlotte Rampling Runtime 130 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Lars von Trier Tagline It will change everything. Website http://www.magpictures.com/melancholia/ Expand

3 ‘The Cabin in the Woods’ (2012)

Directed by Drew Goddard

The Cabin in the Woods was an outrageous horror comedy that sought to deconstruct the horror genre by addressing many of the cliches that were common. Although The Cabin in the Woods ends with a typical plot revolving around college students entering the woods on vacation, a storyline reminiscent of Evil Dead and The Blair Witch Project, it’s revealed that their actions are being controlled by a mysterious organization. The Cabin in the Woods ends with an apocalyptic event where nearly all of the main characters die.

Despite how violent the film manages to get, The Cabin in the Woods serves as a broad satire that any horror buff will enjoy. By lampooning the way that audiences may have expected the story to end and subverting their expectations, The Cabin in the Woods proved to be one of the few films that was just as hilarious as it was frightening.

The Cabin in the Woods Five friends go for a break at a remote cabin, where they get more than they bargained for, discovering the truth behind the cabin in the woods. Release Date April 13, 2012 Director Drew Goddard Cast Kristen Connolly , Chris Hemsworth , Anna Hutchison , Fran Kranz , Jesse Williams , Richard Jenkins Runtime 95 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Joss Whedon , Drew Goddard Tagline Five friends go to a remote cabin in the woods. Bad things happen. Expand

2 ‘This Is The End’ (2013)

Directed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg

This Is The End took a wild new approach to the disaster movie premise by allowing celebrities like Seth Rogen, Danny McBride, James Franco, Jonah Hill, and Craig Robinson to play fictionalized versions of themselves who are caught up in an apocalyptic event. Although it's amusing to see these famous figures poke fun at themselves by heightening the absurdity of the situation, This Is The End ends with the entire cast dying, as they ascend to heaven to sing “Backstreet's Back” in a particularly amusing musical number.

This Is The End lampoons the premise of many disaster films, in which characters seem to be able to survive amidst highly dangerous circumstances. While most of the film is played for laughs, Rogen and his co-director Evan Goldberg manage to incorporate some fairly impressive moments of spectacle during the initial stages of the apocalypse.

1 ‘The Hateful Eight’ (2015)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

The Hateful Eight served as Taraintino’s throwback to the Golden era of westerns, as the film was shot on classic film reels and presented as a traveling road show that toured the country before its widespread theatrical release. The film centers on a group of mysterious strangers that are all trapped within a snowy cabin during a winter storm, only to turn on each other when secrets are revealed. Tarantino obviously has an aptitude for violence, but The Hateful Eight has one of the darkest endings of any western.

The Hateful Eight is one of the few Tarantino movies where none of the characters are very likable, so it's not all that upsetting to watch them all die in increasingly brutal fashion. That being said, the death of Bruce Dern’s character at the hands of Samuel L. Jackson at the end of the film’s first act is certainly one of the most disturbing moments that Tarantino has ever depicted on screen.

The Hateful Eight Release Date December 25, 2015 Director Quentin Tarantino Cast Demián Bichir , Michael Madsen , James Parks , Dana Michelle Gourrier , Lee Horsley , Gene Jones Runtime 182 minutes Main Genre Western Writers Quentin Tarantino Studio The Weinstein Company Tagline No one comes up here without a damn good reason. Website http://thehatefuleight.com/ Expand

