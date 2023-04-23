The end of the world has been a daunting possibility for almost as long as life has walked the earth. Take the dinosaurs, for example, going about their lives when everything changed in one split second, and boom. But it doesn't just have to be a meteor that could wipe us out. There are countless ways our world as we know it could cease to exist, and if the last few years have taught us anything, our world could fall to its knees in a very short amount of time.

2012 was a notable year in which many believed we'd meet our end. And while, thankfully, the world didn't explode in a fiery inferno, the movie industry saw it as the perfect opportunity for a disaster movie. Nowadays, it's far from uncommon for Hollywood dramatizations on end-of-the-world level threats to hit the big screens. From 2009s aforementioned 2012 to the fridged temperatures in The Day After Tomorrow and the planet-killing comet in Greenland, it's apparent that deadly and disastrous events make for visually impressive blockbusters.

10 '2012' (2009)

2012 is one of those disaster movies that everybody has heard of. Be it because of the fact it's based around a fear that many people thought would come true, whether it's down to the attention surrounding it, or even if just because you're a fan of disaster movies, it's become a household name within the genre.

The film follows a family as they attempt to survive when the end of the world is quite literally upon them. From the Yosemite super volcano eruption to megatsunamis, earthquakes, and just about every other global disaster imaginable, 2012 has it all. So strap in for this visually destructive experience from the comfort of your own couch.

9 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes' (2011)

Okay, so maybe this isn't your average end-of-the-world movie, but could you imagine if what brought us to the brink of extinction was a group of uber-intelligent genetically enhanced chimpanzees? Although we are, as a species, good at interfering, so who knows? Maybe one day, it'll actually happen.

This reboot of the 1960s and 1970s Planet of the Apes films paved the way for another trilogy for a new generation of fans, bringing back an iconic character from the original series, the leader of the ape uprising, Caeser (voiced by Andy Serkis). This franchise of three will soon become a tetralogy when another entry entitled Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes releases sometime in 2024.

8 'The Day After Tomorrow' (2004)

Superstorms are a terrifying prospect. They could decimate towns and wipe out entire civilizations in a matter of hours, and there wouldn't be a single thing we could do about it. What a worrying thought. 2004s The Day After Tomorrow showcased the damage they could do on a dramatized level, but given that it's based on a real book doesn't fill us with much joy.

The Day After Tomorrow's world-ending threat comes in the form of a new ice age, and while it doesn't technically completely end it, it undoubtedly changes the world as we know it. If this movie teaches us anything, it's to not underestimate mother nature and the fact that global warming is one hell of a thing to take seriously.

7 'Knowing' (2009)

Poorly reviewed by many but an excellent example of a movie where the world actually ends is 2009s Knowing. It's a sci-fi thriller with some impressive cinematogrphy given its year of release. The film stars one of the most beloved actors of all time, Nicolas Cage and follows Cage's character John Koestler as he searches for knowledge regarding a seemingly impending apocalypse.

Plane crashes, subway crushes, and some seriously creepy whisper people make for some truly deadly scenes throughout, but what ultimately wipes everyone out is a super solar flare capable of destroying all life on earth, and it does just that. Knowing ends with a final chilling shot of the solar flare decimating the world entirely, from New York to everywhere else.

6 'Greenland' (2020)

Gerard Butler produces and stars in this 2020 disaster action film. Directed by Rick Roman Waugh, Greenland follows the Garrity family through the ensuing chaos upon the anticipation of impact from a planet-killing comet heading straight for earth. Given little warning of the imminent danger beforehand, they must survive, but at what cost?

By the end of the movie, the comet forcefully collides with our planet, wiping out anything and everyone in its path, apart from the lucky few left to pick up the pieces and start anew for planet earth. Greenland received positive reviews, and for what it was, it was a good film with great cinematography. Its sequel is currently in development and will release in the near future.

5 'Interstellar' (2014)

Perhaps the highest-rated disaster film on this list comes with 2014s sci-fi addition from director Christopher Nolan, which saw a group of astronauts in a dystopian future trying desperately to find an inhabitable planet after the earth is left in ruin.

Interstellar's plot, cinematography, and star-studded cast certainly helped towards its success. With unforgettable performances from Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain, Ellen Burstyn, Michael Caine, and Bill Irwin, it made for a just as unforgettable movie as a result.

4 'This Is The End' (2013)

Fancy a more comedic take on the end of the world? Then you should check out 2013's directorial debut from Seth Rogan and Evan Goldberg, in which the former also stars. Alongside Seth are many more famous faces and some of the 21st century's best comedic actors, including Jonah Hill, James Franco, Michael Cera, Danny McBride, Jay Baruchel, and Craig Robinson. The film is a feature extension of the short film Jay and Seth Versus the Apocalypse.

Instead of meteors, superstorms, or dystopian futures, This Is The End takes a more apocalyptic approach to world-destroying entertainment, more specifically, demons and unknown creatures. The array of fictionalized famous faces definitely helped bring the attention this movie deserved, and a wacky plot and undeniably funny moments helped this chaotic film thrive.

3 'Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World' (2012)

If you're not in the mood for a dark comedic end-of-the-world film and want more of a romantic drama/comedy approach, then 2012s Seeking a Friend For the End of the World might be exactly what you're looking for. It follows complete strangers Dodge Peterson and Penelope "Penny" Lockhart (played by Steve Carell and Keira Knightley) in the face of imminent death. How lovely.

Now considering this is a list of movies in which the world literally ends, you can imagine that it doesn't end well for the newly formed couple, and sadly, you'd be absolutely right. Critically, the film was relatively well received, with praise for its performances and story, despite being a box office bomb after barely grossing its initial $10 million budget.

2 'The Road' (2009)

The cinematic masterpiece, The Road, is set in a post-apocalyptic setting following an unidentified cataclysmic event capable of bringing the earth to the brink of extinction. It follows a nameless father and his young son (played by Viggo Mortensen and Kodi Smit-McPhee) trying to survive in the wasteland that was once our home.

Based on brilliant writer Cormac McCarthy's gritty novel of the same name, The Road contains scenes from the book that are downright hard to watch in places, with some being cut from the final film due to how disturbing they are. A devastating movie with an even more gut-wrenching culmination makes for one of the most upsetting takes on what could happen should we ever find ourselves in that situation.

1 '28 Days Later' (2002)

The zombie film that's not a zombie film comes with director Danny Boyle's reinvigorating addition to the subgenre of horror movies. 28 Days Later's low budget of $8 million didn't prevent it from excelling at the box office and becoming one of the most critically successful films of the year.

The Cillian Murphey-starring post-apocalyptic British feature is chock full of fear elements that'll have you hiding behind your hands and watching the screen through your fingers. And if the eerie shot of abandoned London isn't enough to send a chill down your spine, the infected sure will be. There's something about fast-moving infected characters that effortlessly ramps the fear level up to a new one. Just look at the Runners in The Last Of Us. Terrifying.

