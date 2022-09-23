Since 1998, the website Rotten Tomatoes has been aggregating top critics' movie reviews and turning them into the Tomatometer, a score that reflects the percentage of critics who liked a given film and would recommend it. Only a select group of amazing films have ever achieved the top honor of Rotten Tomatoes: landing a perfect 100% on the Tomatometer.

From classics of silent cinema like Charles Chaplin's The Kid to landmarks of the animation genre like Toy Story, the members of the flawless club of Rotten Tomatoes all have something special that makes them stand out as some of critics' favorite movies. Whether that's an innovative approach to the filmmaking process, a compelling story with fascinating characters, or a unique directorial vision gluing the whole thing together, these are must-see films with no equal.

20 'Tampopo' (1985)

Directed by Jūzō Itami

Tampopo is a Japanese comedy film directed by Jūzō Itami that follows the titular protagonist, a young lady who dreams of owning the ultimate noodle store. Known as a parody of the spaghetti Western genre, the film depicts Tampopo's wacky experiences as she embarks on a mission to master the art of noodle-making and produce the perfect bowl of ramen.

Tampopo was a critical and commercial success in Japan, and later developed a surprising cult following outside the country over time. The film is recognized to this day for its seamless combination of humor, drama, and food-related themes, as well as its unique and eccentric characters. It's considered the first Ramen Western for its role in popularizing ramen and Japanese noodle culture in the West.

19 'Grave of the Fireflies' (1988)

Directed by Isao Takahata

Image via Toho

One of the first films by the highly acclaimed Studio Ghibli, Grave of the Fireflies sees a teenager having to care for his little sister during WWII after a terrible bombing by the Allies destroys their house. The most harrowing war films are those that successfully depict war as an inescapable hellscape, and through the innocent perspective of two children, director Isao Takahata certainly succeeds in this respect.

This devastating film is often counted among the saddest movies ever made, and once the credits (and tears!) start rolling, it's not hard to see why. The relationship between the two main characters is incredibly moving, with an eventual conclusion that should leave no dry eyes in the house. The animation is a gorgeous accompaniment to the poignant story, and the ending packs an emotional punch whose heights not many films are able to achieve.

Grave of the Fireflies Release Date July 26, 1989 Director Isao Takahata Cast Tsutomu Tatsumi , Ayano Shiraishi , Akemi Yamaguchi Runtime 89 minutes

18 'Pinocchio' (1940)

Directed by Norman Ferguson, T. Hee, Wilfred Jackson, Jack Kinney, Bill Roberts, Hamilton Luske, and Ben Sharpsteen

Image via RKO Radio Pictures

Disney's Pinocchio is a 1940 animated musical fantasy film based on Carlo Collodi's Italian children's story The Adventures of Pinocchio. The film depicts the tale of a wooden puppet who is brought to life and then led on a quest to become a real boy by his conscience, Jiminy Cricket — an actual talking cricket. This was only Disney's second feature, but it already felt like a product by the legendary childhood-defining studio that they would soon prove to be.

The movie's use of Technicolor, groundbreaking special effects, and unforgettable music contributed to Disney's position as an industry leader in animation. The film, one of the most rewatchable Disney classics, has been hailed as a timeless masterpiece by numerous critics for its touching plot, endearing characters, and beautiful animation. There are some films that just don't age, and this is one of them.

Pinocchio Release Date February 23, 1940 Director Hamilton Luske , Ben Sharpsteen Cast Mel Blanc , Don Brodie , Walter Catlett , Marion Darlington , Frankie Darro , Cliff Edwards Runtime 88

17 'Tokyo Story' (1953)

Directed by Yasujirō Ozu

Image via Shochiku

Tokyo Story is a drama that follows Shukichi and Tomi Hirayama, an old couple who move from their tiny town to Tokyo to visit their children and grandkids. Their children are, unfortunately, too busy with their own lives to pay any attention to their parents, making the couple feel alienated and ignored. This is one of the best Japanese films of all time, well known for director Yasujirō Ozu's unique minimalistic touch.

Tokyo Story is widely known as an international masterpiece. The film is worth seeing for its delicate and understated storytelling, complex and realistic depiction of family interactions, and stunning cinematography. It's also credited with helping to pioneer the "home drama" genre in Japanese cinema, which Ozu became known for, as well as inspiring a slew of other filmmakers and artists.

Tokyo Story (1953) Release Date March 13, 1972 Director Yasujirô Ozu Cast Chishû Ryû , Chieko Higashiyama , Sô Yamamura , Setsuko Hara Runtime 136 minutes Main Genre Drama

16 'One Cut of the Dead' (2017)

Directed by Shin'ichirô Ueda

Image via Asmik Ace

One Cut of the Dead is one of those movies that potential viewers need to go into as blind as possible in order to fully appreciate its brilliance. In broad terms, it's about a group of zombies attacking a film crew who are shooting a low-budget horror movie in an abandoned Japanese WWII facility. That's all anyone needs to know in order to soak in the film's myriad of twists and surprises.

