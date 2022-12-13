The world is not perfect, and despite everyone's efforts, it doesn't appear to be getting any better. However, if there is one thing audiences can take away from movies like Dune and Aliens, it's that things could be a lot worse.

For decades viewers have watched films about other worlds to escape the reality of their stressed-filled lives. With Avatar: Way Of The Waterpremiering on December 16, fans will be too focused on the invasion of Pandora to worry about all the trouble the holiday season brings. Now more than ever, movies taking place on worlds far, far away make viewers feel grateful for what they have and that maybe earth isn't so bad after all.

'Avatar' (2009)

Avatar is a sci-fi epic about a soldier on an alien planet who helps defend the indigenous from a greedy corporation and introduced audiences to the immersive planet of Pandora. After three hours of Avatar, it's safe to say Pandora has a level 3 Travel Advisory.

James Cameron's direction makes viewers feel like they're on safari on an alien planet. Danger lurks around every corner of Pandora. Sully goes from a stand-off with large herbivores to being chased by a hungry Thanator, to almost being dinner to a pack of Viporwolves all in one day. Sully finds out the hard way he's at the bottom of the food chain on Pandora. After surviving all of this, he still has to contend with the most dangerous and destructive beings in the universe, humans.

'Total Recall' (1991)

Arnold Schwarzenegger's 90s classic about a miner who believes his whole life is a fake memory given to him by a wealthy mining corporation goes down in sci-fi history for its haunting depiction of Mars.

Total Recall's version of Mars will leave viewers with nightmares. Watching Schwarzenegger's eyes bulge as his head almost explodes after breathing in Mars's atmosphere shows why it's no destination wedding spot. The colonists on Mars are deformed mutants because of the air pollution and radiation from the planet's mining. From sentient psychic tumors on people's bodies to the infamous three-breasted sex worker, this colony is hell on Mars and needs a savior.

'Star Wars: A New Hope' (1977)

George Lucas's 1977 classic showed moviegoers for the first time how expansive and tangible the world inside a film could be. While viewers were thrilled by seeing the rebels take on the fascist Empire in Star Wars: A New Hope, in real life this galaxy would be a no-fly-zone.No one would ever want to live under the tyrannical rule of The Empire.

In this film, the Empire functions like space oppressors controlling every aspect of life in the galaxy. The Empire even goes as far as to blow up a whole planet inhabited by people just to intimidate dissenters. Fans should think about this the next time they decide to complain about getting a fine from the homeowner's association.

'Dune' (2021)

Dennis Villeneuve's hit film about one boy's destiny to free the planet of Arrakis from greedy imperialists makes the Sahara look hospitable. While the film's villains are plenty terrifying, the biggest foe Dune's protagonists face is the planet of Arrakis itself.

Villeneuve succeeds at making the planet another character in the film. From its unbearable heat to the unfriendly and sometimes violent natives, Arrakis is not for the faint of heart. If that wasn't bad enough, the massive Sandworms attracted to any sound fill viewers with a sense of dread anytime a character has to venture outside.

'Predators' (2010)

This third installment of the 1987 classic is about a group of humans sent to an alien hunting reserve to be picked off one by one. By the Predators' conclusion, signing up for the Hunger Games seems preferable to dealing with a planet of Predators.

From the moment this ship lands, these prey are faced with horror after horror. Moments after landing, they are met by alien beasts attempting to make them lunch. Those who survive have to navigate a planet full of grisly hunter traps that make Saw's Jigsaw look like a novice in comparison. After being forced to contend with not one but several Predators, one of the humans reveals he's a serial killer and begins trying to murder them, too, showing you don't have to be an alien to be a predator.

'Titan A.E.' (2000)

Titan A.E. is an underrated sci-fi animated movie about a crew searching for a ship that's humanity's last hope to rebuild earth. This film will make the world's most prominent critics thankful they have a planet to complain about. After aliens known as the Drej destroy the earth, the humans that escape are left as refugees in the galaxy.

The film makes it clear that humans are second-class citizens, as Cale is constantly insulted and mistreated by other species. Instead of a home planet, humans have to settle on dingy spaceports drifting in space. The character's nostalgic lamenting of simple earth delicacies like burritos will make viewers appreciate the simple things people take for granted.

'Pitch Black' (2000)

This sleeper hit about a vessel that crash lands on a planet inhabited by bloodthirsty creatures will have viewers tapping their feet, repeating there's no place like home. If intergalactic travel agents were real, they'd urge travelers to stay away from this planet.

In Pitch Black, when the crew first lands during the day, all seems well. However, at nightfall, alien beasts come out to eat the ship's crew. The worst part is the only person on the planet who can see in the dark to help them is the murderous prisoner no one trusts.

'Aliens' (1986)

What's worse than being on board a ship with a violent alien? Being on a whole planet full of violent aliens. James Cameron's sequel to the 1979 classic will leave fans never looking at beehives the same way.

After only nearly escaping the first Xenomorph and finding out her daughter died while she was in cryo-sleep in Aliens, Ripley is pressured into joining a military team that discovers a nest of aliens who've made their home on an off-world colony. Their military weapons and gadgets are no match for the Aliens protecting their queen. No matter how hard life gets, fans can always be grateful they're not Ripley.

'Stargate' (1994)

Stargate is a 90s cult classic that was a precursor to the even more classic show with the same name. After finding a wormhole that leads to a hostile planet, it becomes evident that curiosity didn't just kill the cat but enslaved and forced it to do its bidding.

Egyptologist Daniel and Lieutenant Jackson discover a wormhole that leads them to the planet Abydos. What starts as a cause for celebration soon turns to dread when they find out ancient Egyptians on Abydos are being enslaved by a tyrannical alien masquerading as an Egyptian Deity. This deity forces them to dig for minerals while he possesses the human bodies of his choice prolonging his life. The moral of the story is if fans see a giant portal open up, they should probably send a drone in first.

'Planet Of The Apes' (1968)

Charleston Heston stars in the groundbreaking 60s sci-fi film, Planet of the Apes, as an astronaut who lands on an alien planet controlled by primates. If there is one planet in film history fans would never want to visit, it's the Planet of the Apes. When astronauts land on the planet they find it being ruled by a civilization of cruel man-hating primates who talk and walk upright.

Instead of diplomacy, the apes enslave the astronauts like every other human on their planet. In a strange turn of events, the humans discover this alien planet is really earth in the future after a nuclear holocaust. This Hitchcock-esque ending reminds fans to not just appreciate the earth, but to take better care of it.

