Founded in 1978, CinemaScore is a research group that polls and aggregates audience responses to the latest feature film releases. On the opening night of films in wide release, CinemaScore provides ballots to the audience that prompts them to grade the new movie they've watched on an A to F scale. After the grades and the voters' demographic information are collected, CinemaScore provides an overall grade for the film, which will be made public on their website and can be cited for journalistic purposes elsewhere. CinemaScore defines this process as "bringing the opinions of theater audiences into the public arena."

While not every new movie receives a grade (such as limited releases), CinemaScore has been around for over 40 years and has graded thousands of movies. The grade a film receives is usually a strong indicator of general audience opinion and can be a determining factor for a film's box office success; the higher the grade, the more likely a movie is going to be recommended through word of mouth. Among the thousands of movies CinemaScore has graded, only 110 have received the coveted A+ grade. More often than not, these movies are regarded as classics and remain universally beloved to this day.

10 'Argo' (2012)

Directed by Ben Affleck

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Based on an almost unbelievable true story, Argo (2012) follows Ben Affleck as CIA agent Tony Mendez spearheading an operation to rescue six Americans trapped in an embassy amid the Iranian hostage crisis of 1979. Mendez hatches the idea of infiltrating Iran's capital city of Tehran under the guise of a team of movie location scouts and producers. This required Hollywood executives to fabricate an entire science-fiction movie by the name of Argo to support Mendez's rescue exercise; imagine all the work required to produce a movie, but without actually making it.

Argo's A+ grade can most likely be attributed to the nature of it's narrative; it's an incredibly engaging story made all the more captivating due to its relation to actual events. Affleck lends a steady directorial hand to an all-star cast including Bryan Cranston, Alan Arkin, Clea DuVall and John Goodman, just to name a few. Despite some of the harrowing circumstances of its adapted story, Argo is a crowd-pleaser that is endlessly entertaining and thrilling.

9 'The Princess Bride' (1987)

Directed by Rob Reiner

Image via 20th Century Fox

Framed as the bedside reading of a story from grandfather to grandson, The Princess Bride (1987) is a fairy tale romance through and through. After his supposed death, Wesley (Cary Elwes), a lowly farmhand, will stop at nothing to reunite with his true love, Buttercup (Robin Wright). Between them stand a rag-tag band of criminals, a smarmy king with questionable motives and even massive man-eating rats in this simple but endearing genre classic.

The Princess Bride may appear as a standard fantasy romance, and while it's true that it doesn't do too much to reinvent the genre, director Rob Reiner crafted an accessible and endlessly rewatchable adventure. The Princess Bride has a little bit of something for everyone: sharp humor, a clever script, charming performances and a compelling romance at the core. Considering all these elements, it's no wonder audiences were so warm to The Princess Bride, and many continue to sing praises for it today.

8 'Forrest Gump' (1994)

Directed by Robert Zemeckis

Image via Paramount Pictures

Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks) is a man with an impossibly interesting life story. From his time on the All-American Collegiate football team, his service in the Vietnam War, his entrepreneurial efforts aboard a shrimping boat and even meeting with three different U.S. presidents, Forrest always seemed to be at the center of American cultural events. Despite this, he stayed true to who he is and what he believed in, inspiring kindness and understanding.

Forrest Gump (1994) is a landmark work of American filmmaking. Director Robert Zemeckis, an already well-established name thanks to his Back to the Future trilogy, created a heartwarming character study and epic that is almost impossible to not get swept up in. After receiving an A+ grade from CinemaScore, Forrest Gump would go on to win six Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Forrest Gump is a winning combination of optimistic sentimentality and heartfelt execution.

7 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)

Directed by Peter Ramsey, Bob Persichetti & Rodney Rothman

Image via Sony

After being bitten by an interdimensional radioactive spider, teenager Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) develops fantastic powers. Seeking mentorship, Miles finds himself as a student of Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), a not exactly stoic iteration of Spider-Man from another universe. Miles must learn to accept the responsibility and be wary of the dangers that sprout as a result of his newfound powers, all the while juggling his responsibilities as a student and son.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) is the final product of years of passionate work and dedication. Animated unlike anything audiences have ever seen before, this telling of the traditional Spider-Man narrative reaped the benefits that animation allows; unrestrained imagination and endless creative possibilities. Not only is Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse a technical marvel in every respect, it is also a ridiculously entertaining romp that won audiences over with its witty humor and surprisingly thoughtful emotional core.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is available to stream on Apple TV in the U.S.

