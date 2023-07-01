One of the most enjoyable movie tropes is a hero-villain team-up, be it in an action, animated, drama or horror film. Sometimes it happens when the villain has a change of heart and becomes good. Other times, it's a temporary, uneasy truce before the status quo returns to normal. The alliance can be a major plot twist or the basis of the entire film (particularly if it's a sequel).

A hero-villain team-up works particularly well when the bad guy is more popular with audiences, or if the pair have terrific chemistry. There can be an enemies-to-lovers subtext or the gradual earning of mutual respect. Most importantly, having the hero and villain team-up can challenge black-and-white perceptions of good and evil.

10 'Godzilla vs. Kong' (2021)

Image via Legendary Pictures

Part four in Legendary Picture’s MonsterVerse sees King Kong leave his island to lead a group of scientists to the Hollow Earth. He is quickly challenged by Godzilla, as Monsterverse lore states only one Alpha-Titan can exist at a time. But the big monkey and atomic lizard must join forces to stop Mechagodzilla, a robot-Godzilla who is busy making a right mess out of Hong Kong.

RELATED: Who Wins in ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’? It's Complicated

If you can suspend basic scientific belief (such as when Godzilla lasers a hole right down to the center of the Hollow Earth, to annoy Kong), Godzilla Vs. Kongis good, cheesy fun. It was a (fittingly) monster hit at the pandemic-stricken box office.

9 'Alien vs. Predator' (2004)

Image via 20th Century Fox

The age-old question of who built the pyramids is unexpectedly answered in Alien vs Predator. Turns out, it was the Predators all along. A massive pyramid is discovered under Antarctica, which a group of humans including Lex (Sanaa Lathan) set out to explore. Three Predators arrive at the pyramid and awaken a Xenomorph Queen, with dire consequences for the now trapped humans – to be used as bait and Xenomorph-incubators for a centennial Predator hunting party.

Lex realizes its best to work with the Predators, as the Xenomorphs will destroy humankind if they escape. She teams up with one of the Predators, Scar, after earning his respect in battle. It’s an unexpected but appealing partnership. Sadly, the character of Lex did not return to the franchise, despite her popularity.

8 'The Matrix Revolutions' (2003)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Agent Smith (Hugo Weaving) has morphed into a dangerous rogue AI program, endangering both the Matrix and the real world. To that end, Neo (Keanu Reeves) visits the leader of the machines – the 'Deus Ex Machina' – to propose a truce. He will stop Smith if the machines stop attacking Zion, the last human city.

RELATED: Here's How to Watch the Matrix Movies in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)

The Matrix Revolutionswas not well received by critics and performed significantly lower than its predecessors at the box office. Nonetheless, blindfolded Neo's meeting with the God-like machine master is a visually stunning moment with some dazzling special effects.

7 'Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End' (2007)

Image via Disney

Part three of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise sees a resurrected Captain Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush) help rescue Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp). Despite the latter being his former enemy, Barbossa understands Sparrow is one of the nine Pirate lords required to convene the Brethren Court – something needed in the pirates' fight against the East India Trading Company.

At World's End received mixed reviews from critics, mainly due to its convoluted plot. Nonetheless, Depp and Rush are enjoyable on screen together, for the first time since Barbossa’s death at the end of The Curse of the Black Pearl. Both actors reprise their roles in On Stranger Tides and Dead Men Tell No Tales.

6 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' (2014)

Image via 20th Century Studios

In this time-traveling installment of the X-Men movie franchise, Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) goes back in time to try and prevent Raven (Jennifer Lawrence) from assassinating a politician. He meets a despondent Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) and convinces him, along with Quicksilver (Evan Peters), to break Magneto (Michael Fassbender) out of prison. For a short while, Xavier and Magneto become allies.

One of the best scenes inX-Men: Days of Future Past is Xavier and Magneto's heated argument on the rescue plane, with Magneto blasting Xavier for abandoning his mutant family. Critics praised the actors' performances and lauded the film as the strongest in the X-Men movie franchise.

5 'The Dark Knight Rises' (2012)

Image via Warner Bros.

A reclusive Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) is robbed by cat burglar, Selina Kyle (Anne Hathaway). The pair cross paths frequently as Batman and Catwoman, finally coming together to stop Bane (Tom Hardy) from nuking Gotham City.

The Dark Knight Riseswas the final film in director Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy. There was initial backlash from fans at Hathaway's casting, but her performance was ultimately well-received by critics and audiences alike. Her chemistry with Bale's Batman is terrific, and Selina's presence in the happily-ever-after coda feels satisfying.

4 'The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers' (2002)

Image via Warner Bros.

Frodo (Elijah Wood) and Sam (Sean Astin) are pursued by Gollum (Andy Serkis) on their quest to take the One Ring to Mordor. The pair capture him, but – through a mixture of pity and necessity – agree to let Gollum become their guide. Gollum struggles internally with accepting Frodo’s kindness and his hatred of ‘Bagginses’, along with his endless longing for the ring.

RELATED: 10 Extended Edition 'Lord of the Rings' Scenes That Make It So Much Better

The Two Towers received wide acclaim for its motion capture technology, including winning an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects. Serkis’ performance as the pitiful but sinister Gollum won him an MTV Movie Award, for which he gave a very memorable acceptance speech.

3 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' (1991)

Image Via TriStar Pictures

The second film in the Terminator franchise sees the T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger) reprogrammed and sent back in time to protect Sarah (Linda Hamilton) and John (Edward Furlong) Connor. Given the T-800 spent the first Terminator movie trying to kill Sarah and prevent John from ever being born, both Connors are initially terrified. However, Sarah and John learn to trust the T-800 and accept his protection.

It’s fun to watch the intense robot assassin bond with a teenager, learning about high-fives and why humans cry. Many critics agreed Terminator 2: Judgment Day featured Schwarzenegger’s best performance. The goodbye scene at the end with the ‘thumbs up’ gesture is a genuine tear-jerker.

2 'Thor Ragnarök' (2017)

Image via Disney

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) returns to Valhalla to discover Loki (Tom Hiddleston) – thought to be tragically dead – is impersonating Odin (Anthony Hopkins). Thor drags Loki to earth to rescue their father, from whom they learn about the existence of a super powerful, murderous older sister, Hela (Cate Blanchett).

Thor Ragnarök isn’t the first time the two brothers have teamed up (this was a major plot point of Thor: The Dark World) but is by far the most enjoyable. The dynamic between the brothers shifts from classic sibling rivalry to begrudgingly affectionate allies. Loki is at his charming, backstabbing best, with Thor one step ahead of him for once. Director Taika Waititi made the right decision in letting Hemsworth explore his comic abilities – two of the funniest moments in the film were improvised or conceived by him.

1 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' (2017)

Image via Disney

Rey (Daisy Ridley) willingly ships herself to the enemy – Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) – after some profound Force bonding. She believes Kylo will turn good, even when he takes her straight to his Master, the Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis). The latter orders Kylo to kill Rey, but in a stunning twist, he kills Snoke instead. Rey and Kylo team up, back to back with lightsabers blazing, to fight Snoke’s six Praetorian Guards.

The Last Jedi was a hugely decisive film, but critics and many viewers agree the lightsaber fight was pure cinema. It’s messy and violent, rather than civilized lightsaber dueling, with director Rian Johnson wanting Rey and Kylo to really "rip up the throne room". The fight can also be interpreted as a sizzling climax to the pair's sexual tension.

NEXT: 10 Best Movies Where the Bad Guys Win, According to Reddit