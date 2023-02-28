Before Denzel Washington to Angela Bassett were A-listers, they were working from one indie film to the next.

Carving out a name in Hollywood takes time, persistence, and plenty of talent. This is even magnified for actors of color who have to overcome the systemic racism is has enduringly plagued the film industry.

RELATED: 9 Iconic Black Characters In Horror Movie History

Many Black actors have fought these barriers to becoming household names and creating lasting careers. While they may have gained mainstream success for big, famous pictures, there are also great films they were in before they hit it big.

9 'The Mighty Quinn' (1989) — Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington is the pinnacle of movie stardom, an actor who has defined the term with force and grace for over 40 years. Malcolm X, Philadelphia, and Training Day are just some of the films in which Washington has exemplified his power on screen. However, one that is a little less remembered is The Mighty Quinn, a mystery-comedy set in Jamaica.

The Mighty Quinn was one of Washington's first lead performances, sitting pretty between his Oscar-nominated supporting role in Cry Freedom and his Oscar-winning one in Glory. Washington is charismatic and affable yet judicial in his pursuits as the titular chief inspector in a film critic Roger Ebert would distill as "a spy thriller, a buddy movie, a musical, a comedy and a picture that is wise about human nature."

8 'Half Nelson' (2006) — Anthony Mackie

Julliard trained, Anthony Mackie's career is defined by expert taste. Now a world-recognized face due to his role as Sam Wilson in the Marvel franchise, Mackie would work with some of the best directors around as a young actor, including Jonathan Demme, Spike Lee, and Clint Eastwood, and that was just in 2004. In 2006, Mackie would feature in a prominent role in the acclaimed drama Half Nelson.

The film, about an inner-city schoolteacher who befriends a student, is one of the best independent films of the 2000s, with Mackie playing an integral role as a local drug dealer. Like his co-star Ryan Gosling, Mackie's performance would receive much positive attention. Like the movie itself, Mackie's portrayal is wise and subtle, giving a strong indication of the star he would later become.

7 'Passion Fish' (1992) — Angela Bassett

two women at tabel

As an actor, Angela Bassett is a force of nature. Recently nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her work in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Bassett grew to fame for her portrayals of Betty Shabazz in Malcolm X, and Tina Turner in What's Love Got to Do with It. Known for characters who are intuitive, intelligent, and brawn, Basset showcased much of her sensitivity in John Sayles's Passion Fish.

RELATED: Angela Bassett's 10 Best Movies, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes

On the surface, Passion Fish is a melodrama, but Sayles's always fresh perspective and the discerning performances of the cast heighten it. Despite grossing less than $5 million at the box office, Mary McDonnell did receive an Oscar nomination for Best Actress, while co-star Alfre Woodard got heavily snubbed. Showcasing an alternate side of herself as an actress, Passion Fish is a great contrast to Bassett's more distinct roles.

6 'Jungle Fever' (1991) — Samuel L. Jackson

There are many remarkable things about Spike Lee's Jungle Fever, but the casting is at the top. Wesley Snipes, the same year he has his breakout in New Jack City, Halle Berry in her feature film debut, and not least, a rising Samuel L. Jackson. Lee was already familiar with Jackson, having previously cast him in School Daze, Do the Right Thing, and Mo' Better Blues, but Jungle Fever allows Jackson to spread his wings.

Nervy and electric, Jackson plays Gator, a crack addict. Jackson explained that part of his genuineness in the role was due to just getting out of rehab for crack addiction. His performance would garner acclaim, being nominated for Best Supporting Actor at Cannes Film Festival, while the movie remains one of Lee's most ambitious and overlooked projects.

5 'Six Degrees of Separation' (1993) — Will Smith

Image via MGM

Will Smith made a conscious choice in his career, one that very few ever have the privilege to mull. That decision was this: become a true blue movie star who will choose mainstream projects for mainstream audiences; or a talented lead actor who headlines more interesting, independent projects. Smith chose the former and is unmistakable entertainment royalty. However, a film that displays the potential of the latter alternative is Six Degrees of Separation.

Miraculously only his second feature film, Smith was a known commodity from The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, but Six Degrees of Separation, along with his debut Where the Day Takes You, gave the impression that Smith was poised for a more anomalous career. Smith is gifted in the adaptation of John Guare's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, showcasing his range, natural charm, and polished line delivery.

4 'Flirting' (1991) — Thandiwe Newton

The second of John Duigan's incomplete semi-autobiographical trilogy, Flirting, like its predecessor, The Year My Voice Broke, garnered critical praise. Circling a forbidden love between an Australian boarding school attendee and a freethinking girl from Uganda, played by Thandiwe Newton, the movie was deemed the best film of the year by the AACTA and served as Newton's film debut.

RELATED: 10 Australian Movies That Deserve Your Attention

Although a box office flop, Newton would later break out as the titular role in Jonathan Demme's Beloved. Following that and into the 21st century, Newton has continued an accomplished career on both the small screen and the big one, gaining notoriety as part of the Oscar-winning ensemble of Crash and one of the lead roles on the hit dystopian science fiction series Westworld.

3 'Clockers' (1995) — Mekhi Phifer

At just 18 years old, Mekhi Phifer secured a lead role in Spike Lee's Clockers after attending an open casting call. Since Clockers, his film debut, Phifer's career would blossom, highlighted by co-starring alongside Eminem in 8 Mile and a long-running role on ER. In the film, Phifer portrays a "clocker," a low-level drug dealer, who gets entangled in a murder investigation.

Originally meant for Martin Scorsese to direct before he backed out for Casino, the film has some glaring flaws, including a drawn-out script and plodding pacing. Yet still, the performances are wonderful, not just from Phifer but also from co-stars Isaiah Washington and Delroy Lindo. Grossing almost half of its budget, Clockers may have been a commercial failure, but it is often evocative and astute nonetheless.

2 'Smoke' (1995) — Harold Perrineau

Seldom do young actors get the chance to voice dialogue so literate as Harold Perrineau did in Smoke. Like Will Smith in Six Degrees of Separation, Perrineau's Thomas Cole is somewhat of a bright con artist, yet far less cunning. Perrineau was 32 at the time, but his portrayal still earned him an Independent Spirit Award Nomination for Best Supporting Male.

Perrineau would later find more success on television, where he would have a main role in the ABC series Lost and one in the prison drama Oz, serving as the show's narrator. Smoke may remain the finest film he has ever appeared in, one of the best independent films of the '90s, and one that is comical, honest, and creates a world you want to believe exists out there somewhere.

1 'King of New York' (1990) — Laurence Fishburne

As great a career as Laurence Fishburne has had, it should have been a little better. While many know him as Morpheus in The Matrix franchise, Fishburne appeared in many huge movies in his youth, including Francis Ford Coppola's Apocalypse Now, Rumble Fish, and The Cotton Club. After that, Fishburne would obtain credit for his commanding roles in Boyz n the Hood and Deep Cover.

RELATED: 10 Underrated Movies About New York City

In between those, Fishburne would boast a different side of himself. That would be by playing the right-hand man to Christopher Walken in King of New York. Quentin Tarantino would later signal out praise for Fishburne's performance in the film, noting it as a major reason why he initially cast him as Jules in Pulp Fiction. King of New York itself is a notable, if little-seen crime flick, mostly known to fans of gritty New York movies and the work of Abel Ferrara.

KEEP READING: 8 Iconic Black Films That Represent Black Culture