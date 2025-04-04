Throughout all forms of narrative storytelling, the typical progression of any plot will focus on a protagonist who is forced to overcome increasingly challenging obstacles in pursuit of a goal, one that usually sees them face — and, ultimately, triumph over — an antagonist of some description. While there is plenty that can be done within this set structure, there have been many writers and filmmakers who have set out to subvert this form in one way or another, with one of the most interesting departures from the norm being stories where nobody emerges victorious or satisfied.

Films that utilize such a narrative arc tend to hold a thematic weight, with many coming to be celebrated as striking and effective tales about the pitfalls of ambition and, in many cases, cautionary tales about the dangers of crime. They range from classic horror movies to poignant dramas, heartbreaking war epics, and even the odd comedy gem. This list will discuss the best movies where there are no winners; some are bleak, and others merely bittersweet, but they're all far from pleasant.