Is there anything a mother wouldn't do for her child? She is everything and anything that her offspring needs her to be: source of nourishment, voice of reason, shoulder to cry on. And, when push comes to shove, a fierce defender that no one should want to mess with.

Throughout the history of cinema, the powerful story of motherhood has been rendered beautifully on multiple occasions. While some matriarchs were the superstars of their own films, other mother figures were just as impressive in their supporting roles. All these strong women prove that, on the big screen as in real life, you can count on Mom to save the day.

Stella Dallas (1937) — The Step Back Sacrifice

Mothers want only the best for their children, who may not always realize how Mom's decisions actually pave the way for their happiness. In 1937's Stella Dallas, the title character (played by Barbara Stanwyck) makes a huge sacrifice that her daughter Laurel (Anne Shirley) doesn't fully comprehend.

Though Stella comes from a rugged, blue-collar background, Laurel happens to find her true love among the ranks of the affluent. Stella then decides that the difference in social class shall be no barrier to her daughter's happiness. As such, she does everything in her power to essentially disappear from Laurel's life, even going so far as to emotionally drive Laurel away. The film concludes with Laurel blissfully marrying the man of her dreams, as Stella—unbeknownst to her daughter—proudly looks on in the shadows.

Baby Boom (1987) The Best Of Both Worlds

Should a woman have to sacrifice her professional goals in order to become a good mother? This is the central question in 1987's Baby Boom. The main character—a career-driven lady named J.C. Wiatt (Diane Keaton)—has to constantly choose between career and family, as though the two were mutually exclusive.

J.C. comes to realize that she doesn't have to sacrifice either one. In the end, she turns down the prospect of a lucrative New York career in favor of a business venture that will give her enough room to faithfully perform her motherly duties. Smart move, Mom!

Mother (1995)—The One And Only

A film that is simply entitled Mother would surely do justice to the greatness of moms, right? When you have the legendary Debbie Reynolds as the leading lady, it would be pretty difficult to mess that up. In this 1996 film, Reynolds plays the widow Beatrice Henderson, who helps her writer son John (Albert Brooks) recover his bearings as he deals with his second divorce.

What started as a soul-searching experiment for John turns out to be a successful self-discovery for both mother and child. For her masterful combination of comedic chops and dramatic depth in this role, Reynolds won the Satellite Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) A Last-Minute Save

When Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) found himself trapped in a graveyard with the newly resurrected Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes), his demise seemed all but certain. There was no one who could come save the Boy Who Lived in the climactic battle of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. That is, until Mom and the rest of the cavalry showed up.

As the dueling spells of Harry and Voldemort became inexplicably intertwined, the ghost-like manifestations of Voldemort's murdered victims emerged. For the first time since he was an infant, Harry heard the voice of his mother Lily as she calmly explained his survival plan. And survive he did, thanks to the protective charm of his mother's blood as well as her reinvigorating presence in the face of death.

Cheaper by the Dozen 2 (2005) — The Power Of Two

Though the plot of Cheaper by the Dozen 2 is driven by the egos of men, two mothers make key decisions that salvage the situation. First, there's Kate Baker (Bonnie Hunt), who has to put up with the childish antics of her husband Tom (Steve Martin). As insufferable as Tom is, she rallies their immense family behind him in support of his bid to defeat his rival Jimmy (Eugene Levy) in the Labor Day Family Cup.

What should have been a pretty harmless competition turned to a high-stakes predicament when Tom and Kate's daughter Nora (Piper Perabo) goes into labor during the canoe race. At first, Jimmy refuses to lend his assistance to the "enemy," but his wife Sarina (Carmen Electra) eventually brings him to his senses. Seriously, what would these men be without the mother figures in their households?

Akeelah and the Bee (2006) S-U-P-P-O-R-T-I-V-E

In the 2006 film Akeelah and the Bee, the widowed mother Tanya (Angela Bassett) has a lot on her plate. She has to provide for her four kids and infant niece, while still struggling to come to terms with her husband's death. On top of this, her youngest child Akeelah (Keke Palmer) is more than a handful: she skips school frequently, gets poor grades, and even forges her deceased father's signature so she could join the state spelling competition.

But, as any mother would, she makes sure to come through for Akeelah in an emotionally challenging time. When Akeelah loses her confidence heading into the biggest contest of her young life, Tanya encourages her to tap the support of "50,000 coaches"—that is, her friends, family, and school community. Thanks to Mom's moral support, Akeelah earned the distinction of being co-champion at the national bee.

The Blind Side (2009) A Touching Touchdown

The true-to-life story of 2009's The Blind Slide proves that blood ties are no hindrance to motherly affection. The moment that Leigh Anne Tuohy (Sandra Bullock) made up her mind to look after the well-being of teenager Michael Oher (Quinton Aaron), they essentially became a mother-son tandem. With Leigh Anne's support, Michael elevates both his academic performance and football skills.

Not even allegations of tampering could sever the strong ties between Leigh Anne and Michael, who went on to become a first-round pick in the NFL draft. Bullock's performance in this film—which was a touchdown for all strong mothers everywhere.

Kidnap (2017)— Hunting The Hunters

As the saying goes, mothers would go to the ends of the earth to find their children. This much was clear in 2017's Kidnap, when single mother Karla Dyson (Halle Berry) realizes that her six-year-old son Frankie (Sage Correa) is missing. No life threat was too grave and no car chase was too harrowing as Karla remained in relentless pursuit of her child's abductors.

In her quest to get back her son, Karla ends up causing the downfall of an international crime group. Of course, it could have been much worse for these criminals had Halle Berry conjured lightning to strike them down like toads...

A Quiet Place (2018) — Silent Endurance

How far would a mother go to ensure her children's safety? Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt) has the answer in the 2018 post-apocalyptic thriller A Quiet Place. All alone in a house, she gives birth to a child even as a vicious alien approaches. Then, right after the heroic sacrifice of her husband Lee (John Krasinski), she readily stands between her daughter Regan (Millicent Simmonds) and an alien, which she vanquishes.

Those cosmic predators just couldn't see (pun fully intended) that a mother defending her children is every bit as lethal as their sharp fangs. More alien vs. mother action ensued in the 2020 sequel A Quiet Place II, and more of the same is expected in the 2023 spin-off and 2025 third installment.

Bird Box (2018) — Sandra Bullock Is A Great Mom, Part Two

2018 was a banner year for the bravery of mothers in dystopian predicaments. In Bird Box, Malorie Hayes (Sandra Bullock) has to protect her children from malevolent entities, which induce suicidal thoughts in humans who look at them. Translation: she has to blindfold her kids and herself as they make their way to a safe community.

The iconic shot of Bullock with her eyes covered is a great image that represents the fearlessness of mothers everywhere. There simply isn't a destructive force in this world—or even beyond—that can match the strength of a mother's love.

