Over the years, method acting has become known for the actors who engage in it rather than the art itself. Informally known as The Method, this “system” of acting was developed by Russian theater practitioner, Konstantin Stanislavski, and popularized in Hollywood by actors such as Marlon Brando and Robert De Niro. It is described as a technique in which an actor aspires to complete emotional identification with a role.

While the Method has become synonymous with actors going to terrifying lengths and winning Oscars, such as Christian Bale dropping to 110 pounds for The Machinist, the technique is used in even the most mainstream of movies.

Nicolas Cage, 'Leaving Las Vegas' (1995)

Nicolas Cage is known for his kooky roles. Despite this, he is one of Hollywood's most beloved actors, and has always taken his characters very seriously, no matter how silly they might be. The reason behind this is his fascination with method acting.

Cage's commitment to his craft, and the unbearable weight of his massive talent, are thanks to his "nouveau shamanism" acting method. Cage has said that augmenting his imagination always sounded cool, and he was inspired by the idea of “actors being modern-day shamans.” For his role in Leaving Las Vegas, Cage even took an alcoholic under his wing – the poet Tony Dingman stayed in his trailer where Cage used him as a “personal drinking coach.”

Shia LaBeouf, 'Fury' (2014)

Shia LaBeouf has made many headlines over the years, most of which have been about the lengths he goes to for the roles he plays. Despite how seriously he takes acting, LaBeouf has said that he isn't really a Method kind of guy, saying, "I think people put that [method label] on me. I don't identify with that school of thought, really.”

LaBeouf uses many techniques, including lying about specific things to make his roles more realistic or engaging. His most intense technique though was for David Ayer's, Fury. During filming, he cut his own face, physically fought the cast, and even got a tooth pulled because it “made medical sense” in the World War II movie.

Jamie Dornan, 'Fifty Shades of Grey' (2015)

Fifty Shades of Grey is known for many things: steamy romance, BDSM, and a shockingly toxic love story. The last thing that comes to mind when thinking of the movie is method acting, but Jamie Dornan is here to prove that you're wrong.

In the romantic erotica, Dornan plays Christian Grey, a man hellbent on pushing the boundaries of pain and pleasure on his sexual conquests. Dornan has said that he wanted to experience the thrill of the chase while filming. According to a Time interview, the actor followed a woman off of the train to see what it felt like to “pursue someone like that.” He followed her for several blocks before remembering that Christian Grey wasn't real.

Anne Hathaway, 'Interstellar' (2014)

Anne Hathaway isn't as well known as her peers for her method acting techniques. In comparison to some of the more extreme examples in Hollywood, Hathaway's acting style is more subdued.

For her role as the biologist, Amelia Brand, in Interstellar though, the award-winning actress embraced her deep social awkwardness and desire to stay in character until the end of filming. She told Deadline, “I gave myself permission to go a bit more Method. I felt bad for anyone who had to talk to me between takes.”

Jim Carrey, 'Man on the Moon' (1999)

In one of Jim Carrey's best dramatic roles to date, his turn as Andy Kaufman in Man on the Moon changed the trajectory of the comedic actor's career. Carrey had previously been known for his comedy movies for the better part of the 80s and 90s, but after his method technique in Man on the Moon, the actor went on to star in more dramatic roles.

For his role as the late Andy Kaufman, the comedic genius had every person in his life call him Andy. He also drove a car with a bag over his head and demanded to see Steven Spielberg while he was on set for another movie.

Paul Dano, 'The Batman' (2022)

Paul Dano is no stranger to method acting. Throughout his career, he has played many intense roles such as the disturbed Alex Jones in Prisoners, the antagonistic Eli Sunday in There Will Be Blood, and the genetically modified animal liberator, Jay, in Okja.

The Batman has been one of the most critically acclaimed films of 2022, and a big part of it comes from Dano's turn as the brutal, manipulative, and horrifying version of The Riddler. Dano has said, “There were some nights that I probably didn’t sleep as well as I would’ve wanted to just because it was a little hard to come down from [the] character.” The actor explained that his insomnia came from wrapping himself in plastic wrap to get into character, where his head would throb from the heat at the end of the day.

Forest Whitaker, 'The Last King of Scotland' (2006)

Forest Whitaker not only won the Oscar for Best Actor for his role as Idi Amin in The Last King of Scotland, but he also went Method for the part. This comes as no surprise, as the actor completely sells every role that he's in.

In order to get into the mind of the Ugandan military officer and president, Whitaker spent three months living in Uganda, gained 30 pounds, spent time with Amin's family, and even learned how to speak Swahili. He also spent time with victims of Amin's regime and spoke with high-ranking members of the dictator's inner circle.

Ashton Kutcher, 'Jobs' (2013)

Nobody expected Ashton Kutcher to take on dramatic roles after his career had become synonymous with the goofiness of That '70s Show, Dude, Where's My Car?, and Just Married. Audiences began to pay attention to Kutcher's acting abilities though after the 2004 hit, The Butterfly Effect.

The role that truly brought him attention though was Jobs, in which he played the late Steve Jobs. Kutcher transformed himself into one of the world's most well-known tech geniuses by watching nearly every interview, talk show, and documentary on Jobs to sound and move like him. Kutcher even tried going on Jobs' fruit diet which landed him in the hospital.

Edward Norton, 'Fight Club' (1999)

Edward Norton can masterfully turn into any type of character he needs to be. Whether it's a superhero in The Incredible Hulk, the polite and soft-spoken Henckels in The Grand Budapest Hotel, or the jacked-up, neo-Nazi Derek Vinyard in American History X.

Norton has always been a genius in his craft and his dedication to acting can be seen in every one of his roles. One of his most popular characters is The Narrator in Fight Club, which went on to become a pop culture phenomenon and has themes that still resonate to this day. For his role as the unhinged insomniac, Norton went above and beyond. He was supposed to throw meek punches at his co-stars, but instead ended up sucker-punching Brad Pitt in scenes, giving way to the authentic and unscripted Tyler Durden line, “You punched me in the ear!"

Choi Min-sik, 'Oldboy' (2003)

Choi Min-sik's turn as the unstable and vengeful man driven to insanity in Park Chan-wook's Oldboy is nothing short of incredible. In the psychological horror-action film, Min-sik's character gets abducted off of the streets and is forced to live in a windowless hotel room for 15 years.

Min-sik dedicated himself to the film entirely though, which is partially why the movie went on to become such a critically acclaimed hit. The actor chose to go through some of the same brutal tortures that his character goes through, like eating a live octopus and using a hot wire to burn his skin fifteen times, for each year his character was imprisoned.

