Film might be a visual medium, but the best movies, the ones that really connect with audiences, tend to be those with memorable and charming dialogue. From the absurd wit of Monty Python to Casablanca's iconic one-liners, these films practically sing their dialogue.

Redditors on r/movies, the biggest cinema subreddit, recently got together to discuss the movies with the best dialogue. Their picks include some truly terrific selections; films with dialogue so engaging that they could probably work as audiobooks.

10 'Brick' (2005)

Brick is a quirky neo-noir directed by Rian Johnson, who later went on to helm The Last Jedi and Knives Out. The movie centers on Brendan Frye (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), a high school loner who becomes embroiled in a dangerous underworld of drugs and crime after his ex-girlfriend disappears.

It stands out thanks to its unique blend of classic film noir and contemporary teenage drama. It soon became a cult film and cemented Johnson and Gordon-Levitt as rising talents. "It's hilarious watching high schoolers talking like hard-boiled noir archetypes," said u/miss-macaron. "Brick is the indie film that every high school film enthusiast wants to make. Rian Johnson actually did it," said u/Swankified_Tristan.

9 'Clue' (1985)

When it comes to movies based on board games, few can top this murder mystery starring '80s royalty like Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd, and Michael McKean. Clue follows this eclectic group of strangers who are invited to a dinner party at a remote mansion, only to find themselves trapped there and picked off one by one by a murderer.

With a tight script and sharp wit, Clue is a comedic tour-de-force that keeps viewers guessing until the very end. It's a must-watch for anyone who loves a good whodunit, and its influence can still be felt in movies like Knives Out. u/miss-macaron ranked it among their favorites "because the banter and hysterics are just so much fun."

8 'Lucky Number Slevin' (2006)

Josh Hartnett stars in this neo-noir thriller as Slevin Kelevra, a man who finds himself caught up in a deadly game of revenge between two crime bosses. He's joined by an impressive ensemble cast including Morgan Freeman, Ben Kingsley, Lucy Liu, and Bruce Willis.

"There are just so many great lines. And you have some of the better actors delivering those. 'My father used to say: The first time someone calls you a horse you punch him on the nose, the second time someone calls you a horse you call him a jerk but the third time someone calls you a horse, well then perhaps it's time to go shopping for a saddle'," said u/ShowVenicStarSoul.

7 'Michael Clayton' (2007)

George Clooney is a fixer for a powerful law firm in this gritty legal thriller. Things spiral out of control after he is hired to work for a chemical company facing a class-action suit. Clooney gives a nuanced and restrained performance as the morally ambiguous lead character, who is tasked with covering up the firm's misdeeds and protecting their interests.

Tilda Swinton is also impressive in her role as the ruthless corporate executive Karen Crowder, whose desperation leads her to take increasingly drastic measures to protect her company's interests. According to u/nefarious47, Michael Clayton has plenty of terrific lines like, "I'm not the guy you kill! I'm the guy you BUY!" "I will rewatch Michael Clayton [...] any time," added u/hurtfocker. "Excellent writing and excellent cast."

6 'Hot Rod' (2007)

Hot Rod is a comedy directed by Akiva Schaffer of The Lonely Island and stars Andy Samberg as Rod Kimble, a would-be stuntman who dreams of emulating his deceased father's legacy. He sets out to perform the ultimate stunt to save his stepfather's life. Samberg's energetic and off-beat performance is the heart and soul of the film.

The irreverent humor and hilarious physical comedy make for a fun and lighthearted viewing experience, and the chemistry between the talented cast members is undeniable. "They cast a great group of funny actors (Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, Isla Fisher, Bill Hader, Danny McBride) and gave them the perfect lines (or improvisational setups) to make a movie I can quote front-to-back," says u/hurtfocker.

5 'His Girl Friday' (1940)

His Girl Friday is a classic screwball comedy directed by Howard Hawks, featuring Cary Grant as Walter Burns, a conniving newspaper editor, and Rosalind Russell as Hildy Johnson, his ex-wife and star reporter. The film follows Walter's attempts to win back Hildy, who has decided to leave the newspaper business and settle down with her fiancé.

It has become iconic for its rapid-fire dialogue, banter, and the leads' impeccable comedic timing. "Great movie and fantastic dialogue," says u/beccarorron. "I love movies with quick funny overlapping dialogue." The film was also a major inspiration for the dialogue in Quentin Tarantino's movies.

4 'Office Space' (1999)

"Ever since I started working, every single day of my life has been worse than the day before it. So that means that every single day that you see me, that's on the worst day of my life." Office Space is a comedy about Peter Gibbons (Ron Livingston), a disaffected software programmer who becomes increasingly fed up with his soul-sucking job at a software company, and eventually stops caring about it altogether.

With its wry commentary on the absurdities of corporate culture and the monotony of modern work life, Office Space has become a cult classic. Livingston's deadpan performance as the apathetic Peter perfectly captures the frustration and ennui of modern office workers. He absolutely nails the script's hilarious dialogue.

3 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail' (1975)

"I fart in your general direction! Your mother was a hamster and your father smelled of elderberries!" This movie from the legendary comedy group is a satirical take on the Arthurian legend and follows King Arthur and his knights as they embark on a quest for the Holy Grail.

The film is known for its off-beat humor, absurdity, and iconic moments such as the Black Knight's duel and the Knights Who Say Ni. It's a veritable classic, beloved by generations of comedy fans for its unique brand of cheeky and boundary-pushing humor, especially the dialogue. "The whole movie is full of quotable lines," said u/ReadNapRepeat.

2 'Casablanca' (1942)

This classic romantic drama takes place during World War II in the Moroccan city of Casablanca, which has become a haven for refugees fleeing the war. Rick (Humphrey Bogart), a cynical nightclub owner, is reunited with Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman), his former lover, who is now married to a Czech resistance leader. As the two rekindle their love, they become embroiled in a web of political intrigue and must make difficult choices.

"Comedies aside, Casablanca is the single most quotable movie of all time by an absolute mile. ‘Play it, Sam’, ‘Here’s looking at you kid’ and ‘This could be the beginning of a wonderful friendship’ are three of the most iconic lines ever, before you even get into all the other great bits of dialogue," said u/OpeningDealer1413.

1 'Snatch' (2000)

This crime-comedy from Guy Ritchie tells the story of a group of criminals, small-time boxing promoters, and ruthless gangsters who all become embroiled in a complex web of criminal schemes involving a stolen diamond and illegal boxing matches.

Jason Statham delivers a standout performance as the cool and confident boxing promoter Turkish, while Brad Pitt steals the show as the borderline incomprehensible gypsy, Mickey. "Snatch is one of my all-time favorites just for the dialogue," said u/ABathingSnape. "I could play just the audio on my car’s speakers during a road trip and enjoy it just as much."