One of Letterboxd's favorite zombie movies, One Cut of the Dead is clever in its satire, gory in its horror, and absolutely delightful in its bountiful excess of creativity and boldness. It was immediately praised by critics all across the board and said to be a revitalization of the zombie genre, bringing dynamism and originality to a genre that all to often falls into the same tropes and clichés.

One Cut of the Dead Release Date November 4, 2017 Director Shin'ichirô Ueda Cast Takayuki Hamatsu , Yuzuki Akiyama , Harumi Shuhama , Kazuaki Nagaya , Hiroshi Ichihara , Mao Runtime 96

15 'It's Such a Beautiful Day' (2012)

Directed by Don Hertzfeldt

A deeply moving collection of indie animation filmmaker Don Hertzfeldt's short films, It's Such a Beautiful Day is one of the most emotionally powerful films of the 2010s, as well as one of the decade's best indies. It's the story of Bill, an anxious stickman struggling to put together his shattered psyche. Simultaneously heartbreaking and life-affirming, surreal and highly relatable, it's one of the most stunning animated movies ever made — and at only a little over an hour in length, it's a breeze to get through, too.

Don't be fooled by the animation's apparent simplicity: With inventive uses of color and a unique art style, Hertzfeldt provides some of the medium's most memorable shots. Critics evidently agreed with audiences that It's Such a Beautiful Day was perfect from start to finish, praising its philosophical depth, distinct sound design, engaging story, and ability to make the simple seem complex.

14 'The Philadelphia Story' (1940)

Directed by George Cukor

Image via MGM

As far as Hollywood classics go, The Philadelphia Story is a must-see without equal. Gleefully romantic and wittily funny, it's an old rom-com about a rich woman who begins to learn certain truths about herself when her ex-husband and an attractive reporter turn up just before her planned remarriage. With a legendary trifecta comprised of Katherine Hepburn, Jimmy Stewart, and Cary Grant at the center, classic Hollywood rom-coms were rarely this fun and attractive.

According to critics on Rotten Tomatoes, The Philadelphia Story sees director George Cukor's style at its most polished. With clever dialogue and smoldering performances by the star-studded cast, it's no wonder why this is considered a perfect film, a worthy classic, and one of Rotten Tomatoes' best movies.

13 'The Gold Rush' (1925)

Directed by Charlie Chaplin

Image via United Artists

Charlie Chaplin is nothing short of the face of silent cinema, director, and star of the best silent comedies in history. The Gold Rush, the last movie Chaplin made before the advent of sound, is one of his funniest works. It's the tale of a prospector going to the Klondike in the 1890s during the Gold Rush, hoping to make the fortune that he's dreamed of for years. There, he's smitten by a girl he meets in the dance hall.

Critics on Rotten Tomatoes adore Chaplin, but The Gold Rush is one of their favorites of his. Calling it the first comedy epic, they bring attention to the impressively elaborate gags and the love-it-or-hate-it sentimentalism that characterizes Chaplin's work. This is one of those comedies that are hilarious from start to finish, without sacrificing its ability to tell an emotionally resonant love story.

The Gold Rush Release Date June 26, 1926 Director Charles Chaplin Cast Charles Chaplin , Mack Swain , Tom Murray , Georgia Hale Runtime 95 minutes

12 'Before Sunrise' (1995)

Directed by Richard Linklater

Image via Columbia Pictures

One of the highest-rated movie franchises on Rotten Tomatoes, Richard Linklater's wonderful Before trilogy began with Before Sunrise, a romantic drama about a young American man and a young French woman who spend a day together in Vienna, talking about all sorts of topics and slowly falling in love. It's a dialogue-heavy romantic drama for sure, but those who enjoy these kinds of movies are bound to adore Before Sunrise.

Although it's especially enriched when considered as a package deal with its two sequels, Before Sunrise is in its own right an experience like no other. Gorgeously written and carried by Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy's magnetic performances, it's the perfect romantic movie for those who don't like the genre. Poetic and beautifully idealized, it's perhaps the film that best embodies the magic of young love.

11 'The Kid' (1921)

Directed by Charlie Chaplin

Image via First National

Chaplin was one of the most important voices in early cinema, and some (including critics, apparently) say that Chaplin's funniest and best-made feature film was actually his first: The Kid, about a tramp who cares for a boy after he's abandoned as a newborn. Arguably the director's most melodramatic comedy, it's a magnificent introduction to the style that would go on to define him in the future.

Chaplin was a master of his craft, and it's abundantly clear in The Kid. His slapstick comedy is polished, idiosyncratic, and absolutely gut-busting. Couple this with a beautifully poignant story about fatherhood, and one gets one of the most emotionally moving films of the 1920s, which is hilarious and all-around perfect from start to finish.

The Kid (1921) Release Date January 21, 1921 Director Charlie Chaplin Cast Charlie Chaplin , Jackie Coogan , Edna Purviance Runtime 68m Main Genre Comedy

10 'M' (1931)

Directed by Fritz Lang