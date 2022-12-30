A mystery movie usually comes with an embedded promise. A promise that after the eerie unknowns and surprise twists have played out, the mystery at hand will be uncovered with the case resolved and the villain facing justice. For many, the ultimate pay-off of figuring out exactly what was afoot is the most satisfying part, which makes the mystery movies that refuse to give those answers all the more daring.

These films knew audiences had a hunger for answers and used their expectations of the genre against them. From crime thrillers based on true stories to pulsating horror films which leave viewers on edge, these mysterious movies refused to give up all the answers and have had audiences wracking their brains ever since.

'Memento' (2000)

Viewed by many to be Christopher Nolan’s most underrated and ingenious film, Memento flips the mystery movie formula on its head, telling its story in reverse chronological order and finding new questions to enthrall audiences with. It follows Leonard (Guy Pearce), an anterograde amnesiac hunting his wife’s killer in spite of his disability.

The film’s violent start leads audiences to think he gets his man, but the plot soon thickens as it is revealed that Leonard has been manipulated by those he trusts, and questions emerge over who exactly he killed and why. Amid all the complexity, all we know for sure is that we have no idea if Leonard ever got the man he was after, or even if it was he himself who murdered his wife.

‘Black Christmas’ (1974)

A precursor to the major boom in slasher horror which unfolded in the late 70s, Black Christmas follows a group of sorority girls being stalked by a deranged serial killer. Picking off students one by one, the killer hides in the sorority attic and makes threatening phone calls to the house before he strikes.

While audiences never get a chance to get a look at the killer, the police suspect Jess’ (Olivia Hussey) boyfriend could be responsible given the personal nature of the threats and, when they discover him dead and a distraught Jess screaming over him, the case seems closed. That is until the film’s final moments when, as Jess lies in bed sedated, a figure descends from the attic and the phone starts to ring.

'Blow-Up' (1966)

From the renowned Italian director Michelangelo Antonioni, Blow-Up is a cult classic crime story defined by its stunning visuals and enigmatically unnerving atmosphere. Set in 1960s London, it follows a fashion photographer who believes he has snapped a murder while taking pictures of a random couple at a local park.

The mystery only grows more complex as the photographer tries to uncover what happened while juggling how own complicated, drug-induced personal life. The film opts to leave things unexplained and ambiguous with the photographer returning to the park at the end to find the body gone. It was loosely remade as Blow Out in 1981 with John Travolta starring as a sound technician rather than a photographer.

‘The Black Dahlia’ (2006)

Loosely based on one of America’s most infamous unsolved murders, The Black Dahlia whisks audiences back to Hollywood's golden era in dazzling fashion. It focuses on the murder of Elizabeth Short – posthumously dubbed the ‘Black Dahlia’ – who was mutilated and left in the middle of the street in Los Angeles in 1947.

The Brian De Palma film engrosses itself in the style of the time as it tracks two detectives working the case and the way their personal lives spiral out of control because of it. While the film received largely negative reviews, it delivered a nasty nugget of Hollywood history with gorgeous visual panache and, staying true to that history, Short’s killer was never found.

'Rashomon' (1957)

A rich and compelling mystery like few movies made before or even since, Rashomon is one of the greatest achievements of Akira Kurosawa and of Japanese samurai cinema in general. The psychological thriller revolves around a heinous crime in which a woman was raped and her husband, a samurai, murdered.

The truth is only blurred when conflicting testimonies are heard from the accused bandit, the samurai (speaking through a medium), the wife, and a woodcutter who discovered the body. While the film comes to many fascinating resolutions on human nature and self-interest, the verdict of the trial is never revealed and the truth of what exactly transpired in the forest remains a mystery.

‘Picnic at Hanging Rock’ (1975)

An all-time classic of Australian cinema, Picnic at Hanging Rock was an early career success for Peter Weir as a mysterious thriller defined by its unsettling and eerie atmosphere. So discomforting that it is regarded as a horror movie, it focuses on an all-girl school’s picnic at a rock formation in 1900 which ends with the disappearance of three students and a teacher.

The lingering mystery hangs heavy over the small community as the film explores the impact the case has on its residents. It also takes its toll on the audience, as a haunting and enigmatic movie which refuses to give answers to the mystery.

'The Pledge' (2001)

A bleak mystery thriller, The Pledge follows detective Jerry Black (Jack Nicholson) who, on the eve of his retirement, swears an oath to the mother of a murdered child that he will find whoever killed his daughter. The promise plagues Jerry’s mind and soon becomes an obsession as he discovers similar murders have happened in the area before.

The film delves to some dark depths, including Jerry using the daughter of a romantic partner as bait to try to catch the killer. By the end of the film, audiences are granted some peace of mind as to who the killer is and the fate they ultimately faced, but within the film the mystery remains unsolved, seeing Jerry become a destitute drunkard unable to get over the idea that his pledge remains unfulfilled.

'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' (2017)

Among the blackest of black comedies, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri focuses on Mildred Hayes (Francis McDormand), a mother grieving the rape and murder of her teenage daughter who publicly provokes the police by demanding answers on three billboards on the main road into town.

The core of the film rests on the complicated and tragic philosophies and impossible moral dilemmas the characters face as Mildred’s outrage is met with the police’s frustration at their own limitations. The underlying throughline however is whether the culprit be brought to justice in the end. The film comes to an interesting conclusion on the matter.

'Memories of Murder' (2003)

A stunning breakout picture from Bong Joon-ho with just his second feature film, Memories of Murder is based on South Korea’s first confirmed serial killer. A peculiar blend of social satire and dark comedy with the more traditional suspense and palpable atmosphere of the mystery genre, the film builds momentum as the detectives get closer and closer to catching the murderer.

While they come painstakingly close on a number of occasions, the detectives never catch their man and the film famously finishes with Park Doo-man (Song Kang-ho) looking straight at the camera, peering into the audience to find the killer. Interestingly, the real murderer was finally identified in 2019 and was already in prison for similar crimes. He had seen the movie and stated having no special emotion towards it.

'Zodiac' (2007)

A chilling crime thriller from David Fincher, Zodiac is a gripping film about the Zodiac killer who terrorized Northern California while taunting detectives and newspapers looking into the case. The film closely follows San Francisco cartoonist Robert Graysmith (Jake Gyllenhaal) as he grows obsessed with uncovering who the killer is at great personal cost.

The film is renowned for a number of haunting sequences which brought to life the sheer terror Californians experienced during the time. Grayson’s prime suspect though is ultimately exonerated and, while the film connects dots to hint at who the killer may well have been, it is forced to concede that the infamous murderer was never identified.

