Many movies offer intriguing storylines throughout, fascinating viewers with their captivating stories and interesting characters. Although movie narratives usually follow the "beginning, a middle, and an end" rule, some movies seem to come full circle halfway through, leaving viewers confused and curious about what will happen next.

From RoomtoMonty Python and the Holy Grail, here are some of the films Reddit believes feature a similar concept in which the main conflict or event is resolved towards the middle of the way through instead of following the typical, most common storytelling technique.

This article contains spoilers for the films mentioned.

1 'Room' (2015)

Room is an A24 Academy Award-winning movie that earned Brie Larson her Oscar for Best Actress back in 2016. The film draws inspiration from a horrific story surrounding a woman and her young son (Jacob Tremblay) after the two are captured and held captive for 7 years in an enclosed space. When they finally get back outside, the little boy gets to experience the real world for the first time.

With superb acting from both actors — especially from Larson — this Lenny Abrahamson movie has touched many hearts. On Reddit, some users reflect on the "real conflict" of the movie after a Redditor mentioned the film on a post. "I love this answer, because I both agree and disagree with you," thinkpairshare says. "What is the main conflict of the movie? Joy and Jack needing to escape from Room? Or Joy needing to forgive herself, to figure out how in the world to move forward and find her way back in the 'real world' after everything she has been through?"

2 'Happy Feet' (2006)

This fun-loving 2006 animated comedy directed by Elijah Wood and Warren Coleman is all about the world of the Emperor Penguins who find their twin flames through singing. However, when a penguin born without the talent to do so learns that he has no Heartsong, he also uncovers an intriguing, hidden gift that the community has never seen before: tap dancing.

The charming Happy Feet is the first mentioned movie users come across on the post involving films that "end" in the middle, and a highly upvoted one. "That movie feels like 3 shorts in a row," Knowaa remarks. "It should have been at least two different movies. First half. Second half. Different movies," another user comments.

3 'Full Metal Jacket' (1982)

Through a two-segment outlook, Full Metal Jacket offers viewers a reflection on the dehumanizing effects of the Vietnam War as it follows a platoon of U.S. Marines through their boot camp training in Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island.

Directed by Stanley Kubrick, this violent 1982 war film is a favorite among many moviegoers. On the platform, ChiTownStig says, "I thought maybe Full Metal Jacket, but that’s more like 2 different movies in one than a resolution and epilogue." The film's structure is indeed so distinctive that a viewer seemingly thought it was "two different movies entirely" when they were younger.

4 'Casino Royale' (2006)

The first film to feature Daniel Craig as 007 in the series reboot revolves around James Bond's first mission after earning 00 status, as well as a license to kill. In Casino Royale, Bond must stop, through a game of poker, a private banker to world terrorism named Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen).

With a very engaging narrative and compelling characters, Martin Campbell's first installment of the latest James Bond franchise does not disappoint — still, many cinephiles on Reddit agree to "pretend the last 20 minutes of Casino Royale don’t exist and that James and Vesper are happily on vacation."

5 'The Batman' (2022)

The Batman was one of the most anticipated movies of 2022 — and for good reason. Matt Reeves' take on the beloved superhero exceeded many expectations and quickly became one of the best in the genre. The movie stars Robert Pattinson as The Batman, following his origin story and introducing audiences to Paul Dano's memorable Riddler.

"I thought it ended like three times," Whelmed29 says — and could you blame them? Apparently, everybody seems to agree that the film was indeed great, but that it felt like it had come full cycle more than once. Another user explains that they thought it "was about to end with the conversation in Arkham... and then there was a whole other sequence."

6 'No Country for Old Men' (2012)

Set in 1980, No Country for Old Men follows the terrifying Anton Chigurh, a merciless and chilling hitman who's incredibly played by Javier Bardem. Anton picks up Josh Brolin's Llewelyn Mosrai's trail when the character takes his money and runs off with it.

An highly-regared movie by many — including the Academy — this eerie film counts on many incredible performances and great directon by Ethan Coen. On Reddit, one user mentioned the film on a comment that gathered many votes. Still, another Redditor argued: "That's a perspective issue when you view the narrator as Josh Brolin, but if you view the actual narrator as Tommy Lee Jones, with it being the story of his "last case", then not only does the sudden and underwhelming death of Brolin make sense (TLJ wasn't able to investigate it) but the ending is no longer an epilogue but the ending of TLJs story and case."

7 'Aliens' (1986)

The second movie of a major saga today, Aliens is set in a very far future and follows Sigourney Weaver's unforgettable Ellen Ripley, the sole survivor of an alien attack on her ship who awakens fifty-seven years after surviving and attempts to warn everybody about the predators.

When it comes to early endings, Aliens is a favorite — according to 22marks, the legendary and hypnotizing movie "has a very satisfying ending that literally sees a nuclear bomb taking out all the Xenomorphs, resolving the main conflict as the protagonists fly to safety," the user explains, proceeding to add that "everyone is lulled into a false sense of security, believing we witnessed the finale. Our expectations are torn in half, and we get an even better ending with the epic Powerloader fight."

8 'A.I.: Artificial Intelligence' (2001)

Depicting a post-climate change society, A.I.: Artificial Intelligence explores the desire to be loved as well as artificial intelligence's need to feel authentic. David (Haley Joel Osment) is a child android who is adopted as a test case by a Cybertronics employee (Sam Robards) and his wife (Frances O'Connor). However, David soon realizes that the life he leads is almost impossible to deal with and goes out on a journey of self-discovery.

What users say on the platform? "Man, that movie just kept ending forever." At times, it truly does feel like A.I goes on for a long and unnecessary period of time, but maybe that is just part of its charm. "In a weird way, I’ve come to think of this as the point; it examines what it would be like to be immortal," another Redditor reflects.

9 'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

Quentin Tarantino's Los Angeles crime drama, Pulp Fiction, focuses on a series of different but intertwined stories about several characters, the main being two mob hitmen (Samuel L. Jackson and John Travolta), a boxer (Bruce Willis), and a pair of diner bandits (Tim Roth and Amanda Plummer).

The beloved movie has received worldwide praise from the moment it premiered. Even if it is arguably not Tarantino's best work, there is no denying about its impact on pop culture. "PF was my first experience with non-linear film storytelling, and it was mesmerizing," sllh81 enthusiastically reveals.

10 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail' (1975)

Monty Python and the Holy Grail is a 1975 movie by Terry Gilliam and Terry Jones which depicts King Arthur (Graham Chapman) and his Knights' quest on finding the Holy Grail. Throughout the adventure, they are faced with a bunch of silly obstacles, including a wizard named Tim the Enchanter (John Cleese) and killer rabbits.

Combining history and comedy, this hilarious movie is a very beloved one among many cinephiles. Facetiously mentioned the movie on the platform, and many people agreed. "The ending is actually the one part of the movie I didn't like. But it shouldn't be a surprise they did it that way, Monty Python admittedly never knew how to end their sketches either," another user adds.

