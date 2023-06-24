Typically in movies, the audiences all want to root for the protagonist. They're the heroes or central characters to cheer for to succeed, defeat their villains, or overcome an insurmountable obstacle or battle. But in some movies, not all protagonists may be what they are initially introduced as.

Some films present audiences with characters who you may think you understand and know in the beginning, but as the story progresses, things change, and it turns out they were not so innocent or mild-mannered. Some protagonists become just as violent and dangerous as the villains they professed to fight, and according to Reddit, these are some of the most memorable of the bunch that fits the trope.

10 'Halloween' (2018)

In the world of horror slasher movies, the Halloween franchise is iconic and has been ever since the first film in 1978. Eleven movies later, in 2018, Jamie Lee Curtis returned to reprise her role as the ultimate "final girl," Laurie Strode, to face the villain Michael Myers 40 years after she first survived his first killing spree.

For decades fans rooted for Laurie Strode, but in the latest Halloween installment, it's clear how past events left their mark and changed her. No longer a helpless girl, she's evolved into a woman ready to embrace and use violence however she deems necessary. According to Redditor Pop_Advocate_3282, "You can tell Laurie received ZERO therapy or mental health treatment after she first met Michael because she’s literally turning her house into a deathtrap..."

9 'Point Break' (1991)

Point Break is a classic action movie. Keanu Reeves stars as FBI agent Johnny Utah, who infiltrates a group of surfers that are under investigation for a series of bank robberies. But when Utah starts growing closer to the gang's leader, things get complicated, and lines become blurred.

Many consider Point Break to be one of the best action films of the 90s, with the great acting and dynamics between the leading characters. However, despite Utah being on the side of the law, some fans feel he's more dangerous than anyone. Reddit user idreamofdeathsquads says, "Johnny Utah is a worse person than the guys he's chasing. He's dangerously obsessed with his job to the point where he gets multiple people killed...Utah is the bad guy."

8 'Lucky Number Slevin' (2006)

For those looking for a fantastic crime thriller, it's hard to do better than Lucky Number Slevin. In a story of what appears to be a case of mistaken identity, a man named Slevin is placed in the middle of a conflict between two rival criminal kingpins. However, the ending comes with a twist revealing that all was not as it seemed.

Slevin was not quite the innocent protagonist that everyone initially thought he was, and as the other characters found out, he should not have been underestimated and could be quite vicious. Reddit user RepulsiveMatter2333 writes, "Lucky Number Slevin for sure. Once that twist ending is revealed and you see how violent Slevin really is...wow."

7 'Hard Candy' (2005)

Before Elliot Page was a powerful member of the Umbrella Academy, he was an unlikely teenage vigilante in Hard Candy. While audiences might initially be led to think the film is about a teenage girl about to be taken advantage of by a predatory photographer they meet on the internet, that's not quite the case.

Things take a turn when instead, the predator becomes the prey, and Page's character Hayley turns from an innocent into a full-on vigilante and proceeds to torture the photographer in a way that haunted audiences long after the film ended. Reddit user DaddyIsAFireman explains, "So this. The guy has everything that happens to him coming to him, but damn if it isn't chilling as f***, regardless."

6 'The Prestige' (2006)

The Prestige stars Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale as rival magicians, who are both on a quest for fame, and a desire to outdo and defeat one another. And just like with magic, this movie is all about misdirection and thrills from start to finish.

The psychological thriller left audiences reeling with its twist ending and the realization that neither magician was particularly innocent and that the thirst for revenge leads to unexpected violence from the protagonists. Redditor Business-Tourist6292 says, "The Prestige gave me whiplash when I first saw it and realized what the Protagonist had actually been up to."

5 'Fight Club' (1999)

It's hard not to break the cardinal rule and talk about Fight Club. Based on the book by Chuck Palahniuk, Fight Club follows a man suffering from depression and horrible insomnia who forms an underground fight club with his acquaintance, Tyler Durden, played by Brad Pitt, as a way to cope with his dissatisfaction.

However, the club takes a sinister turn eventually, and chaos ensues. In a twist, it turns out that the Narrator, played by Edward Norton, was not as hapless as the audience initially believed and had much more control than it initially seemed. Multiple Redditors agree that when it comes to protagonists that turn out far more violent than they seemed in the beginning, no movie fits that better than Fight Club.

4 'Lethal Weapon' (1987)

No one is ever too old for this, no matter what Murtaugh, played by Daniel Glover in Lethal Weapon, says. Lethal Weapon features Detective Murtaugh as the older partner to Detective Riggs, and the two are a fantastic odd couple as they work together to take down a big drug smuggling ring that they uncover.

The film was just the beginning of the franchise, and three more movies were made after. Murtaugh and Riggs are the good guys the audience roots for, but as Reddit points out, these guys can be absolutely brutally violent in their methods. Reddit user elcojotecoyo says, "I mean, Riggs is crazier than any villain. And Murtaugh + Riggs is a wrecking crew. Add Joe Pesci to the mix, and any villain will be shadowed."

3 'Tombstone' (1993)

When it comes to Westerns, Tombstone is exactly what fans look for. Based on real events, the film tells the story of legendary Wyatt Earp, who arrives in Tombstone, Arizona, looking for a quieter life, but instead comes across a group of cowboys who are causing trouble in the town.

Wyatt Earp, and his posse, are set up to be the heroes of this town and have to take on the bad cowboys in epic shootouts and chases. However, some might see these protagonists as just as violent as the villains their chasing. Redditor Omattx8KUahasYzg explains, "We keep hearing that Wyatt Earp was some great sheriff. Finally, he got provoked enough to show the town villains who he is."

2 'I Saw the Devil' (2010)

For those who love a good revenge thriller, I Saw the Devil is a must-watch. This South Korean film follows NIS (Korean Intelligence) Agent Kim Soo-Hyun as he goes on a quest for revenge for his wife, who was killed by a vicious serial killer.

This movie takes the revenge trope to a whole new level, with Soo-Hyun going to extreme lengths to accomplish his goal and leaving the audience shocked by the decisions he makes. Redditor Head_Biscotti1831 says, "This is probably the only movie where by the end the protagonist isn't necessarily someone you would root for either, so the movie subverts expectations so skillfully."

1 'John Wick' (2014)

Keanu Reeves stars as a retired hitman in John Wick. In this fast-paced action movie, Wick finds himself coming out of retirement to take down a group of Russian gangsters who have taken his car and killed the puppy given to him by his late wife. The film went on to inspire 3 more sequels in the franchise, and fans cannot get enough of Wick.

Perhaps it should come as no surprise that a former hitman would have a penchant for violence, but this protagonist really doesn't hold back as he carries on. Redditor Ally4179 writes, "John Wick may not exactly be a regular person, but once he gets going, it's basically a bloodbath. His body count is in the 400s, I think."

