Now and then, we can all use some feel-good viewing to remind us that the world isn't all bad. To this end, Redditors on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, recently together to discuss the best movies where all the main characters are good people.

Their picks include a Miyazaki classic, a recent stop-motion gem, a Spielberg movie, and an early starring role for PeterDinklage. They cover a range of mediums and genres, but they have one thing in common: there isn't a villain in sight.

10 'Wings of Desire' (1987)

Wings of Desire is a German film directed by Wim Wenders about two angels, played by Bruno Ganz and Otto Sander, who wander through the streets of Berlin, listening to the thoughts of its inhabitants and offering them comfort in times of need. However, when one of the angels falls in love with a trapeze artist (Solveig Dommartin), he decides to become human to be with her. The film is visually stunning, with black-and-white cinematography that captures the beauty of Berlin.

The characters face various challenges, but no one is bad. "[Wings of Desire] made me a better person," said SplodyPants. "I still watch once every year or two. I always think I'll be sick of it but every time I go into a moon-faced trance for the entire film. It's truly beautiful,"

9 'Marcel the Shell with Shoes On' (2022)

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On is a whimsical stop-motion movie about a tiny shell (Jenny Slate) wearing a pair of shoes. Through his eyes, we explore a world that is simultaneously vast and minuscule, filled with tiny treasures and unexpected dangers.

"Marcel is innocent and pure. The grandmother shell is a living angel. Dean needs some help but in a relatable way and is still a good dude. Those are basically the only characters. Checks out," said Exploding_Antelope.

8 'Kiki's Delivery Service' (1989)

This Miyazaki film centers on a young witch who must leave her home and family to complete her training and find her place in the world. She sets up a delivery service using her broomstick, and with the help of her talking cat, Jiji, she starts delivering packages to the people of a coastal town. Along the way, she meets new friends and faces challenges that test her resolve and strength.

"Generally you can very rarely encounter truly evil characters in Miyazaki's works. Even Yubaba truly loved and cared for her son in the end," said LoverOfStoriesIAm. The user mxcn3 agreed, saying, "Even many of the villains are more 'complicated people with a bad side' than outright bad people." Kiki's Delivery Service is often considered among the best Studio Ghibli films for these reasons.

7 'The Station Agent' (2003)

Peter Dinklage stars in this indie drama as Finbar McBride, a man who is obsessed with trains and inherits an abandoned train station in rural New Jersey. Finbar moves into the station, hoping for a quiet life away from people, but finds himself befriending a young artist (Bobby Cannavale), and a lonely middle-aged woman (Patricia Clarkson), who runs a nearby snack truck.

"I absolutely adore this movie!" said CaptainFiasco. "Dinklage is amazing and I particularly enjoyed Bobby Cannavale's character." "Station Agent was my intro to Peter Dinklage," said Mother_Rohyne. "Loved it!"

6 'Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure' (1989)

Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure is a classic comedy that features Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter as two high school slackers who are visited by a time traveler (George Carlin), from the future. He informs Bill and Ted that they must travel back in time and collect historical figures for their history project, or else their band will be broken up and their futures ruined.

It's a lighthearted romp through history, with the leads turning in charmingly goofy performances. "Ted’s dad is the closest thing in the movie to a villain, but he just doesn’t want his son to throw his life away," said TeamStark31.

5 'Chef' (2014)

Jon Favreau wrote, directed, and stars in Chef, a comedy-drama about a renowned chef, Carl Casper, who quits his job at a prestigious restaurant after a public feud with a food critic. Carl decides to start a food truck business with his son (Emjay Anthony) and his friend (John Leguizamo) and embarks on a cross-country journey to rediscover his love for cooking and reconnect with his family.

The result is a feel-good movie that celebrates the joy of food and the importance of family and following one's dreams. "There’s no actual antagonist in the movie," said SutterCane "Dustin Hoffman’s somewhat of a douche but then again, he’s running a business that needs to keep its doors open."

4 'The World's Fastest Indian' (2005)

Burt Munro (Anthony Hopkins) is a New Zealand motorcycle racer who dreams of breaking the land speed record on his 1920 Indian motorcycle in The World's Fastest Indian. He travels to the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah, where he faces numerous challenges, including mechanical problems and skeptical officials, but fights through it his perseverance and determination.

"I loved [this] movie," said Nollie_flip. "Burt Munro was such a quirky but lovable main character, and the way he dealt with all his mishaps was entertaining and heartwarming in a very authentic way. It felt like watching my grandpa or my uncle do something they had a passion for."

3 'Tremors' (1990)

Tremors follows two handymen, played by Kevin Bacon and Fred Ward, who become trapped in a small desert town in Nevada that is being attacked by giant underground creatures known as "Graboids." They team up with a seismologist (Finn Carter), and the townsfolk to fight the creatures and save their town.

"Tremors is in my top 5 of all time. I love that movie," said TooSoonGoo. "I watched it 100 times before I was even ten years old. I love how all the characters aren't your usual brain-dead horror movie characters. If you haven't seen it yet watch it. It holds up better than pretty much any other movie from that time period because it uses practical effects except for one quick shot that lasts for a split second." Tremors is an iconic so-bad-it's-good movie that should be considered essential viewing at this point.

2 'Happy-Go-Lucky' (2008)

This film tells the story of a free-spirited and optimistic schoolteacher (Sally Hawkins), who is determined to find happiness and positivity in life despite the challenges and setbacks she faces. It's a Mike Leigh movie, so three-dimensional characters and naturalistic dialogue are at a premium here.

An authentic and uplifting feel-good film, Happy-Go-Lucky ranks among Leigh's very best work. "All but one character in Happy-Go-Lucky are good people," said twincatzy. "And even the bad character isn't particularly bad, just lonely and self-tormented."

1 'The Terminal' (2004)

In The Terminal, Tom Hanks is Viktor Navorski, a man from the fictional Eastern European country of Krakozhia who becomes trapped in the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City after his country falls into political turmoil while he is en route to the United States. Viktor is forced to live in the airport's international terminal, where he befriends airport employees and passengers and navigates the complex bureaucracy of the US government in order to resolve his situation.

It might be Steven Spielberg's most purely feel-good movie. "It’s such a sweet film," said Evil_Morty_C131. "Stanley Tucci is the antagonist and a bit of a jerk but ultimately he does right in the end."

