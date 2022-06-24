Just as much as plots and storylines are huge parts of a film, well-crafted fictional characters also contribute to its success — whether these fictional people are likable or not, there is no way to deny how absorbing it is to come across eloquent and well-written personalities. While for the average person some characters are extremely easy to relate to, others' questionable personality traits make it hard for the audience to create a real connection.

Throughout the years, we've seen so many distinct characters in countless different movies, but what is it that truly makes an unsympathetic protagonist?

Filth (2013)

Image via Maven Pictures

Filth invites viewers on a sneak peek inside the mind of a sex and drug-addicted policeman. The corrupt cop attempts to manipulate his way through a promotion while simultaneously fighting his own battles. Although James McAvoy's character wants to get it together, his addictions are so deeply rooted that they have taken control over his entire life.

Ripped to pieces by addiction, grief, and madness, deranged Bruce Robertson has everything it takes to be the kind of person that immediately comes to mind when reading the word "unlikeable". While the character as a hard time struggling with his anxieties, it is hard to feel empathy for him — especially given his racist and sexist tendencies.

A Clockwork Orange (1971)

Image via Polaris Productions Hawk Films

The famous Stanley Kubrick film is disturbing, intriguing, and showcases once more the filmmaker mastering the art of violence. It follows the peculiar story of a sadistic, locked-up gang leader who volunteers for a conduct-aversion experiment, which ultimately doesn't go as expected. Kubrick's brilliant movie takes viewers on a twisted journey of disgust and surprise.

Although the murderous, psychopathic teenager is somewhat charming and has a way with words, Alex DeLarge (Malcolm McDowell) comes across as highly unsympathetic to anyone. It is extremely hard to create any type of connection with the character. Quite frankly, it'd be weird if anyone did — DeLarge is a killer and a rapist.

I Care a Lot (2020)

Image via Netflix

Rosamund Pike has a record of playing unhinged characters that display questionable behavior. Take her Gone Girl role, Amy Dume, for instance. While she isn't exactly in the right, it is easy to root for her — Amy is sympathetic and relatable in some cases, and completely alien in others. It isn't hard to like Amy Dume or feel empathy towards her, even though she's still a villain at the end of the day.

Marla Grayson, on the other hand, can sometimes appear annoying and unlikeable. Although I Care a Lotis quite fun, Pike's character didn't have much substance, unlike her Gone Girl counterpart. The film focuses on a legal guardian who drains the savings of her elderly wards.

Nightcrawler (2014)

Image via Bold Films

Jake Gyllenhaal steps into the shoes of sociopathic, manipulative, and ambitious Louis Bloom as he becomes the protagonist of his own story when he intrudes into the world of crime journalism. With wonderful writing and an amazing setting, Nightcrawler takes its audience on a walk inside the grimy streets of L.A. It also exposes the media for exploiting stories and generating profit from them.

Aside from all of these things, Gyllenhaal in one of his finest roles is what captivates the audience. Throughout the movie, viewers learn that Bloom is actually an overlooked and disturbed individual; he lacks ethics, common sense, and his sinister ways start to show. Nightcrawler is an extraordinary film with a very unlikable main character, though he certainly makes one wonder what he'll do next.

American Psycho (2000)

Image via Lions Gate Entertainment

The iconic cult classic directed by Mary Harron follows rich and conceited Patrick Bateman, brought to life by Christian Bale, as he hides his psychopathic self from his co-workers and friends, indulging deeper into his violent fantasies. Unforgettable and unique, this exquisite satire is one of the most beloved films to this day.

Bateman's ego maniacal persona is not easy to be liked. He's obsessive-compulsive, style-driven, and a downright narcissist. He's also a serial killer. There is hardly anything relatable about Bale's character that compels the audience into bonding with him. While it is near impossible to sympathize with the character (although, to be fair, that is the point of the film), there is no denying that Patrick is one of the most iconic fictional faces out there.

There Will Be Blood (2008)

Image via Paramount Vantage

This story of family, religion, hatred, oil and madness depicts how the lust for money with alienate every human being around you. There Will Be Blood is a complex, morbid tale of greed and obsession that destroys whatever humanity Plainview had in the first place. It showcases Oscar-winner Daniel Day-Lewis on the top of his game, giving arguably the best performance of his career.

Day-Lewis' character, Daniel Plainview, is manipulative, deeply complex and troubled. Although he's interesting, he's also monstrous and cold-hearted — the only thing that brings out any goodness in him being his love for his adopted son.

The Social Network (2010)

Image via Relativity Media

Jesse Eisenberg steps into the shoes of Mark Zuckerberg​ in this. Although David Fincher's own version of Zuckerberg is highly unlikable, his real-life counterpart is not as awful. Possibly one of Fincher's best, The Social Network tells the true story about the founders of Facebook​​​​​​. Zuckerberg is sued by the twins who claimed he stole their idea and by the co-founder who was later squeezed out of the business.

This fast-paced movie depicts the cold and emotionless side of the Facebook founder, whether it is factually accurate or not. Viewers watch him become less sympathetic and greedier throughout the film, making it extremely hard to sympathize with him.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Leonardo DiCaprio embodies Jordan Belfort as he brilliantly depicts the true story of the Wall Street trader from his rise to a wealthy stock-broker to his fall involving crime and corruption. While Belfort may seem charming and charismatic at first, the audience later learns that his demeanor falls somewhere close to a sociopath's.

For several different reasons, including an amazing script by Terence Winter, MartinScorcese's genius film deserves all the praise it has been given, and DiCaprio's acting in this is completely otherwordly as he delivers one of the best performances of his career.