Watch on Apple TV

6 'Top Gun: Maverick' (2022)

Directed by Joseph Kosinski

Image via Paramount Pictures

In this follow-up to Top Gun (1986), Capt. Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Tom Cruise), an ace pilot and hotshot personality, is tasked with training a young class of elite fighter pilots for a top-secret operation. Maverick proves to be a far more capable pilot than a teacher; his situation made all the more complicated when the son of his deceased best friend (Miles Teller) is eager to fly in the squadron. Maverick must learn to leave his rule-breaking past behind him and prepare his class for what is deemed to be a suicide mission.

Top Gun: Maverick (2022) is the very definition of a crowd pleaser. While the original Top Gun (1986) is a suitably stylish and fun slice of 80s cheese, this sequel far exceeded expectations and delivered one of the most entertaining and commercially successful blockbusters ever made. Cruise continued to prove that he is Hollywood's leading man - his strict insistence on practical effects for the flight sequences made the sense of danger palpable and further elevated the fantastic action. Not only was Top Gun: Maverick a wholly satisfying thrill ride, it also reinvigorated the theatergoing experience and proved that people are still willing to show up to the movies when they're this good.

5 'The Incredibles' (2004)

Directed by Brad Bird

Image via Disney

Pixar Studios' sixth film and arguably their best, The Incredibles (2004) follows a standard suburban family harboring a big secret: they all have superpowers. After a series of accidents, superheroes have been outlawed, forcing Bob and Helen Parr (Craig T. Nelson and Holly Hunter) to hang up their suits and leave their crime-fighting days behind them. After settling down and raising a family, Bob's desire to become Mr. Incredible once again leads to him unraveling a sinister plot; one that requires the entire family to embrace what makes them special.

It's not hard to imagine why The Incredibles was so well received upon release. It has the compelling family dynamic of a drama and the thrilling action of a superhero movie, held together by a strong cast of incredibly likable characters. While The Incredibles is actually one of the seven Pixar Studios films to have received a grade of A+, the more grounded nature of its story and family-oriented messaging are likely key factors contributing to it's reception. The long awaited sequel Incredibles 2 (2018) also received an A+ grade from CinemaScore, but the freshness of the original gives it the edge here.

4 'Die Hard' (1988)

Directed by John McTiernan

Image via 20th Century Fox

When a group of terrorists lays siege to Nakatomi headquarters and take several hostages, NYPD cop John McClane (Bruce Willis) is their only chance of survival. With no backup and extremely limited firepower, McClane must put his wits and resources to the test and save the building's hostages - his wife being one of them. In this situation, McClane is afforded no luxuries, not even shoes, but one thing is absolutely certain: he will die hard.

Not only a definitive action movie of the 80s, but one of the definitive action movies of all time. Die Hard (1988) is a no-frills, no-holds-barred genre classic that thrilled audiences and kick-started what would become a legendary career for Willis. He effortlessly sells the grittiness of the action while simultaneously dropping incredible one-liners like they were Hans Gruber off a building. Director John McTiernan wisely keeps it simple, granting the set pieces and Willis' performance center stage. Audiences ate it up, CinemaScore graded it A+, and the rest is history.

3 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' (1991)

Directed by James Cameron

Image via TriStar Pictures

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) is commonly recognized as one of the greatest sequels of all time. After the events of The Terminator (1984), Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) is forced into an uneasy alliance with an advanced cyborg (Arnold Schwarzenegger) sent from a future dominated by machines. They share a common goal: protect John Connor (Edward Furlong) at all costs.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day doubles down on everything that made its predecessor great and even improves upon the formula. Director James Cameron opts for a lighter tone than the original — something a general audience of the time most likely appreciated. The relationship that forms between Schwarzenegger's T-800 and a young John Connor is incredibly charming and often hilarious. The action is plentiful and always effective, and the introduction of an exceedingly threatening villain keeps the stakes high. Terminator 2: Judgment Day is a perfect action/adventure movie, and it's A+ grade is well deserved.